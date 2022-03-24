The Snootiest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

Whether you've been at work, running errands, or at a party, you've almost certainly run into someone who thinks they're a little bit better than you. Maybe they refuse to acknowledge the existence of popular music, love to name-drop, or need to smell a glass of wine each time before they taste it. In short, their elitist attitude seems to take up the entire room. Have you ever wondered if there was a reason why they have more of a superiority complex than others? Perhaps it's not just their personality but because of how the stars align. Read on to discover the six snootiest zodiac signs, from a little pretentious to notoriously haughty.

6 Virgo

Virgos aren't always the snootiest sign, but these taskmasters famously like things the way they like them. Their particular behavior lands them at number six on the list. Briana Saussy, author of books including Making Magic and Star Child: Joyful Parenting Through Astrology, explains that Virgos "have a refined sense of what is acceptable and appropriate and what is not." And if you've ever met a Virgo, you know that they don't just expect perfection from themselves but from those around them, whether it's their significant others, co-workers, or kids.

5 Aries

Like Virgos, Aries have very specific needs and wants that they're not afraid to communicate. Their incessant desire for instant gratification can be grating, especially in certain social settings. "Aries has a tendency to get impatient with anyone that does not immediately get them or what they are asking for, which can come across as a snobby," says Saussy. They might not actually be snobs, but they want immediate understanding, which can be difficult. This sign also tends to place blame on others, which can lead to problems.

4 Aquarius

You might be surprised that Aquarius made the list if you know this free-spirited sign. But their hipster attitude can often lead to mansplaining of epic proportions. "For Aquarius, this attitude shows up in a hipper-than-thou kind of vibe. Don't know the coolest indie band, movie, or book? Then don't bother with an Aquarius," says Saussy. If an Aquarius gives you some side-eye for not knowing the latest A24 film, don't be surprised.

3 Libra

Libras are notoriously charming, but they can also have more qualities that make them come across as pretentious—especially to people they don't know well. "Libra's shadow side can show us someone who is vapid, superficial, and willing to go whichever way the wind is blowing most favorably at a given moment," explains Saussy. The famously "cultured" sign can "turn exclusionary and venomous when directed in the wrong way, making people feel like they are literally being talked down to," she adds. If a Libra pal makes you feel bad about not seeing the latest museum exhibit, know that it might just be their sign talking.

2 Scorpio

Scorpio's single-minded intensity can lead to them coming across as haughty. These natural authority figures want things to go their way at all times. "That, paired with their fierce pack instincts, means that Scorpio will have no issues telling people who are not as informed" exactly what they think about them, according to Saussy.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

1 Capricorn

Capricorn, "the celestial goat," is the snootiest sign of the zodiac. But Saussy warns that you can't be too harsh with them about it: They believe they deserve the best because they work so hard to earn it. "They can't help it that they have excellent taste and find everything other than the best substandard," she explains. That said, beware—they're ready to complain should things not go their way.

