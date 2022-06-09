The Most Introverted Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

There's no shame in being an introvert. While some people fall on the sociable, chatty, and loud end of the spectrum, these humans tend to be quieter and find solace in the comforts of home (or, at the very least, in socializing in small groups). Because introversion is such a major personality trait, it's no wonder it can be dictated by astrology. If you've ever wondered if your—or an acquaintance's—introverted tendencies are written in the stars, we've got your answer. Here, expert astrologers tell us the most introverted astrology signs, from the mere wallflowers to the seriously solitary.

READ THIS NEXT: The Most Generous Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

Libra

You may know this air sign as one of the friendliest and most charming members of the zodiac—but it turns out that they need downtime, too. Celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman notes that this is the case even though Libras are famously great listeners and can easily see both sides of an argument. "They're not quick to speak up, not wanting to draw negative attention to themselves," says Honigman. "So they find themselves introverted and calmest when they're alone." Your Libra friend may be perfectly happy to chat up a new friend of a friend, but they'll quiet down quickly—and possibly even excuse themselves—if a disagreement breaks out.

Capricorn

Capricorn people are often ambitious, organized, and sometimes aloof. Anastasiya Kirilchik, the resident astrologer for the Futurio app, says they don't easily let others into their inner world, which often reads as introverted. "They choose the path of career and goals," says Kirilchik. "Even the most sociable Capricorns prefer to stay at home and mind their own business." Don't be surprised if your Capricorn coworker chooses to stay late at the office to clean up spreadsheets instead of heading to happy hour with the group.

READ THIS NEXT: The Zodiac Sign That Will Always Outsmart You, Astrologers Warn.

Aquarius

Surprised that this dynamic, intense sign is one of the most introverted members of the zodiac? Relationship astrologer Anna Kovach says that's typical. "Aquarius people may be social but they need excessive time to rebound and recharge their energy," says Kovach. "They are trailblazers and pride themselves on standing out from the crowd." However, in order to get in tune with that innovative energy, they need to spend time on their own. Not to worry—this sign doesn't mind staying home from the party. "Aquarius is perfectly capable of spending days or even weeks alone," says Kovach. "They are fascinated by technology and have various intellectual interests that can keep them busy for hours at a time." When they're participating in these interests, they may even see it as an intrusion to have to respond to others.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Cancer

People born under the sign of the Crab are likely more afraid of you than you are of them. That reticence to connect, of course, screams introversion. "[Cancers] are sensitive and shy," says Kovach. "They can be introverted and will wait for others to initiate conversation or to make the first move in love and romance." Fortunately, this hesitance doesn't last long. "Like the crab that is their symbol, they remain hiding in their shell until they feel secure enough to show their true selves," adds Kovach. Then, they'll be a lively member of the group. Like most introverts, they need downtime after interacting with large crowds, which they find particularly draining.

READ THIS NEXT: For more astrology delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Virgo

Another hard-working, industrious sign, most Virgos are happy to do their own thing. "Virgo would rather work behind the scenes than be in the spotlight," says Kovach. "When Virgo people are social, it is usually in the capacity of being an assistant or helper." The one time they are talkative is when giving advice, says Kovach. However, you shouldn't expect them to reveal much about their own inner world. "It's hard to figure out what Virgo is feeling because they try to operate from a strictly rational perspective," advises Kovach. "They are likely to keep their feelings hidden." They draw energy from being alone rather than being with others.

Pisces

You likely visit your Pisces friend when you need a shoulder cry on—so it may be a shock that this highly emotionally intelligent sign is the most introverted of them all. Our team of experts notes this duality. "The irony is that those born under this sign crave close emotional connection," says Kovach. "Yet they are so sensitive and empathic that they often retreat into their own fantasy world." Sometimes, self-esteem also comes into the mix. "They may need to work on healing and learning to accept themselves because they are aware on some level that their psychic nature and sensitivity make it difficult to fit into the material world," Kovach adds. "This can also lead Pisces people to be introverted and shy."

"However, this sign is perfectly content to lean into its daydreaming tendencies. "[Pisces people] are likely to channel their creativity into artistic or musical talents which can be fostered in solitude," says Kovach. "They may spend hours playing the piano or painting. They don't need an audience and may prefer having ample alone time to fine-tune their talents or get lost in deep thought."

READ THIS NEXT: The Most Indecisive Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.