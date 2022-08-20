If you're looking for a healthier lunch option, salad is usually the way to go. But eating the same boring bowl of greens every day can quickly get old. Why not add some excitement back to your midday meal and let your horoscope decide your next go-to order? Whether you like your dressing on the side or you like to pile on the toppings, there's an astrological salad match out there for you. From Virgo who appreciates a tried-and-true classic to Sagittarius who is looking for more exotic ingredients, we've got you covered. Keep reading to hear from an astrologer about which type of salad you should order based on your zodiac sign.

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and culture writer based in St. Louis. You can follow her on Twitter or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and cosmic guidance.

Aries: Southwest Salad

Aries is the sign of spice and passion, so you're not afraid to adventure outside your comfort zone. Ruled by Mars, the planet of action and drive, you don't have time for dull and mundane things, and you believe life's too short to get stuck doing something you hate.

A filling southwest salad is a perfect way to add some zest to your lunch order. You like it hot and fiery, so be sure to grab your salad with an extra spicy dressing for an added kick.

Taurus: Strawberry Spinach Salad

Those born under the sign of the bull tend to be picky with their preferences. You're not known for your flexibility, but rather for your stubborn streak. When you do decide to try something new, you like to experiment with ingredients that remind you of your favorite things.

Embrace your inner green goddess with a healthy and refreshing strawberry spinach salad. Loaded with vibrant fruit and topped with a delicious, creamy avocado dressing, this salad will always hit just the right note with you, Taurus.

Gemini: Niçoise Salad

As the sign ruled by flexible Mercury, Gemini can find something good in almost any situation. You're therefore inclined to experiment and try new things, often changing your mind on a whim.

Can't decide what you're in the mood for? Why not have it all with a sophisticated niçoise salad? This French favorite is packed with a mix of olives, tomatoes, anchovies, tuna, green beans, and hard-boiled eggs. It's a little bit of everything, which is sure to please your varying tastes.

Cancer: Grilled Shrimp Salad

There's a lot more to you than meets the eye, Cancer. You're often known as the nurturer of the zodiac, but as a cardinal sign, you have a natural leadership streak in you. You work hard to create the life of your dreams and feel the most comfortable around friends and loved ones, so you need a salad that tastes like a hearty home-cooked meal.

Cancer's symbol is the crab, so naturally, a fresh seafood salad is a perfect fit for this water sign. Filled with plenty of protein and a fresh and vibrant dressing, this summery salad is sure to hit the spot.

Leo: Taco Salad

It takes a lot to impress you, Leo. As a fire sign, you live for the drama and like to keep things exciting. You're open to new activities and adventures that others might consider risky, but that's just the thrill-seeker in you.

You're looking for a salad that is an entire experience, not just a lunch order, so a spicy taco salad is the way to go. Crisp romaine with flavorful beef, alongside fresh cilantro and onions, and finished with crunchy tortilla strips—this bright and zesty meal comes with all the bells and whistles.

Virgo: Caprese Salad

As the perfectionist of the zodiac, nothing gets away from your watchful eye, Virgo. It's your attention to detail that makes you a cut above the rest. And when it comes to choosing favorites, you prefer the classics over passing trends.

Your earth sign energy also makes you a bit of a health nut, so you desire a salad that has plenty of fresh ingredients and doesn't rely on heavy dressings for flavor—like a Caprese salad. Made of sliced fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, and basil, and seasoned with salt and olive oil, this Italian favorite is sure to go over well with your refined tastes.

Libra: Wedge Salad

Life is a party, and you're looking to enjoy every indulgent moment, Libra. Ruled by Venus, the planet of love and passion, you're not about to restrict yourself from the things you enjoy. Moderation is more your game, and you understand the importance of trying new things and embracing novelty.

The classic wedge salad is a crisp and tasty dish topped with bacon, blue cheese, and tomatoes. It's simple to whip up and allows you to get a perfectly balanced bite every time. Plus, it's artfully styled on the plate, which is sure to please your Venusian side.

Scorpio: Cobb Salad

Complicated doesn't begin to describe your mysterious personality, Scorpio. You're a water sign, which makes you sentimental and particular about your favorite things. You tend to make up your mind about something early and stick to it. If you're going to step outside your comfort zone, you're going all in.

A cob salad seems complicated on the surface (much like you), but the combination of flavors comes together to create a comforting and memorable experience. Layered with crispy bacon, hard-boiled eggs, chicken, tomatoes, creamy blue cheese, avocado, and red onion, this salad is a harmonious mix of flavors that's truly indulgent.

Sagittarius: Fattoush

Sagittarius is known for many things, chief among them being feisty and fun. Your carefree spirit is infectious, so you're not afraid to try new things. And as the globe-trotter of the zodiac, you're looking for a lunch that reminds you of faraway adventures.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The next time you're ordering out, grab some fattoush from your local Mediterranean restaurant. This salad has a bright and assertive flavor very similar tur own personality. Traditionally made with a mix of fried pita, tomatoes, onions, radish, and cucumbers, this vegetarian dish can be customized with all your favorite veggies and proteins—making it nearly impossible for you to get bored with its flavorful combinations.

Capricorn: Arugula Goat Cheese Salad

Capricorns tend to be traditionalists who like to stick to the classics. It's not in your nature to change your opinion often. As such, you prefer the most popular options available to you. Whether it's the car you drive or where you should vacation next, you like the tried-and-true.

The arugula goat cheese salad is a common starter found in bistros all across Europe. Simple but impactful, it delivers a flavorful punch with every single bite of its leafy greens, apples, pecans, and balsamic dressing. As a sensible earth sign, you'll appreciate the classic flavors while still allowing yourself to try something new.

Aquarius: Quinoa Tabbouleh Salad

You're known for your distinctive personality and unique outlook on life, Aquarius. Never content to stick to the status quo, you're always on the lookout for unusual experiences. As an air sign, you have a more flexible personality, so it won't take much convincing to get you to try something new.

Why not enjoy an international favorite the next time you're ordering out? A delicious tabbouleh salad has a little bit of everything, allowing you to pick and choose what suits your fancy that day. Add in some quinoa for an unexpected twist, and you'll have a new go-to order in no time.

Pisces: Grilled Salmon Salad

You like to go with the flow, Pisces. Although your sentimental side will always be there, you're usually up to trying anything once. However, as a mutable sign, you're not one to choose something too flashy or over the top. You like to keep it simple and take your time enjoying life's little moments. In your mind, it doesn't have to be fancy or expensive to be good quality.

Take yourself to the oceanside with a grilled salmon salad, served over fresh arugula and paired with avocado, cucumber, grape tomatoes, and shaved red onion. This decadent summer salad is best served with a lemon vinaigrette and topped with sea salt, and it's sure to become one of your new favorites.