Relationships

The Biggest Party Animal of the Zodiac, According to Astrologers

They work the room like it's no one's business.

By Juliana LaBianca
July 2, 2022
By Juliana LaBianca
July 2, 2022

We all appreciate a good party every now and then. Whether you prefer to turn up at a sports bar or a dinner party with fancy mocktails, celebrations give us something to look forward to and look back on fondly. While you're out painting the town red, you've probably noticed that some of your friends and acquaintances work the room—and maybe even the dance floor—more energetically than others. Astrologers say these people may share more than a penchant for fun and excitement—they could also have the same horoscope sign. Here, astrology experts tell us the biggest party animal zodiac signs, from small-group socializers to those who are always ready to rage.

READ THIS NEXT: The Wittiest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

6
Cancer

Friends having pot-luck dinner
Shutterstock

You might be surprised to see Cancer the crab—a sign more famous for hiding in its shell than putting itself out on the social scene—on a list of the biggest party animals. But hear us out: Cancers can rock a small-group event. "They're known for their sociability and desire to share their emotions and worries with those around them," says Alice Alta, resident astrologer for the Futurio app. This means they thrive at dinner parties and low-key gatherings where conversation is king. "A typical Cancer is an inborn psychologist, but the talent is revealed only if a Crab feels comfortable and secure in their company," says Alta. "During a big event, they may get confused, but in the circle of their loved ones, their communication skills are undeniable."

5
Gemini

jealous wife
Shutterstock

This air sign adores small parties and big crowds alike. "They love socializing, getting info, and discussing the latest news with everyone around them," says Alta. "They can also easily make new acquaintances." For a Gemini, the more exclusive a party, the better, says Tara Bennetprofessional astrologer and spiritual coach at MediumChat. "Their charisma shines through as they easily direct conversations from one topic to the next," she continues. "No dinner is complete without a Gemini at the table." Get them a seat at the most hard-to-book restaurant in your city and they'll be there in an instant, ready to dazzle the group with their curiosity and cleverness.

READ THIS NEXT: The Most Introverted Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

4
Aries

Family celebration outside in the backyard. Big garden party. Birthday celebration.
iStock

This energetic and extroverted sign takes a "more the merrier" approach to partying. "Bored easily, Aries flit from one party to the next, seeking out new thrills and excitement," says Bennet. "Their social calendar is packed to the brim, often attending three parties in one night." While they're the first sign of the zodiac—which often leads them to be pushy and impatient—they're often the last ones to arrive at a fête. "[This is] simply to build the anticipation of their arrival amongst other party-goers," says Bennet. Hey, they know how to make an entrance.

3
Sagitarius

Group of friends having drinks at the night club party. Young people enjoying at a bar toasting cocktails.
iStock

At large group events, "Sagittarius is likely to party hearty," says Alta. An independent, free-thinking, and adventurous sign, Saggies are just as likely to plan a group bar crawl as they are to be the de facto social chair of their friend group. "They love to show their authority and are likely to try to chat with as many people as possible," says Alta. "It's typical of Sags to share something interesting, give advice, and wait for praise in return." It's no wonder Sagittarius is also one of the loudest zodiac signs, too.

RELATED: For more astrology advice delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

2
Libra

host passing a dish between friends at a dinner party
iStock

Libra's are natural networkers and diplomats, which means it's second nature for them to work the room. "Libra's are renowned for being social butterflies," says Bennet. "Their charismatic nature, wit, and lust for fun mean they are at the top of most guest lists." This is another sign that thrives on exclusivity. "Libras go out of their way to make friends with the movers and shakers that influence the events calendar," Bennet continues. "You can guarantee that Libra will be holding court at any party worth attending." By the time they leave one soirée, they'll have an invite to the next.

1
Leo

Three generation family throwing a surprise party welcoming guests at the front door
iStock

Go to the center of any party and you're bound to find a Leo. "This party animal is made for holidays, celebrations, and festivity," says Alta. "They adore being in the limelight and feel like stars no matter where they go." You'll often find them telling uproariously funny stories, performing their latest karaoke number, or wearing bright and bold outfits. "In a large crowd, nothing is off the table for these lions, although you can often find them dancing on one," says Bennet. Invite a Leo to your next. event and you can be it'll be a roaring success.

Juliana LaBianca
Juliana is an experienced features editor and writer. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman at the 2000 Sundance Film Festival
    Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman at the 2000 Sundance Film Festival
    Entertainment

    Ethan Hawke "Had No Business" Marrying Uma

    The actor has been very open about their divorce.

  • woman in jeans on couch
    woman in jeans on couch
    Style

    4 Flattering Jeans for Women Over 50

    These styles are trending heavily right now.

  • USPS van parked along the Fifth Avenue in New York City. USPS (the United States Postal Service)
    USPS van parked along the Fifth Avenue in New York City. USPS (the United States Postal Service)
    Smarter Living

    Don't Drop This Kind of Mail in a Mailbox

    Heed this warning from the USPS.

  • Devon Sawa in 1997
    Devon Sawa in 1997
    Entertainment

    See '90s Teen Idol Devon Sawa Now at 43

    He starred in '90s hits like "Casper."

  • angry woman scowling
    angry woman scowling
    Relationships

    The Most Spiteful Zodiac Sign

    You don't want to get on their bad side.

  • doctor speaking to patient with dementia
    doctor speaking to patient with dementia
    Health

    Doing This When You Talk May Signal Early Alzheimer's

    Look out for these two symptoms when you speak.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group