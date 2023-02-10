The Most Inconsiderate Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

Some people go out of their way to think about others, when some don't pay any mind at all. While such thoughtlessness might not always be on purpose, certain people can seem only concerned with themselves. They're not ones for small talk or niceties and you can bet they'll answer their phone while a movie is on or constantly talk over you. Some people are just a little rude, and astrology may have something to do with it. Keep reading to find out the most inconsiderate zodiac sign from a tad thoughtless to inexplicably insensitive.

6 Aquarius

Aquarians are constantly thinking. Their ideas can be a bit far-fetched, yet they always have a new thought brewing. Their inconsiderate tendencies come out when they're trying to get things done and they don't want to stray off their desired course.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"They often have little concern for small talk or social niceties and this can make them seem to be intolerant or thoughtless," says Jill Loftis, an astrologer and founder at Nuit Astrology.

They're get-to-point type of people and don't want any of that frivolous nonsense.

5 Leo

Leos are ruled by the sun, so it's no secret that they love getting attention. Their ego comes first and it needs to be fed often, so they can sometimes forget that others exist.

"They may think of themselves as royalty and are dominating and self absorbed," Rebecca Schmidt, an astrologer at Trust the Effing Process tells Best Life.

It can be difficult for Leos to think of others when they always want to shine—those large and in-charge personalities don't really help either.

4 Virgo

Virgos are grounded and can be practical to a fault. They love achieving their goals and will happily let you know if they were right about something and you weren't. Schmidt explains that these earth signs can be aloof and manipulative at times since they're always striving for perfection.

"They need to learn to be less critical and to relate to others with their hearts not their heads," says Schmidt.

3 Pisces

Pisces are sensitive and want others to be thinking of what they need constantly but they may not do the same in return. "In order to survive they often feel the need to protect themselves which can make them appear to be selfish or careless," Loftis says. They like to stay in their own little world with their head up in the clouds.

These water signs aren't going to go out of their way for people if it feels like an inconvenience. Ruled by Neptune, the planet governing creativity and dreams, Pisces are often overwhelmed so they try and keep to themselves as much as possible—which makes them seem more inconsiderate than they really are.

2 Taurus

Taurus are deemed the most stubborn sign and their unwillingness to back down can also come off as inconsiderate. They can lack self-awareness and end up brushing people off, even it is unintentionally, Loftis tells Best Life.

These earth signs are so focused on getting what they want that it can be nearly impossible for them to shift gears and acknowledge others. "The 'bull in the china shop' can sometimes be so slow to get the plot that their actions can seem impolite or boorish," she says.

1 Aries

Not only is Aries a fire sign, it is also the first of the zodiac. Which makes them dominant and like to have control over any situation. These people love to be first and they love to be right; it's part of why they're the most inconsiderate zodiac sign. Unless you can help them achieve their goals, they won't really have a need to listen to you, Schmidt says.

You can try stroking their egos to get on their good side but it might not help you in the long run. Aries need to learn how to think about others and take their time. Plus, reacting with anger to every situation that comes their way won't help them get ahead.