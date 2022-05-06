The ability to forgive and forget comes easier to some than others. Of course, it depends on the situation. For instance, it's much easier to pardon someone for devouring the majority of the popcorn at happy hour than it is to absolve a cheating spouse. However, certain people will hold onto the tiniest slights for the longest time. According to astrologers, this personality trait could have something to do with the planets and stars. Read on to discover the six most unforgiving zodiac signs, from the slightly irked to the permanently peeved.

6 Aquarius

One of the smartest signs of the zodiac, Aquarius doesn't have time for disloyal friends or rude comments. "An Aquarius will ghost you rather than forgive you," says relationship astrologer Anna Kovach. However, she notes that this comes more from a place of sensitivity and distaste for confrontation than it does from an unforgiving personality. What's more, Aquarians may eventually come back around. "Sometimes, time and space heal an Aquarius person's wounds," she says. "When this occurs, they may resurface and act as if nothing has happened." If you slight them a second time, though, you can expect them to be gone forever.

5 Aries

Aries will hold grudges for both themselves and the people they care about. "If you hurt someone an Aries person loves, they will not easily forgive you, if they ever do," says Kovach. "If you hurt an Aries person, they will immediately go on the defensive." Because of that, you'll likely have to work hard to prove that you've learned from your mistake and will never let it happen again. These tendencies are due to the fire sign's sensitive ego and protective spirit. After all, they are the warriors of the zodiac—and they're more than willing to keep a fight or grudge going for as long as they feel necessary.

4 Capricorn

This hardworking, ambitious, and loyal sign won't endure any immature or disrespectful behavior. "They don't play games in relationships," says Kovach. "As such, they also have no tolerance for people who aren't honest and transparent." If you do slight a Capricorn, don't expect them to yell, cry, or pout. Instead, they'll remove themselves from the situation and give you less time and energy than they did before. "If you don't learn from your mistake, you may find that Capricorn has moved on with their lives and left you behind," says Kovach. They treat many of their interactions like business deals, and if you're not providing value, then you're out.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

3 Taurus

Taurus are known for being dependable, laid back, and intensely stubborn. But don't let their easygoing ways fool you—this sign isn't fast to forgive. "Taurus is a quiet sign that doesn't like to trouble others, so they'll keep their emotions under the surface and have that dissatisfaction bubbling in their hearts," says celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman.

Not to mention, this sign values trust enormously. "Their guard will instantly go up when they are threatened or deceived, but they won't go out of their way to show their grudge to the world," says Kovach. Once a Taurus person feels like they've been wronged, you'll quickly go from their inner to outer social circle—or drop you altogether.

2 Cancer

Cancer is ruled by the moon, making them extremely sensitive and hyper-emotional. With those traits comes a good amount of spitefulness and resentment. "Even if they somewhat forgive, they never forget an insult, slight, or argument," says author and astrologer Lisa Barretta. "The associated element is water, which makes them very fluid and easily disturbed. They will remind you of how you hurt their feelings even when years have passed."

Fortunately, if a Cancer is withholding forgiveness from you, you'll know immediately. "When they are hurt or betrayed, Cancer people will become moody, brooding, and resentful," says Kovach. In other words, you'll know exactly when you need to beg for forgiveness.

1 Scorpio

Because Scorpios are notoriously mysterious, stoic, and fiercely loyal, it may come as no surprise that they're the zodiac sign that's least likely to forgive. "Scorpio may appear quiet and secretive but don't underestimate their ability to surprise you with an unexpected power play," says Barretta. "They don't easily forget a slight and will even the score even if it takes a while."

And when they do bite back, you can expect it to be harsh. "The scorpion's sting is intense and those born under this sign will make it clear when you've crossed a boundary," says Kovach.

What's more, this sign is particularly adept at knowing when they should distrust someone. "If you lie to a Scorpio, or if they catch the faintest hint of deception in your words or actions, they will hold a grudge for life," says Kovach. "They don't like to be made to look foolish and aren't afraid to sabotage even the best relationship to maintain the upper hand and make a point." So, if you've got a Scorpio friend, it's best to keep them on your good side—or else.

