Sometimes it can be hard to tell if someone is lying. Perhaps you're entranced by their charm, their kindness, or are just completely oblivious to the possibility. We get it: You don't want to believe that someone you just met, let alone a loved one, is being deceitful. However, the reality is that people fib—and it comes easier to some than others. If you're someone who looks to the stars for guidance, you might be curious as to which zodiac signs are better at not telling the truth than others.

6 Taurus

Here's the good news: Tauruses are the least likely to lie out of those on this list. The bad news? They are also the most likely to stick to their story to the bitter end when they do. "Taurus is ruled by the second house of values, meaning their morals are incredibly important to them," says celebrity astrologer Lauren Ash. "However, if a Taurus believes lying will help them achieve a means to an end, they have no problem spinning a yarn every now and then." Still, beware: Tauruses will "deny, deny, deny." So if you're ready to confront them, make sure you come with receipts.

5 Scorpio

Like Taurus, you want to be prepared when facing a Scorpio who has lied to you. "Their watering influence gives them the ability to tell people exactly what they want to hear," says Ash. Because they often have an "aloof exterior," they can be charmers who "know how to use their words and their wiles equally."

4 Cancer

Known as the emotional and nurturing crab, Cancers can use their characteristics to their advantage. "Nobody knows how to spin a sob story quite like Cancer," Ash explains. "Their motherly intuition can get weaponized in a friendly war of words." When cornered with the truth, Cancers will often avoid admitting fault or even lash out to deflect.

3 Leo

It's no secret that Leos love to showboat. A flair for the dramatic gives them an advantage when it comes to their storytelling abilities. The prideful Leo, ruled by the creative fifth house and influenced by fixed fire energy, "would rather spin-a-yarn to protect their ego than admit they may have been caught in a fib." So get those lie detectors ready, Ash says, "Once they've decided to lie they will put all of their energy into bringing their version of the truth to life."

2 Virgo

Don't be fooled by the Virgo. Yes, the earth sign often flies under the radar; but according to Ash, Virgo has all of the cunning and wit as the best lying sign on this list. "What makes Virgo different is their keen eye for the details and their ability to think quickly on their feet," she says. Virgos happen to be equally good at fibbing and calling other people's bluffs.

1 Gemini

And, the biggest liar of them all is: Gemini. As the sign of the twins, Geminis are often dubbed as being two-faced. And since they're ruled by communicative and intellectual Mercury, Geminis "are blessed with the gift of gab." Meaning? They are smooth talkers. "They know how to tailor their words to suit any situation, or if the situation calls for it, play 'devil's advocate,'" says Ash. That said, Geminis aren't necessarily more inclined to lie, but when they do, fact and fiction will blend together.

