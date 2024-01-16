The Grumpiest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers
Watch out for the prickliest astrological signs.
No one can be happy all the time, but some people seem to have a perpetual rain cloud over their heads. They rarely crack a smile, get set off by the smallest thing, and can't seem to find the humor in anything. If you've ever wondered why certain people in your life tend to act like Oscar the Grouch, then the answer might be in their horoscope, astrologers say. Keep reading for the grumpiest zodiac signs, from a little irritable to completely crotchety.
6
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Capricorns are well known for their intense work ethic. So, when those around them don't put forth as much effort as they do, they get grumpy, says Briana Saussy, author and founder of the Sacred Arts Academy.
This can be especially difficult if you work with a Capricorn. If they see you slacking off, don't be surprised if they give you some side-eye. They can also be "impatient with disruptions that interfere with their agenda," adds Jetta, an astrology blogger at Astroligion.
5
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Since they're ruled by the Sun, Leos emit a cheerful energy that often lights up a room. However, they're also fiery and can quickly go from happy to nasty when things don't go their way.
"With large egos, little patience, and a short temper, when these lions don't get their way, they'll never hold back. If the spotlight is not firmly on them or they're not the center of attention, their grumpy side will quickly come out," explains Tara Bennet, astrologer and spiritual coach at Mediumchat.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Generally speaking, Virgos let the little things bother them. As the zodiac's perfectionists, they're "prone to feeling dissatisfied or disappointed" when people don't live up to their high expectations, explains Jetta.
While they're typically very polite, their "critical and self-critical" tendencies can quickly turn them into major complainers, adds Saussy. If they've gone on a rant—even about something small—it's best to let it run its course.
3
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
The three grumpiest members of the zodiac are all water signs. Cancers are highly emotional, so they get moody if someone hurts them or their loved ones. "Born nurturers, they give so much to others but often feel they lack support for themselves," says Bennet.
However, don't expect a confrontation from a Cancer. "If these crabs don't feel the love, they'll retreat into their shells in a definite huff," Bennet points out. They can be up and down, immature, and sarcastic to hide how they really feel.
2
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Sensitive and empathetic Pisces are constantly swimming in an ocean of emotions.
Bennet explains that because they absorb the energy of those around them, "if they don't channel their emotions creatively, they'll become overwhelmed and moody."
When this happens, Jetta says they'll get into one of their "sullen moods" and won't be quick to let go of a grudge.
1
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Astrologers agree that Scorpio is the grumpiest zodiac sign. They have a hard time trusting others, so "if they feel betrayed or even a little letdown, their grumpy side comes out," says Bennet. Jetta adds that, when this happens, they're likely to slip into "a brooding and introspective state."
It doesn't help that they hate small talk, which makes them appear grouchy to folks who don't know them. If a Scorpio says they need a little me-time, it's best to let them be.
