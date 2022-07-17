The Wildest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

Do you know someone who can turn a casual night out into a rager? Were you shocked when they went skydiving on a whim? Even the most reserved folks tend to let loose from time to time, but some people were born to be wild, and they can't seem to turn it off. As it turns out, the source of their adventure-seeking might have something to do with astrology. Read on to discover the six wildest zodiac signs, from the occasional thrill-seekers to pure party animals.

6 Aquarius

Aquarians are truly rebellious and won't let society constrain them. "These fish are rebels at heart and definitely like to swim against the current," says astrologer and spiritual coach Tara Bennet.

This eccentric, quirky water sign tends "to live in the here and now and never look back or need approval," says Alice Alta, resident astrologer for the Futurio app.

But as Bennet notes, Aquarians are not completely undomesticated. "Although they enjoy the shock factor, they are careful to ensure their antics won't be frowned upon by family or friends," she says.

5 Gemini

Geminis are always the life of the party, no matter where they go. Bennet describes this sign as "carefree and independent," but with "an edge." She says Geminis thrive when they "push their own limits," but this means they always need "to be the smartest and most interesting person in the room."

And like any good party animal, Geminis have so much energy they rarely need to sleep. They'd much rather be gossiping and regaling others with their stories.

4 Scorpio

Scorpios are known for their forceful energy and passion, which can lead to untamed behavior. Bennet warns that this determined sign "never does things by half" because they're notoriously "intense with a built-in need to be the best."

If a Scorpio wants to one-up you, that's when they'll really become a daredevil, trying tricks and going on adventures in an effort to impress. "From skydiving to swimming with sharks, these signs are not afraid of anything," Bennet says.

3 Sagittarius

If you really want to have a good time, make sure to have a Sagittarius around. This free-spirited sign is a born wild child who loves to party and try new things. Bennet describes this extreme fire sign as "bored quickly," which means they're always seeking their next thrill. But they don't just cut loose at a big event or dance club. Sagittarians also love to go on adventures with those near and dear to them.

2 Leo

As the kings and queens of the jungle, Leos love to be surrounded by people who are enthralled with their witticisms. "You truly get to walk on the wild side when you hang out with these lions," Bennet raves. The adventurous sign doesn't do well in a traditional nine-to-five and prefers a more spontaneous lifestyle.

Unlike more cautious signs, Bennet says Leos "pack for last-minute road trips with ease or jump up on a table and dance like there's no tomorrow." So if you need a late-night bar companion or a vacation pal, a Leo is your best bet.

1 Aries

As the first sign of the zodiac, Aries are known for their independence, leading the way in everything they do—and knowing how to turn any event into a full-on fête. These thrill-seekers have an "appetite for adventure, fun, and craziness that knows no bounds," according to Bennet, who calls them "the life and soul of parties."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

But Alta explains that this also translates into recklessness due to the "great inner strength, energy, and vigor" they receive from "the influence of Mars." She says this "gives them the feeling that anything is possible and obstacles don't exist," comparing them to a wrecking ball. When an Aries decides it's time to get wild, don't get in their way.