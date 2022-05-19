The Most Egocentric Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

While it's important to have confidence, some people have a tendency to cross the line into self-importance. Whether they're constantly bragging about how successful they are, refuse to listen to anyone else who's speaking unless it's them, or can't stop posting perfectly filtered selfies on their feed, these folks veer more toward narcissism than others. In short, it can be challenging to be around them. However, if you're wondering why certain people are a little more full of themselves than others, it could have something to do with astrology. Read on to discover the six most egocentric zodiac signs, from a bit vain to completely self-obsessed.

6 Gemini

Gemini has a self-serving ulterior motive when they spread information about others. "Gemini isn't inherently self-focused—they're more interested in what's happening around them. But that can give a sense of flightiness and shallowness that makes others feel uncomfortable," says astrologer and tarot reader Ryan Marquardt. If Gemini isn't careful about the way they pull information out of other people, they'll spit it back out in unhealthy ways, and others will feel betrayed and lose trust in them.

5 Taurus

If you know a Taurus, you should know that they will not listen to you. They are the most obstinate and belligerent of the zodiac signs. "As a result, they can become extremely materialistic, greedy, and, of course, self-centered," says psychic reader and spiritual healer Emily Newman. "They are empathetic yet possessive, and their self-centered actions aggravate their egoism."

4 Sagittarius

The world revolves around Sagittarius—or so they think. According to Marquardt, they have a "come and go" energy that people struggle to deal with. "It's really easy to think that Sagittarius is self-absorbed, but really it's just that their need for freedom propels them to keep moving in life," he explains. "It's not that they don't care about sticking around for others, they just have to keep exploring life." In short, you'll need to keep up with them, or else they'll move on without you since their journey is what's most important.

3 Scorpio

Scorpios' egos are extremely valuable to them, and they are naturally self-centered and deceptive. "They would like not to be surrounded by more intelligent people than Scorpio," explains Newman. "When they meet someone wiser than them, they become manipulative rather than furious or hasty." Beware—they won't let anyone sabotage their goals.

2 Aries

As the first sign of the zodiac, Aries is the natural-born leader, trailblazing a path for all other signs. "But that can get the best of them and leave Aries craving adoration from others simply for existing," notes Marquardt. They need to find their sense of self in order to avoid this. Otherwise, "their ego will demand attention from everyone else, which is why they get a stigma for being needy and self-absorbed," he adds.

Newman adds that "no one is more important than themselves." "They can't put themselves in others' shoes to realize how their decision affects others," she explains.

1 Leo

Leo is ruled by the sun, which represents the ego, so naturally, they take the top spot. "Leo is incredibly attuned to their own wants and needs," explains Marquardt. "At its worst, this can come off in a narcissistic way, playing into the stereotype Leos have for always needing to be the center of attention." Ultimately, if Leos flaunt their ego too much, they will repel other people. Leos need to shine "effortlessly, not forcefully," says Marquardt.

