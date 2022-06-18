How to Tell If Someone Is Lying, Based on Their Zodiac Sign

Everyone lies here and there—it's just inevitable. Maybe it's a little white lie to a friend to spare their feelings or perhaps something much more deceptive. It can be difficult to know whether someone is being untruthful, but there are certain hints to look out for. You can study the way they smile, the way they stand, or even the way they look at you. However, one of the best ways to tell if someone is fibbing is to figure out their zodiac sign. Whether you're into astrology or not, there is a strong correlation between how someone lies and their zodiac sign. Check out each zodiac below to find out how to tell when they are lying.

Aries (March 21 – April 20)

Aries are known for their bold and passionate communication style, which makes them among some of the worst liars of the zodiac. What you see is what you get with Aries. This passionate fire sign doesn't care about decorum or coming off as level-headed during a disagreement. In fact, this Mars ruled sign has a hard time containing their emotions when they feel as though they're being misrepresented. So, it's safe to say you'll know an Aries is deceiving you when their words are suddenly cool, calm, and collected. They'll fight hard to maintain their cool to prove they're being honest, to the point where their lack of passion may start to look suspicious.

Taurus (April 21 – May 21)

Taurus is another sign that isn't known for their ability to fib. As the fixed earth sign, it's hard for them to pretend to believe in something they don't. While they don't wear their hearts on their sleeve, they're quick to share their opinion or thoughts about any situation. Taurus typically lies by not getting involved, because doing so might compromise their morals or promises to another person. However, when a Taurus does decide to lie, they tend to lie by omission. One thing is for sure, this crafty earth sign is the master of leaving out important details.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Geminis are known for changing with their circumstances. So you shouldn't be shocked to learn that they're more skilled at bending the truth than most. Ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, Geminis are known for their ability to think up a lie on the spot. These colorful storytellers know how to spin a web. It's difficult to know whether you're being deceived or not when face to face with duplicitous Gemini. One sure sign that this air sign is trying to lie to you? Their story will become more elaborate and unbelievable each time they retell it. Oftentimes, they can't help but go overboard on the details when telling a lie, meaning it's only a matter of time before you catch them in a half-truth.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Nobody knows how to spin a sob story quite like Cancer. While this sign is normally known for their nurturing personality, don't let the sweet act fool you. Cancer is ruled by the moon, which symbolizes our emotions and intuition. When a Cancer needs to lie, they'll often play on the emotions of a situation to convince you that they're being honest. What makes them such excellent liars is their ability to read others emotions and tailor their mistruths to suit any situation. So, how can you tell when a Cancer is lying? They'll focus more on how you're making them feel about the situation than sticking to the facts of what actually happened.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22)

Although they're known for their dramatic flair and need for attention, Leos very rarely lie unprompted. This sign prides themselves on their loyalty, so Leo tends to lie only when they feel that they might get caught. When they do lie, this charismatic fire sign likes to distract their target with elaborate storytelling and side-tracked stories. If confronted with someone they don't want to talk about, a Leo will simply turn on the charm and quickly change the subject away from whatever topic they want to avoid. Another tell? They will avert their eyes because they can't make eye contact while lying.

Virgo (Aug. 22 – Sept. 23)

Virgos hate to lie. In fact, they are very insistent on being honest and upfront in matters, even if it creates an uncomfortable situation. However, they are more than capable of lying, especially when their integrity and competence are at stake. They only tend to do it when their back is against the wall, when the truth is going to make them look bad, because they will do anything to protect themselves from criticism. You'll be able to tell that a Virgo is being dishonest with you if they're slow to offer up any specifics or details about the situation. More often than not, they'll refrain from offering up too much information and allow the other person to fill in the blanks, leaving them free from having to spin up a lie of their own.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 23)

When it comes to lying, nobody tells a half-truth like Libra. In fact, it's very hard to get a Libra's truly unfiltered opinion on any situation unless you're a part of their inner circle. As the peacekeeper of the zodiac, they always know just what to say to smooth over a situation. Libras are good liars because they like mediating conflicts. They can't help but insert themselves into other people's business, even though they cannot stand drama of their own. Although Libras hate the fallout and consequences of lying, it's not enough to keep them from fibbing every now and then. You'll know a Libra is lying because their words will not align with their actions, and they'll suddenly turn up the charm and flattery.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Scorpio (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Meet the best liar of the Zodiac: Scorpio's uncanny ability to lie comes from the fact that they are so good at hiding their emotions. This water sign is a very smart liar—sometimes they get so involved in their lies, they start to believe them to be true. When a Scorpio is lying, they'll try to make you doubt yourself and what you know. They like to mix up their lies with the truth to avoid getting caught and present the entire story as fact. If you find them willingly giving up details and information you didn't ask for, it might be time to ask yourself if their story checks out. This mysterious water sign isn't known for spilling their secrets to just anyone—so the more they tell you unprompted, the more suspicious you should be.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Sagittarius are definitely the comedians of the zodiac, which is why they often rely on humor to get by in life (and lies). Known for having no filter, Sagittarians are usually very honest people, and they seek the same from those in their inner circle. However, stretching the truth isn't lying, and that's how Sagittarius justifies their occasional tall-tale. This adventurous fire sign loves to entertain and as a result, isn't afraid to boast and brag. That means that when Sagittarius lies, it will usually involve some major over-exaggeration. And if you try to press them for the details, they'll simply shrug, attempt to keep things casual, and deny knowing what you're talking about.

Capricorn (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Capricorn folks tend to be good at anything they are serious about doing—including lying. This practical earth sign often gets the reputation of being the most trustworthy and responsible sign, which certainly aids them when they do decide to lie. Lying is an art that requires a quick mind and confidence in your poker face, and is there any sign more cool under pressure than a Capricorn? Their grounded nature gives people the impression of trustworthiness, even if they might be getting totally taken for a ride. Capricorn energy can be overly harsh or calculating, so you'll know they're lying to you if they suddenly seem more agreeable or patient than you're used to.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

Aquarius is known for being the humanitarian of the community, however, their ability to instantly pick up on other people's vibes and size them up makes them really good at lying. Aquarius is a highly intelligent sign that has a tendency to get lost in thought while analyzing a situation. More often than not this rule-breaker isn't afraid to speak the truth, even if it rubs other people the wrong way. However, everyone lies, including thoughtful Aquarius. Typically, rebellious Aquarians lie by hiding behind impartiality and neutrality—or by saying absolutely nothing. You'll know they're not being honest with you when they suddenly have no opinions about the situation at hand or they're being uncharacteristically objective.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20)

As a water sign, Pisces are good at picking up on vibes. They know how to walk into any room and read everyone like an open book. Normally, they use this skill to befriend people and enjoy the company of others. But don't let their innocence fool you, Pisces can lie and deceive very convincingly. They are often natural-born creatives who love to express themselves, and when they lie they create an alternate version of reality from what actually happened. This means when they find themselves in a bind, their unconventional thinking can help them think up a quick excuse before you even realize.

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and celebrity entertainment writer based in St. Louis. You can follow her on Twitter or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and cosmic guidance.