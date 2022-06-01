The Most Loyal Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer

Loyalty comes in many forms: It can be someone you can confide in knowing they will never spill your secrets or someone who will always be by your side when things get tough. There are just some people who will have your back no matter what. If you're wondering how loyal a person, astrology might give you some answers. Read on to find the most loyal signs, from the steadfast friend to the dearly devoted.

READ THIS NEXT: The Most Egocentric Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

6 Pisces

Pisces are known for being emotionally sensitive, which can make them easy to confide in. Luckily, they're trustworthy and will also always be there for you. Forensic astrologer Valerie Evans uses Christopher Reeve's Pisces wife, Dana, as an example of unbreakable loyalty. Evans reminds us that Dana "was known for her tireless devotion to her husband during the decade after his tragic horse jumping accident, which left him paralyzed from the neck down." This dependent sign may even care a little too much, so they're unlikely to betray you.

5 Capricorn

Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, "the symbol for responsibility and commitment," so this practical sign plays "by the rules," explains Evans. They are known for their loyalty, especially to their job. "You'll often see Capricorns celebrating big milestones like a 50-year anniversary or retiring from a job after decades of service," says Evans.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

READ THIS NEXT: The Nastiest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

4 Leo

Evans warns that while Leos are known for their steadfastness, they're faithful "to their responsibilities and not necessarily their mate." Evans calls them "the lovers of the zodiac," which means they sometimes consider "playing around." Still, Leos are dependable, and rarely leave their relationships and often fulfill their duties.

3 Scorpio

Evans declares that Scorpios "go to extremes to show their loyalty and will test their partner relentlessly to see if the feeling is mutual." Because of this, they'll keep your secrets, but they'll also try to make you reveal them. According to Evans, "they're likely to keep information secret to find out if the partner reveals it on their own." If you're in a relationship with a Scorpio, they'll want to know your innermost thoughts and feelings. But once they have that information, they'll lock it up internally.

For more astrology delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

2 Taurus

Taureans can often be a bit bullheaded, but that means once they're with you, they'll never let you go again. Evans explains, "the no-nonsense Taurus may be stubborn or difficult, but they set their sight on one person and don't let go." They most value stability, so they can be trusted to always have your back. Taurus is ruled by the planet of love, which means they're often looking for serious relationships. Once this sign finds a partner, they'll want to be in a stable relationship for life. This no-drama sign is in it for the long haul, so expect full loyalty whether you're friends or lovers.

1 Cancer

Cancers put friends and family first, sometimes even above themselves. "Cancers take care of others and are fiercely loyal to family," says Evans. If you're friends with a Cancer, they'll always be there for you when you need them most. And if you're a member of their family, they'll make sure you're always comfortable. "They aspire to create a loving home and rarely change course." Once they've created their happy family, they'll never betray them.