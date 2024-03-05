Relationships

The Most Heartless Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

They're not going to offer the emotional support you need.

By Courtney Shapiro
March 5, 2024
You don't have to wear your heart on your sleeve to be an empathetic and caring person. But some people take it to the next level: They act more like robots, completely devoid of emotion, and won't hesitate to knock others down a peg or two if it'll make them look better. While they could be having a bad week, their closed-off and mean-spirited nature may be related to their horoscope, astrologers say. Keep reading to find out the most heartless zodiac signs, from a little harsh to completely cruel.

6
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Man with Emotionless Expression
BearFotos/Shutterstock

Aquarians have perfected the art of not caring. Known for their outside-the-box views and aloof behavior, they don't care if you like them or not.

"They love differently than others, and if you are not in their close circle, they have no problem ignoring you and giving you the cold shoulder for what seems to be no reason," explains Stina Garbis, astrologer and owner of Psychic Stina.

5
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Woman Working Hard
gpointstudio / Shutterstock

With their all-work-all-the-time attitude, Capricorns have little energy left to pay attention to feelings and emotions, especially those of other people.

"They channel their determination into achieving their ambitions, which can make them seem single-minded at times," says Bella Nguen, an astrology columnist at Indielogy Magazine.

Since they're ruled by Saturn, the planet of discipline and structure, they have a hard time letting others take control, and they can be harsh if they're not getting their desired outcome. "They will spare no feelings and speak their mind," notes Garbis.

4
Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Two best friends chatting in the bedroom, while using smartphone
iStock

Geminis are social butterflies who flit from friend group to friend group, often putting on a facade depending on who they're with.

Garbis points out that because Geminis love to talk and want to be included in every conversation, they tend to speak without thinking: "They can say some pretty heartless things that they can't take back nor would want to."

Jill Loftis, an astrologer and founder at Nuit Astrology, adds that they "live in a world of their own rules and reality." In their mind, if something is wrong, the problem is with you and not with them.

3
Aries (March 21-April 19)

angry man and woman with crossed arms talking
Shutterstock/Mangostar

As the first sign of the zodiac, Aries is a leader. They're often so focused on themselves and how they can best achieve their goals that other people's feelings get lost.

Rebecca Schmidtan astrologer at Trust the Effing Process, says Aries are very passionate and can be "egotistical, impulsive, and arrogant."

They're also ruled by Mars, the planet of action, so Garbis says they're likely to start a fight with you for no reason. "They have a hard time holding back their words and can be downright mean," she says.

2
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Upset Young Man with Crossed Arms
Krakenimages.com/Shutterstock

Scorpio, a complex water sign with cutting intellect, is extremely cold and closed-off. Silence and sarcasm are common weapons in their arsenal, and they don't have a problem using them.

"Known for their sting, they will never forget if you crossed them and may be vindictive and destructive if they feel it's necessary," Schmidt says.

They do have a softer emotional side reserved for those closest to them, but even in some of the best cases, Scorpios "feel things intensely yet privately, making them seem distant," notes Nguen.

1
Virgo(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Upset Woman Rolling Her Eyes
9nong/Shutterstock

Virgos are highly judgmental and have no problem pointing out other people's flaws. They don't care how hard you tried at something; if it wasn't done their way, it's wrong.

As Garbis explains, they look at things logically, never emotionally, which leaves them unable to pick up on "certain cues" related to how someone feels.

She adds that Virgos may close themselves off to attachments or connections and "can cut off relationships easily and swiftly, having no problem not looking back."

Courtney Shapiro
Courtney Shapiro is an Associate Editor at Best Life. Before joining the Best Life team, she had editorial internships with BizBash and Anton Media Group. Read more
