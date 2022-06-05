Some people pay attention to detail, and some people do not—and then there are those who don't pay attention to anything. Usually, they are floating through life and only thinking about themselves. A careless person might seem like they are just living without stress, but often the things they miss and mistakes they make cause stress for those around them—or worse, hurt people's feelings. While it's true everyone can behave carelessly at one time or another, how often it happens can be heavily influenced by astrology. Here's a look at the most careless signs of the zodiac, from slightly selfish to notoriously neglectful.

READ MORE: The Most Toxic Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer.

6 | Pisces

As the dreamy water sign of the zodiac, Pisces are often considered to be loners. These sensitive sweethearts would rather get lost in their daydreams than face the reality of the real world. And while they won't neglect obligations such as work, school, and family functions, they are often in their own world even when among other people. This can result in acting carelessly, even if they aren't trying to be. Pisces also tend to keep their ears closed when it comes to criticism. Once they have made their mind not care about something, nothing can ever change that. They have their set priorities and anything that doesn't fall on their list is considered a waste of time and effort for them.

5 | Gemini

Symbolized by the twins and ruled by Mercury, Geminis are known for their sharp tongues and duplicitous personalities. Geminis can be all over the place in pursuit of the next big thrill. They tend to intellectualize their emotions and may act without regard for others without realizing it. In many cases, they don't understand how their approach to doing things can rub others the wrong way. Being social butterflies, they have access to all kinds of information. And while this airy sign loves to make friends, Gemini can turn on a dime and impulsively say or do things that are reckless. Other signs of carelessness in Geminis include chronic lateness, habitually neglecting to do what needs to be done, and their constant fickleness in relationships.

READ MORE:The Snootiest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

4 | Aries

Aries is a cardinal sign, which means they are outgoing and opportunistic. They are also ruled by fire, which makes them impulsive and opinionated which can often lead to a disregard for others. Aries has no interest in seeking outside approval, and resents having to answer to authority. In fact, the self assured ram much rather go at it alone then compromise with anyone. They are "my way or the highway" kind of people, because they know exactly what they want and sometimes things get lost in the shuffle.

3 | Capricorn

Confident in their abilities, Capricorns always believe their way is the only way. Their overinflated egos often get them into trouble as they will never admit they are wrong or there could possibly be a better solution. They love to chase opportunity and can be rather selfish as they are doing it. Capricorns are strategic geniuses who always play to win, and at times, this can hurt others along the way. In addition, Capricorn will always choose the most efficient, practical option with little regard for others' feelings. In their defense, they truly believe they know best.

For more astrology content delivered straight to your inbox,sign up for our daily newsletter.

2 | Scorpio

Scorpios strive for power and control and can be very selfish. Many times people do not like their careless attitude, but that doesn't stop them. Known for their sting of the Scorpion they have the strength and perseverance to meet any challenge brought their way. On their trek to power, they love to keep secrets and also to spread gossip that will assist their cause. They will never admit if they are wrong, and never accept negative feedback.

1 | Sagittarius

Sagittarius needs to be center stage and show the world around them their immense intelligence and creativity. The ruling planet of this fire sign is Jupiter which encourages this sign to go overboard when it comes to expressing their emotions. They can be smug and arrogant a lot of the time, having no boundaries when letting others know how they feel. It's not uncommon for this sign to make things all about them. With their strong ego, deep need to shine, and attract attention, it can be easy for them to do careless things without being conscious of it.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

READ THIS NEXT: The Most Egocentric Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and culture writer based in St. Louis. You can follow her on Twitter or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and cosmic guidance.