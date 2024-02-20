The Most Vindictive Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers
If you wrong these astrological signs, prepare for payback.
Taylor Swift says, "Don't get sad, get even," in one of her recent songs, and while some people are willing to turn the other cheek when they've been wronged, others take these lyrics to heart. Before you can even utter an apology or an explanation, they'll be plotting how to get back at you. When it comes to taking the high road, these folks want no part—and it could be related to their horoscope. Keep reading to discover the most vindictive zodiac signs, from a little unforgiving to completely spiteful.
6
Cancer (June 22-July 22)
You might not expect to see sensitive and nurturing Cancer on this list, but they have a surprising thirst for revenge when it comes to the people closest to them. When hurt by someone they love, Cancers are often spiteful, says Emily Newman, a psychic reader and astrologer at The Best of Psychic Reader.
However, Raquel Rodriguez, astrologer and founder of Your Zodiac, says they'll likely be passive-aggressive in their vindictiveness: "They're not as direct as other signs, but they can hold onto hurt feelings and, over time, this can manifest in subtle digs or cold shoulders."
5
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Capricorns keep their cards close to their chest. However, don't let their quiet nature fool you. These earth signs are aware of everything happening around them, so if you think you've gotten away with something behind their back, you'll probably be wrong.
Rodriguez explains that they're strategic in their vindictiveness. "They plan their responses carefully and wait for the right moment to strike back. For this, they ensure that their actions are effective and meaningful," she says.
4
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Also quick to make calculated moves are analytical Virgos, who employ their smarts and detail-oriented nature to "devise nasty strategies," Newman says. "They have two personalities. You'll think they're kind and nice, but they plan to tear you down."
Stina Garbis, astrologer and owner of Psychic Stina, adds that because of their judgmental side, they have a hard time letting things go.
3
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Leos are naturally drawn to the spotlight. And according to Newman, they'll go to any length to stay the center of attention, even if that means getting their hand dirty.
"They have a strong sense of pride and dignity which could explain why take offense easily," says Rodriguez. "When hurt, they don't just get mad—they get even."
If they feel the need to enact revenge, they'll make it a spectacle. "They want the offender to clearly understand the repercussions of their actions," adds Rodriguez.
2
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Garbis points out that Aries is ruled by Mars, the planet of action and aggression. Therefore, she says they "get angry and say awful things," and will be the ones to kick you when you're down.
Rodriguez advises caution since these fire signs will respond immediately when they feel betrayed: "Their actions are driven more by impulse than by a long-term plan and this sometimes results in swift and direct confrontations."
1
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Scorpios are defined by their strength, as well as their dedication to standing by their beliefs. What can come along with these positive attributes, however, is the need to get back at those who do them wrong.
"Scorpios are the most vindictive and brutal of all the zodiac signs," Newman says. They also excel at manipulation, only showing you their "sweet side."
While you may not know what they're up to—thanks to their air of mystery—Garbis points out that they are always plotting and planning for an attack.