This Is the Zodiac Sign Most Likely to Cheat, Data Shows

Statistics show which astrological signs are more inclined to stray in their marriages.

By Richard Evans
November 29, 2021
There are plenty of ways to create a stable and healthy relationship—but unfortunately, there are just as many reasons why people cheat. From boredom with marriage to incompatible sex drives to feelings of neglect, cheaters give a number of explanations as to why they do what they do. But what if some people are simply born more likely to stray than others? Depending on how seriously you take astrology, you may already be rolling your eyes. Nevertheless, data shows that one zodiac sign is more likely to cheat than the others.

Extra-marital dating site Illicit Encounters analyzed data from their memberships and determined what percentages of their user base was born at which time of year. Breaking down the statistics, the site was then able to share which astrological signs were most and least likely to cheat. And while you may think astrology is bogus—in which case, we advise you to take this all with a grain of salt—you might be surprised to discover that the signs most likely to have affairs also have some traditional qualities that could contribute to their infidelity. Wondering how likely you or your spouse are to cross a line with someone new? Read on to discover the zodiac signs most inclined to cheat, ranked from least to most likely.

12
Scorpio

As Cosmopolitan notes, Scorpios are passionate and loyal. Perhaps that's why they're the zodiac sign least likely to cheat at just 3 percent.

11
Aquarius

Aquarius accounted for only 4 percent of Illicit Encounters' user base. Despite being free-spirited and eccentric, per Allure, this sign tends to remain faithful to their partner.

10
Sagittarius

Tied with Aquarius at a respectable 4 percent, Sagittarians may seem more likely to cheat since they reject rules and constraints. At the same time, Cosmopolitan says, they're always honest.

9
Aries

Right behind Sagittarius is Aries, with 5 percent. While Aries are passionate, according to Allure, they're also highly motivated, and that seems to extend to making their marriages work.

8
Pisces

Cosmopolitan says that Pisces are charming, romantic, and considerate—all great traits to have in a relationship. They account for just 6 percent of Illicit Encounters' users.

7
Virgo

Virgos can hurt themselves by "constantly chasing after the ideal," per Allure. Maybe that's why they're more likely to cheat than Pisces, at 8 percent.

6
Leo

Tied with Virgo at 8 percent, Leos fall somewhere in the middle in terms of zodiac signs most likely to cheat. Perhaps that's because they're both loyal and protective, and confident and attention-seeking, per InStyle.

5
Cancer

Cancers make up 9 percent of the user base on Illicit Encounters. That might be surprising, since they're known to be loyal and committed, but they're also good at attracting loversAllure notes.

4
Taurus

Now we're in the double-digits: Taurus is the fourth-most likely to cheat at 11 percent. These "intensely physical creatures" prioritize pleasure, according to Cosmopolitan.

3
Capricorn

Every Capricorn has a "mischievous troublemaker" inside, Allure says, which might explain why this sign makes up 12 percent of Illicit Encounters' users.

2
Gemini

No surprise here: Geminis can be two-faced, immature, ruthless, and superficial, according to Cosmopolitan. They're the second-most likely zodiac sign to cheat at a notable 14 percent.

1
Libra

Allure says it best: "Libras, when they are regularly coupled, must be careful about seeking attention outside the agreed-upon boundaries of their relationship." This charming sign makes up a whopping 16 percent of Illicit Encounters' user base, making Libra the zodiac sign most likely to cheat.

