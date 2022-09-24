Imagine you're chatting with a friend and having a normal conversation. Everything is fine until they bring up a negative occurrence that happened years ago. Or perhaps this same person has been giving the cold shoulder to another friend over a disagreement that said friend apologized for. Whether it's in platonic, romantic, or even professional relationships, you've likely encountered someone who has a hard time letting go. As it turns out, their behavior may be connected to their horoscope. Keep reading to hear from professional astrologers about which zodiac signs are the most likely to hold a grudge, from slightly stubborn to highly headstrong.

READ THIS NEXT: The Whiniest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

6 Aries

Since they're a fire sign, Aries can have a hot temper. And as the first sign of the zodiac, they have a lot of expectations when it comes to their relationships with other people, especially since they like to be the center of attention. This wild, feisty energy means they'll let you know if they're upset, but they won't forget what you've done. "Do not believe them if they become friendly and loving after you have betrayed them," cautions Emily Newman, astrologer and founder of Best of Psychic Reader.

5 Pisces

Pisces are sensitive water signs who tend to daydream and live in their own worlds. This might cause them to view certain actions as harmful, even when they're not. If your version of reality doesn't match theirs, they'll assume you are wrong. "They will hang onto this narrative, and can wear their suffering as a badge of honor," explains Jill Loftis, an astrologer and founder at Nuit Astrology. Oftentimes, they aren't holding a grudge on purpose, but because they feel things so deeply, it can be hard for them to shake it off.

READ THIS NEXT: The Loneliest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

4 Leo

As a fixed sign, Leos take things personally and are pretty stuck in their ways. They're very confident and extroverted, which leads them to believe they're always right. "You can fess up and apologize, and they might say they're over it, but don't expect them to forget about it any time soon," says Ryan Marquardt, astrologer and founder of Ryan's Astrology. They might move past their grudges eventually, but it will take a while, and it's likely those feelings of resentment will always be harbored—especially if you've offended their character or criticized their way of doing something.

3 Virgo

Virgos are the perfectionists of the zodiac, so don't try to tell them what they're doing is wrong. They won't hold onto grudges as long as some other signs, but they will try to convince you that their way is the right way. "When you don't listen to them or do things according to their standards and expectations, be ready for them to hang onto that knowledge and judge you for it," Loftis shares. These picky people can sometimes fall into a pattern of resentfulness towards others, and you do not want to be caught up in the middle.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

For more astrology delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

2 Scorpio

Another water sign, Scorpio is very emotional, with an intensity that makes them both extremely loyal and also very quick to cut someone off. If they've let you into their lives and you've wronged them, they will carry a grudge for a long time, no matter how big or small the disloyalty. If you betray their trust in any way, you'll likely be iced out without question. "They need to spend a lot of time with people they love and trust in order to feel like they can create space for you in their life again," says Marquardt. Good luck getting back in their good graces.

1 Cancer

Like Pisces and Scorpio, Cancer is the third sensitive and emotional water sign. On the positive side, this makes them extremely nurturing, but since they're ruled by the moon, they're also known for being the moodiest sign. Cancers feel things so deeply that they might never bounce back completely. "They seek to forgive you but can not let their guard down," Newman says. "They will always attempt to shield themselves from the person who has harmed them." And don't even think about getting off the hook if you've hurt someone they care about.