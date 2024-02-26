The Most and Least Judgmental Zodiac Signs, According to Astrologers
Who's quick to criticize and who's totally accepting?
Sometimes, giving your honest thoughts is warranted. For example, you're not going to let your best friend buy an overpriced dress that doesn't fit properly. And you'd want to let your coworker know about a typo on their big presentation. But when you can't help giving your opinion when no one asked for it, you may be overly critical—and this behavior could go hand in hand with your horoscope. Keep reading for astrologers' complete ranking of the least to the most judgmental zodiac signs.
12
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
A Pisces wouldn't dream of hurting anyone's feelings. As people who lead with empathy and understanding, it's easy to see why they are the least judgmental zodiac sign.
"Pisces individuals can see beyond the surface, and as a result, they naturally offer compassion rather than criticism," explains Raquel Rodriguez, astrologer and founder of Your Zodiac. They're all about forgiveness and they're much more accepting than others.
11
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Aquarians value freedom and self-expression, which is why Rodriguez says they're unlikely to judge and more inclined to celebrate everyone's differences. They're forward thinkers who would rather tap into others' potential than make snap assumptions.
"Their motto might as well be 'Live and let live,' as they champion the uniqueness of each individual," adds Rodriguez.
10
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Jill Loftis, astrologer and founder of Nuit Astrology, describes Sagittarius as "very open-minded." These fire signs love exploring and trying new things, so they aren't the type to overanalyze other people.
Sagittarius will be upfront with you, but it'll never come off as too critical or harsh. "You will know where you stand with them," says Loftis.
9
Libra (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Because they're always seeking balance and harmony, Libras tend to weigh all sides of a situation before making judgments.
"While they have their opinions, their innate diplomacy often leads them to seek understanding and middle ground, rather than passing harsh judgments," says Rodriguez.
Loftis adds that since they're so averse to conflict, "it is much easier for them to not judge you."
8
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
There's no denying that a Taurus has strong opinions on what they like and dislike. However, they also understand that what works for them doesn't always work for others.
And since Taurus is such a loyal sign, "they're less likely to judge those they care about," notes Rodriguez. "They value stability and consistency, which often means accepting friends and family as they are."
7
Cancer (June 22-July 22)
"Cancer is focused on protecting themselves and tending to friends and family," says Loftis of this nurturing sign.
However, Rodriguez points out that their protective instincts are what sometimes leads them to judge others, especially in defense of their loved ones. But in most cases, "their deep emotional intelligence… is the thing that allows for empathy and balances their protective judgments with understanding," she explains.
6
Gemini (May 21-June 21)
Due to Gemini's dual nature (they are the sign of the twins, after all), "one side of them will totally judge you; the other side will totally understand," explains Loftis. "It might depend on what day or moment you are speaking with them, but a Gemini never lacks opinions."
But even though they form opinions quickly, they can change their minds just as fast and avoid snap judgments.
5
Aries (March 21-April 19)
According to celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman, Aries "can come across quite judgmental without really meaning to" because they often "speak before they think." They also tend to get angry quickly, so what they say in the heat of the moment can be harsher than they intended.
Once they've relaxed, they'll realize that their assumptions aren't always warranted. "That split second when they say something horrid, though, might make you question everything you've ever done," Honigman warns.
4
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Rodriguez says Scorpios' "intensity and deep emotional insight can lead to strong judgments about right and wrong."
Instead of sharing these opinions right away, they're likely to silently observe your behavior and keep their cards close to their chest. But be aware that these water signs are aware of everything and everyone around them, so eventually the truth will come out.
3
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Rodriguez believes that Leos aren't judgmental in a malicious way. For them, it comes from a place of pride and "a strong sense of what is worthy of their time and attention," she says.
"Their regal nature means they have high expectations for themselves and others. As a result, they naturally start to judge others when those expectations aren't met," she explains.
2
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Capricorns are mature and don't let nonsensical things get in their way. Loftis says they often feel like they're the only adult in the room and therefore "have a sense of reserve, authority and typically play by the rules OR enforces the rules."
Rodriguez adds that their "high standards and ambitious goals drive them to assess and sometimes judge those who do not meet their criteria for success or reliability."
1
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
As well-known perfectionists, Virgos are unsurprisingly the most judgmental zodiac sign. They expect the best from themselves and others, and if you don't live up to their standards, they won't hesitate to let you know.
Loftis says that Virgo takes it upon themselves to tell you that there's a better way to do something. "The best thing they can do with this 'there's my way and there's the wrong way' energy is to be more discerning and less critical—especially of themselves," she adds.