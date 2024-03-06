The Moodiest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers
You never know what you're going to get with these folks.
Of course, our emotional state changes based on our circumstances. But some people's disposition can flip at the drop of a hat. One second they're smiling and laughing and the next they're crying or yelling with no explanation for their behavior. If you're curious about these sudden changes in temperament, their horoscope might be the common denominator. Keep reading for astrologers' take on the moodiest zodiac signs, from moderately morose to completely unpredictable.
RELATED: The Pickiest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.
6
Gemini (May 21-June 21)
Geminis are bubbly and social, but they hate sitting still. If they have nothing to do or they're bored, their mood will quickly change.
"They're unpredictable at times," notes Raquel Rodriguez, astrologer and founder of Your Zodiac.
Luckily, you can get them out of a funk if you can pique their curiosity. "A stimulating conversation or a novel idea can quickly shift their mood from stormy to sunny," adds Rodriguez.
5
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Rodriguez says Leos are known for their "sunny dispositions" and endless charisma—but this can end quickly if they're not receiving enough attention.
"When their pride is hurt or they feel undervalued, their mood can shift dramatically," she explains.
Their mood swings don't last long, though. As soon as they're back in the spotlight, they'll bounce back to their positive selves.
RELATED: The Most Vulnerable Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.
4
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
As people who love balance and harmony, Libras have a relatively good handle on their moods. But when "their world is off-kilter," they'll have trouble hiding their displeasure, says Tara Bennet, astrologer and spiritual coach at Mediumchat.
When everything is hunky-dory, "they're all sunshine and roses," she explains. "But if they feel they didn't get a fair shake, their mood will change immediately."
"That type of fluctuation can be hard to keep up with, making the other signs confused about whose side Libra is on, or what stance they're taking on a particular issue," adds Ryan Marquardt, astrologer and founder of Ryan's Astrology.
3
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Virgos are detail-oriented, hard-working, and stuck in their ways. "These traits often lead to periods of stress and moodiness when things don't go as planned (usually this stems from an internal pressure to achieve perfection)," says Rodriguez.
Once they decide something is wrong, they'll occasionally point it out, leading others to wonder how their state of mind changed so swiftly. But this quest for perfection usually comes from a good place.
"Virgo knows that everything and everyone can be improved, so when they call out the imperfections, it's doing so from a place of love," Marquardt explains.
RELATED: The Most Jealous Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer.
2
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
As a water sign who experiences stronger emotions than most others, Scorpios have their fair share of mood swings. "This sign feels everything deeply, from joy to betrayal, and their moods are a reflection of the undercurrents of their passionate nature," says Rodriguez.
Marquardt notes that Scorpios can be fixated on one emotion for a while and will "milk it for all its worth." They'll hold grudges and will often ice others out or offer up the cold shoulder with no explanation.
"They've always got something bubbling under the surface of their exterior, and the other signs can sense when Scorpio is feeling any type of way," says Marquardt.
1
Cancer (June 22-July 22)
Cancers are always in a hyper-emotional state because the sign is ruled by the moon, which "flies through the zodiac the quickest," explains Marquardt. "Every couple of days, Cancer is in a completely different mood."
They work hard to protect themselves from hurt but will unleash their feelings when they think they've been wronged. However, Cancers' moodiness isn't always coming from a bad place.
"Their moodiness is a reflection of the deep empathy and connection they feel with the world around them," Rodriguez points out. Showing them support and understanding can help them combat the doom and gloom.