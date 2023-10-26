Relationships

The Most Stubborn Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

Don't expect these people to ever change their minds.

By Courtney Shapiro Margaret Abrams
October 26, 2023
The next time you encounter a particularly hard-headed person, instead of endlessly debating with them (we all know how that goes!), it might be helpful to consider their horoscope. According to astrologers, these are the most stubborn zodiac signs, from slightly headstrong to totally unyielding. Keep reading to learn which signs made it on the list and how you might just be able to get them to finally admit they're wrong—though we can't promise anything!

6
Sagittarius

Young Black Man Pumping Fist in the Air
Prostock-studio/Shutterstock

Most of the time, adventurous and spontaneous Sagittarius is more than willing to embrace change, but their stubborn side does peek out occasionally.

Raquel Rodriguez, astrologer at Nomadrs, says they can be remarkably stubborn when it comes to their ideals and philosophies, and it's usually directed toward existential concepts rather than daily matters. If these fire signs feel their values are being questioned, they will plant their feet until they've convinced you of their stance.

5
Cancer

Bodyguards Protecting Client
Motortion Films/Shutterstock

Cancer is sensitive and nurturing, but their stubbornness comes out when it has to do with their family and friends. If they're defending something or someone they care about, they're not likely to back down.

"They value emotional security, and if they feel that is being threatened, their claws come out, and they stick firmly to their stance," says Rodriguez.

4
Leo

Back view of an offended woman looking at stubborn lover refusing reconcile after a fight
Shutterstock

These kings and queens of the jungle are confident in the fact that their way is the only right way—and they're very good at convincing others of this.

"Leo is the fixed fire sign of the zodiac and these lions have no problem standing their ground, speaking their truth, and acting from their heart," says Briana Saussy, astrologer at Sacred Arts for Soulful Seekers. "They don't care if other people like that or not, and they are not easily swayed by public opinion."

3
Capricorn

Serious young woman working at home
iStock

"Capricorns are stubborn, but mainly because they are highly disciplined and focused," says Rodriguez. If they set a goal or need to complete a to-do list, nothing is going to stop them from getting it done.

However, problems arise with others because of how narrow-minded they are in their approach. Rodriguez adds that this particular trait makes them resistant to change or new ideas that they haven't vetted themselves.

2
Scorpio

One Friend Not Listening to the Other
Prostock-studio/Shutterstock

Saussy describes Scorpios as "thorough investigators." This makes them exceptionally intelligent and adept at research projects, but it also means they have proof of everything.

Scorpio will gladly listen to your opinions, but nothing you say will sway them. Their emotional depth fuels their convictions, so they can be relentless when backing up their opinions. And they hold on to everything—so they'll never forget that you tried to argue with them.

1
Taurus

Stubborn Mother and Daughter
fizkes/Shutterstock

The phrase "stubborn as a bull" didn't come from nowhere. Once a Taurus makes up their mind, it'll be nearly impossible to convince them of anything otherwise. Much like the animal, they'll get angry easily, especially when someone challenges them.

"Don't waste your time trying to change their mind," warns Saussy. This earth sign doesn't see itself as inflexible; instead, they believe it's the only way to live their lives. They're more than willing to dig their heels in to ensure that they get their way.

Courtney Shapiro
Courtney Shapiro is an Associate Editor at Best Life. Before joining the Best Life team, she had editorial internships with BizBash and Anton Media Group. Read more
