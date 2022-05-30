How You Argue Based on Your Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

Whether it's in your personal, professional, or romantic life, arguments are going to happen. Even in the happiest, healthiest relationships, disagreements are normal. However, the way you approach conflict might vary drastically from other people. Some folks prefer to confront problems head on, while others take a more subtle approach. Understanding how to handle others is a learned skill, but knowing their zodiac sign may help. Astrology can show you a lot about someone's personality, including your own, and knowing how your sign argues can help prepare you for disagreements and resolving any conflicts. Read on to learn how you fight based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Aries thrive on competition, and for you, you'll do just about anything to come out on top. If you're an Aries, you're unlikely to back down from a fight when you're angry or upset. Ruled by Mars—the planet of action and aggression—you're not afraid to say what's on your mind. And even when you know you're wrong, it's hard to convince you to see things from another perspective once you get get heated. But while disagreements can get intense, you're just as quick to forgive and forget once things have cooled down.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

During an argument, you may not seem very aggressive or bold, but your consistent and practical nature makes you incredibly convincing. As an earth sign, Taurus are notorious for being one of the most stubborn of the zodiac. When Taurus gets in an argument, you tend to dig in your heels and stick to the facts of the situation. You're not as interested in finding a solution as you are interested in getting your way. And because you know how to slow down and think through your thoughts, it's almost impossible to beat you in a fight.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Gemini are lovers, not fighters. You're more likely to strike up a friendly debate than escalate to a full blown argument. However, when things do get contentious, Gemini will cut down their enemy quickly with their sharp words and wit. Ruled by Mercury—the planet of communication—you're not afraid to call people out. It's hard for people to know what to expect out of you while arguing. Your changeable personality makes it easy for you to think quickly on your feet during a disagreement. If there is one thing that is sure, it's that you do not stay mad for long, grudges aren't your thing.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Sweet and sensitive, Cancers are known for being the nurturer of the zodiac. You tend to avoid conflict if you can and it's not really in your nature to pick unnecessary arguments. However, as the sign ruled by the Moon—the luminary ruling your emotions—Cancers can be ruthless during arguments. You tend to use your emotions to sway others or manipulate people to get what you want, even if your approach can be caring and respectful. And while you may not speak your anger out loud, it doesn't mean that you don't have an aggressive side if pushed too far.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Leo, you're known for your dynamic and fiery personality. You wear your heart on your sleeve and you don't have any problem sharing what's on your mind. As a fire sign, Leo has no problem handling conflict. You know where you stand on most issues and you won't waste your time in proving yourself to others. However, your inflexible nature can make you frustrating to argue with at times. If an argument gets heated with a Leo, things are going to get loud and impassioned. You tend to be dramatic and theatrical in your expression, but are quick to apologize if you realize you're wrong.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Virgo, you're a perfectionist who wants to make everything better. You tend to avoid conflict for the most part, unless it's for a logical reason or personal cause. Virgos don't like to be mean or start a huge argument, so you tend to be very passive-aggressive. And while you're never one to shy from an intellectual debate, you hate when arguments get tense or loud. When there is a disagreement, you like to stay calm and stick to the details. Overall, you're pretty laid back and not a fan of open conflict, so you don't lose your cool often. For an earth sign like you, conflict is a chance to find explanations and fast resolution to a problem.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 21)

It's rare to get into a heated argument with a Libra. Cooperative and fair-minded, you have no interest in engaging in heated disagreements. But if a Libra witnesses something unfair or unjust, you will jump in to play referee. Your harmonious nature means you tend to prioritize the good of the group over your desires or emotions. You're ruled by Venus – the planet of love and harmony – so your first instinct is to find a workaround to arguing. You prefer to find a solution that suits everyone and diffuse a tense situation before things can spiral.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 21)

When it comes to disagreements, Scorpios are assertive, brave, and can be the most formidable of adversaries. Being ruled by Mars makes Scorpios determined, and occasionally relentless in pursuit of the truth. Scorpio understands the underlying social dynamics and secrets in any group better than most, which works to your advantage. You won't shy away from an argument, however, you're much more sly and observant in your interactions. While Scorpio does not seek out fights, you do pick your battles wisely. You prefer to observe others first before jumping straight into conflict.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Sagittarius are really smart and carefree—so you don't like to spend your time arguing about silly stuff. Sagittarius is the sign of wisdom, and as such you hate being wrong, and won't really start a fight until you know you're right. However, you won't hold back if the other person starts taking cheap shots. And once things get started, it's hard for you to stop until you've had the last word, so arguing with you can go on for hours. There won't be any yelling or shouting, instead you rely on facts, logic, and a bit of charisma to get your point across.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Capricorns are goal-oriented and tend to focus on the big picture; you value rules and are very responsible with your decision making. This makes you very objective in your approach to everything, including conflict. What's difficult about arguing with Capricorn is that you can be a little callous. You tend to have a hard time accepting other's perspectives and as such, often come across as dismissive and self-righteous. Capricorn can become so focused on finding a resolution that you forget to feel your feelings. And though you can be really stubborn, most often you just want what's best for everyone.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Aquarius, you tend to be a deep thinker, so you'll approach your argument with logic and the goal of finding a solution. You have an interest in others' perspectives and are open to hearing a disagreement from all sides. You tend to avoid emotional expression during a confrontation, and instead go into fixer mode about how you will be able to solve whatever conflict needs resolved. During an argument, you may come off as indifferent or aloof. But this is really just a defense mechanism against your racing thoughts and feelings.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Pisces are very sensitive and empathetic people. You put a lot of effort into your relationships and hate confrontation of any kind. As a water sign, you are down-to-earth and do your best to treat others with kindness and care in order to avoid drama. Pisces are easily forgiving and genuinely loving. It will take a lot of button pushing before Pisces snaps. So, when you do get into an argument, you tend to lead with your emotions first. And when emotions run high, Pisces can have a hard time understanding where another person is coming from.

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and culture writer based in St. Louis. You can follow her on Twitter or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and cosmic guidance.