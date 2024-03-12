The Worst-Dressed Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers
Don't look to their wardrobes for any style inspiration.
They turn heads when they walk down the street—and not in a good way. Maybe these people over-accessorize with furry scarves and giant statement jewelry. Or perhaps their clothes are ill-fitting and drab. It could also be that they can't seem to understand a dress code, wearing a suit and tie to a baseball game or sweats to a formal dinner. Whatever their fashion faux pas, their horoscope may be to blame. Ahead, astrologers share the worst-dressed zodiac signs, from the somewhat unstylish to the seriously shabby.
6
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Leo is the life of the party, so they know how to dress to stand out. "They're drawn to high fashion, wearing the latest style to be on trend," notes Tara Bennet, astrologer and spiritual coach at Mediumchat.
However, sometimes they try a bit too hard. "These regal lions love everything that shines and glitters, often tempted to overdo the bling," Bennet adds.
5
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
The nurturing homebodies of the zodiac, Cancers love to feel cozy and comfortable. At times, though, they take this a bit too far.
"Cancer's emotional and mental state dictates how they dress, so they may decide that their self-care today is to wear a tracksuit to the office, or stay in a dressing gown, or layer everything together to feel the warmth and comfort of memories all over them," says celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman.
4
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
"Sagis are more thrown together than put together," states Bennet. They're so busy planning their next trip or running to their rock climbing class that they don't have time to figure out an appropriate outfit.
Maria Hayes, astrologer and founder of Trusted Astrology, adds that Sagittarians' active lifestyle means they prioritize comfort and practicality over style.
3
Aries (March 21-April 19)
"Competitive Aries has an unshakable confidence," notes Bennet. "They're risk takers, which is reflected in their wardrobe." At times, this fierce attitude can pay off, but more often than not, it results in an overdone look.
"No color is too bold or neckline too plunging," adds Bennet. "They'll hold their heads high, never doubting they can carry off any look. These rams may be all designer but struggle to pull the look together."
2
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
If Aries is at one end of the spectrum, Capricorn is at the other. Their issue isn't bling and baubles, but rather being boring and basic. These practical earth signs are so focused on work productivity and saving money that style takes a back seat. "They buy a 'best' dress and will wear it at every special event regardless of how dated," says Bennet.
"They have a preference for earth tones, which have a very minimalist feel to them—a true reflection of their often traditional, yet serious nature," adds Charlotte Kirsten, professional astrologer and founder of astrology and esoteric blog Typically Topical.
1
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
This sign is personified by its duality, which adds an element of unexpectedness—or mismatchedness—to their outfits. "Gemini's quirky, irresistible fun nature is readily seen in the way they dress," says Kirsten. "Geminis channel their childlike curiosity when dressing, opting for bold statements and mish-mashed colors over style and couture."
This sign doesn't spend hours analyzing its appearance in the mirror. However, they are easily distracted by shiny baubles. "This means odd statement pieces and clashing jewelry sets are common," says Kirsten.