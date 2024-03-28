Relationships

The Snobbiest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

They think they're better than you—and they have no problem letting you know it.

By Dana Schulz Margaret Abrams
March 28, 2024
Just because someone wears designer clothes and takes trips to the most exclusive resorts doesn't mean they're a snob. But when said person turns their nose up at your outfit and looks down on the budget vacation you took, it's fair to classify them as snooty. Bonus points if they go out of their way to prove you wrong and assert their perceived intelligence over you. If you want to sniff these pretentious people out, astrologers suggest paying attention to their birthdate. Ahead, they break down the snobbiest zodiac signs, from a bit arrogant to completely patronizing.

6
Virgo

man and woman arguing outside, things you should never say to your spouse
Shutterstock

The perfectionists of the zodiac don't think they're better than you because of money or social standing. But they do have very firm beliefs about how things should be done, whether it's procedures in the office, behaviors at a party, or simply how one loads the dishwasher.

Briana Saussy, astrologer and author of Star Child: Joyful Parenting Through Astrology, explains that Virgos "have a refined sense of what is acceptable and appropriate and what is not."

5
Leo

Woman Bored at a Party
BearFotos / Shutterstock

Leo the lion "really believes they are the king of the jungle," says spiritual realtor and tarot reader Jennifer Baptista. This doesn't mean they think they're more intelligent or high class than others, but it does mean they expect to be the center of attention at all times.

"They think highly of themselves," notes Bella Nguen, an astrology columnist at Indielogy Magazine. "Their confident nature mostly comes across as snobby."

"When they aren't celebrated, they can justify it by believing that others were simply jealous of them," adds Alice Smith of Alice Smith Astrology.

4
Aquarius

Maybe you could help me...
iStock

You might be surprised that Aquarius made the list if you know this free-spirited sign. But their intellectual attitude can often veer into patronizing territory.

"Aquarius is progressive, but sometimes they take it to the extreme and look down on anything (or anybody) that isn't as modern as they are," shares Smith.

"Don't know the coolest indie band, movie, or book? Then don't bother with an Aquarius," adds Saussy.

3
Libra

Fashionable guy dressed in a black jacket and jeans holds a smartphone sitting on steps against an old building in Europe.
iStock / FXQuadro

Libras ooze sophistication. They're knowledgeable about the finest wines and attend the most exclusive events. And though they're one of the most friendly and charming zodiac signs, they do like to climb the social ladder.

"Libra's shadow side can show us someone who is vapid, superficial, and willing to go whichever way the wind is blowing most favorably at a given moment," explains Saussy.

She adds that Libra can "turn exclusionary" and make "people feel like they are literally being talked down to."

2
Taurus

young woman sitting at a lunch place eating alone with the food in front of her, looking sad
iStock

Like Libra, Taurus is ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty, so they appreciate nice things—to the point that they're considered materialistic. However, their snobbiness is more about their resistance to change.

"Stubborn Taureans are set in their ways," explains Nguen. "Their resistance to change is seen as snobby." Baptista refers to this as a "my way or the highway" mentality.

And since Taurus is such a laid-back sign, this attitude comes out when others bring drama into their lives. "So, if someone leads a messy life, Taurus will absolutely judge them from top to bottom," notes Smith.

1
Capricorn

smug guy sitting in office chair
iStock / Lisa5201

Capricorns believe they deserve the best because they work so hard to earn it. And they simply can't understand people who wouldn't want to burn the midnight oil in order to have nice things.

"They can't help it that they have excellent taste and find everything other than the best substandard," says Saussy.

"Either things meet their standards or they don't," adds Smith. "This also applies to people." And beware: They're ready to complain should things not go their way.

Dana Schulz
Dana Schulz is the Deputy Lifestyle Editor at Best Life. She was previously the managing editor of 6sqft, where she oversaw all content related to real estate, apartment living, and the best local things to do. Read more
