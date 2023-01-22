That nightmare where you show up to class not knowing you have a big exam? Or the one where you look down and you're not wearing any clothes? Perhaps you're more prone to the dream about being chased but your legs won't move? It might seem random what you worry about once your head hits the pillow, but there's a chance your zodiac sign says a lot about what keeps you up at night. To help you unravel the deeper meaning of these recurring nightmares, we consulted Best Life's resident astrologer. Read on to learn what your most common anxiety dream is, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries: You're invisible

Aries is the cool and confident leader of the zodiac. You always put your best foot forward and hope to impress those around you with your charm, savviness, and achievements. It's not that you do it solely for recognition, but it certainly doesn't hurt to be celebrated for everything you've done.

So, it's no surprise that a nightmare where you're invisible would send you into a panic. After all, what's the point of being the best if nobody else can see it?

Taurus: Your house is empty

Tauruses are the reliable and pragmatic planners of the zodiac. You work harder than almost anyone, and you enjoy nice things as a result of your time and effort. Not only that, but you take pride in your achievements and like to provide for the people closest to you.

A common fear for you is that one day you'll wake up and everything will be gone. Whether disappeared out of thin air or swiped right out from under your nose, nothing scares you like the thought of starting over again.

Gemini: You're being haunted

Geminis are the upbeat, carefree partiers of the zodiac. You don't worry too much about the future; you're busy living in the moment. And although that gets you far in life, thanks to your flexibility, it also means your past might come back to haunt you when you're not careful.

Dreaming about being haunted may be a sign that you're worried, even subconsciously, about a previous decision or interaction. It could also show that you're anxious about not living up to your fullest potential.

Cancer: You're being chased.

Cancers are the homebodies of the zodiac, so you like to put down roots wherever you are in life. Once you find somewhere you can unwind and be vulnerable, you're not very likely to leave. This is a quality that helps you build deep relationships and friendships with the people around you.

The thought of being chased and having to leave your security behind is enough to cause you to wake up in a sweat. If you're feeling extra anxious, you may expect to have the common nightmare problem of not being able to run away.

Leo: You're being abandoned

Leos like to show off, and who can blame you? You're the outrageous comedian of the zodiac. You love putting on a show and making other people's eyes light up. In fact, your relationships and other people's opinions of you are incredibly important.

This is why the thought of being abandoned is one of the worst things you could possibly imagine. Worse than being invisible, the idea that nobody wants to be around you is the stuff of nightmares!

Virgo: You forget something important

Virgos are the meticulous planners of the zodiac. Everything has a place and every day has a routine. You're obsessed with maintaining control, so much so that you always think of the different ways a situation could play out.

Your worst fear and most common anxiety is the looming thought that you've forgotten something important and can't quite place what it is. This might seem like a simple fear to some, but the idea of that nagging feeling is enough to send a perfectionist like you into a tailspin.

Libra: You're in the apocalypse

Libras are the fun-loving socialites of the zodiac, always keeping things casual and upbeat. You like indulging in all of life's little pleasures, and if you don't have to work too hard to get there, you're not going to push yourself more than you need to.

A nightmare about society collapsing, or having to start from scratch in an alternate universe, is too much for you to handle. You may be the sign of justice, but you draw the line at literally having to rebuild the world.

Scorpio: You're naked in public

Scorpios are notoriously complex and mysterious. You convince others that you're completely stoic, but you're actually very sensitive and guarded underneath—so much so, that the idea of being vulnerable or exposing yourself is enough to send you into a panic.

That's why your most common anxiety dream is the classic of being naked in public. Don't want people looking at you? Well, now all eyes are on you in your absolute most exposed state.

Sagittarius: You're trapped somewhere

Sagittarians are the high-flying adventurers of the zodiac. You follow your passions and seek out thrilling new experiences any chance you get, which is why you have the most decorated passport of all signs.

Staying in one place for too long or being forced to do something you hate is enough to make you want to pull up the covers and never get out of bed. Any dream where you're trapped or imprisoned might also be a sign that you feel stifled in your current situation.

Capricorn: You're back in school

Capricorns are the ambitious overachievers of the zodiac. You work hard and dedicate yourself to being the best at anything you've committed to. It's not just about your smarts or skills; it's the time and effort you put into reaching your goals.

Nothing makes you more panicked than the thought of waking up one day and having to do it all over again. Recurring dreams that you're back in school and have forgotten to study for an exam are the stuff of nightmares for you.

Aquarius: You're drowning

Aquarius likes to pretend emotions don't matter, but people might be surprised at how sensitive you are. You're the water bearer after all, which means you can always empathize with others and understand things from their perspective.

It's hard for you to see the weight of the world on someone's shoulders and not feel affected. If you're not careful, it can feel like you're drowning in their problems. This is why your most common anxiety dream is slipping below the waves and not being able to resurface.

Pisces: You're stranded alone

Pisces are the sweet and dreamy lovers of the zodiac. You can enjoy life on your own, but you feel much better and have more fun when others are around, whether it's a friend, family member, partner, or even a pet.

Your greatest fear is being deserted on an island alone. Daydreaming can only take you so far, and sooner rather than later, you'll be missing civilization and your old life.