The Most Practical Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

Many people set goals, some are better at achieving them than others. This could simply be because the latter are more realistic about what they can get done. These logical people don't live with their heads in the clouds and always find ways to be efficient and useful. They're typically hands-on types who enjoy puzzles or games where their skills can shine. Have you ever wondered where that practical behavior comes from? It may have something to do with astrology. Keep reading to find out the most practical zodiac sign from a little bit logical to extremely efficient.

6 Aries

Aries, the first sign of the zodiac, has no problem going after what they want. They take life seriously, but also know how to let loose and have fun. When it comes to accomplishing something, Jill Loftis, an astrologer and founder at Nuit Astrology, notes that they're all about keeping it simple. "They don't concern themselves with nuance or technique," she says. These fire signs will always find the straightest path to the finish line and get their desired results no matter what obstacles they encounter.

5 Cancer

Cancers take on the mama bear role and are always looking out for those they care about. If you're lucky enough to be in Cancer's inner circle, this highly sensitive water signs will go out of their way to make you feel loved. They're also incredibly practical in their decision making. "They learn to do a lot with a little," says Ryan Marquardt, astrologer and founder of Ryan's Astrology.

These people are experts at saving their energy and resources. "Most Cancers would prefer to make grand emotional gestures, but they know it's not feasible to do that for everyone all the time, otherwise those magical feel-good moments would lose their appeal."

4 Virgo

Virgos are analysts and thrive on achieving perfection. These grounded earth signs have no qualms about telling you that you're wrong and love finding the best possible way to solve a problem. Marquardt explains that this sign likes to learn from other people so they can increase their own success. "Virgo knows what not to do and that kind of discernment is an important quality for any practical person to have," he says. You can always count on them to reach their goals, that's for sure!ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

3 Scorpio

Scorpios are quiet and observant. Their inner circle is limited to people they can truly trust and sometimes they can come off as cold, but they are really another sensitive water sign underneath it all. They sometimes like to make things more complicated, but when practicality is needed they have the skills. "With the ability to see things in a way that everyone else might not be able to, the penetrating Scorpio mind sees the solution and zeros in on a way to accomplish the goal on their own timeline," Loftis tells Best Life. They're always aware of the worst case scenario, but you'll hardly ever see them in that spot.

2 Capricorn

Capricorns love to lead and they shine when they're in charge. "With discipline, direction, and no fear of hard work, this sign can be rather coldly rational and practical," Loftis says. Meeting goals and staying organized are always prioritized. Finding another sign with a stronger work ethic isn't going to happen. Plus, these earth signs always want quality results, so their practical side is going to be present more often than not.

1 Taurus

Taurus exhibit stubbornness more than any other sign, but it actually helps to keep them grounded no matter the situation. These earth signs are resourceful and steady and there isn't much that would blow them off course. It's qualities like these that make them the most practical zodiac sign. Marquardt mentions that Tauruses do enjoy indulging their senses and basking in the luxuries of life, but "when push comes to shove, they know how to stay practical and operate in the most efficient and lean way."