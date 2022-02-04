No one is happy all the time. And depending on your personality, a bad day or ongoing stress can cause any negative emotions to escalate. It's only natural that in life some situations just set you off. But truthfully, the way one person reacts to traffic, an argument with a friend, or work problems will vary greatly—and this can be explained by your zodiac sign. Wondering why you might get a little more heated than others? Read on to discover the six zodiac signs with the worst tempers, from simmering to boiling.

6 Cancer

Since Cancers are famous for their emotionality and sensitivity, fits of rage certainly don't spring to mind when we think of this sign. But truthfully, they can have bad tempers. "Cancer is ruled by the moon and the earth's oceans are closely linked to lunar cycles," says Mysticsense astrologer Rachel Cooban. "As such, Cancer's emotions can switch up as quickly as the tides." What that ultimately means is that they struggle to regulate how they feel and how they respond, which is not always ideal for the other person involved.

5 Scorpio

At times, Scorpios can be a bit of an enigma. As a water sign, their bad temper isn't exactly explosive like fire signs. Instead, they show their rage through manipulation and underhandedness. "They are easily hurt, quite revengeful people who are unlikely to tell you upfront how they feel," says Cooban. That can lead to some pretty intense conflict depending on the situation.

4 Leo

While Leos may be the life and soul of the party, they are also often argumentative and defensive. Ruled by the Sun, Leos tend to believe they're the center of the universe and won't back down from a confrontation if their belief system is challenged. "When their egos are bruised, they can show a fairly gnarly temper," says Cooban. "But more often than not, this is a fiery reaction to mask underlying feelings of pain and insecurity."

While they can definitely be angry at times, it's important to remember that they are soft souls at their core, so there's a solution that will help them regulate their emotions. "Typically flattery will calm them down and have them back to their joyful, magnetic self," says Nuit Astrology founder and astrologer Jill Loftis.

3 Virgo

While Virgos are known for their "anxious streak," they can have hot-headed tendencies with their close friends and family. "This sign may be quiet in their anger, but it won't take a whole lot to get them to this point," says Cooban. Loftis adds that they "tend to excel at verbal gymnastics and argument." Ultimately, it's important for Virgos to be mindful. "Virgos really do need to remember to take a step back and breathe," Cooban adds.

2 Capricorn

Capricorns are a bit of a dark horse when it comes to their emotions. "On the surface, they seem cool, calm, and collected, yet they have obsessive tendencies and can struggle to regulate their temper when their strict schedules are not executed perfectly," says Cooban. Because their ruling planet is Saturn, the planet of determination and drive, this sign can be known for its rigidity and short-fuse. Consider them wildcards.

1 Aries

It's no secret: Aries is fiery. And when it comes to their temper, there's no holding them back. "Aries is the commander-in-chief of explosive arguments and flying off the handle," says Cooban." This sign is led by Mars, the planet of passion and energy, so when things are going well, they're going really well. But when things do not go according to plan, Aries will struggle to control their rage. However, there's good news for people who need to deal with their heightened feelings, according to Loftis. "This is a sign that blows up fast, and then moves on."

