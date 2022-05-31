Relationships

The Most Seductive Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer

This astrological sign uses their distinctive wit and charm to attract a mate.

May 31, 2022
May 31, 2022

While we may all have flirty moments, some of us are better at attracting mates than others. But if you think seduction is a vibe you can choose to turn on or off at will, think again. According to astrologers, your seductive skills might actually be written in the stars. Wondering where you rank against the rest? We've consulted an expert to find out who tops the list. Read on to discover the six most seductive zodiac signs, from a little alluring to packing the most powerful pull.

6
Taurus

Shutterstock

Taurus makes the top half of the most seductive signs, says astrologer and culture writer Lauren Ash. "Taurus often gets a bad reputation for being the most stubborn sign of the zodiac. However, this down-to-earth sign has a secret romantic side," she says. "Ruled by Venus, the planet of romance and beauty, Taureans are all about embracing sensuality, love, and romance, which makes them seductive in their own unique way."

"This earth sign knows how to spoil the object of their affection," Ash adds. If your idea of seduction is candlelit dinners, fresh-cut roses, vacations, and long walks on the beach, Taurus might just be your ideal match.

5
Capricorn

Older woman on a date with a younger man
Shutterstock

Capricorns are known for their buttoned-up and serious personalities, but they can easily take charge in a relationship, Ash says. "We all know how sexy confidence is, and their confidence makes them so seductive," she notes. This confidence combined with an assertive attitude means that Capricorn knows how to take the reins and make a partner feel cared for.

4
Scorpio

gay couple flirting
oneinchpunch / Shutterstock

"It's easy to see why people think this sultry water sign is so seductive," Ash says. "Scorpios are known for their mysterious personalities and intense emotions. Ruled by Mars, the planet of passion and aggression, love is a huge part of their lives and they know how to put their body, heart, and soul into every single relationship."

Sound hot? Sure, but it can also be a lot, Ash cautions. Being with a Scorpio means accepting that their "alluring and intoxicating" personalities also come with some serious intensity. They treat seduction as serious business.

3
Gemini

two people in a boat
G-Stock Studio/Shutterstock

Geminis are known to be sociable and fun; they're the most playful sign of the zodiac, Ash says. This breezy air sign loves to meet new people and chat them up—and they're great at it.

"They know just how to charm anyone with a quick smile and a well-placed compliment," Ash says. "Ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, you'll need a strong mental connection to keep this sign interested." As it turns out, getting seduced by a Gemini might be easier than maintaining their attention.

2
Aries

Couple about to kiss
Shutterstock

Aries is a seriously flirtatious sign, Ash says, and because they are bold and action-oriented, they're likely to go after what they want with gusto. "This sign is all about the chase," she explains. "Not to be outdone by any potential suitors, Aries love over-the-top displays of affection."

If you're looking for seduction that comes with "lavish dates, surprise gifts, and flowers," prepare to be swept off your feet.

1
Libra

Couple about to kiss
Shutterstock

Of all the signs of the zodiac, Libra is the most "effortlessly seductive," Ash says—so this sign tops the list. And it's not really a contest. Libra can "charm just about anyone," the astrologer notes. And anyone who has ever been seduced by a Libra knows that's no exaggeration.

"They are expert listeners and conversationalists, and really know how to get other people to open up," Ash adds. "Charming, clever, and fun, they use their wit and charm to seduce anyone who crosses their path."

Alesandra Dubin
Alesandra Dubin is a lifestyle editor and writer based in Los Angeles. Read more
