Romance is a funny thing. For some people falling in love happens easily, but for others, it can be a challenge to get to a place where they can confidently say those three sacred words. Of course, professing love too quickly can be a red flag on its own, but we're not talking about a love-bombing situation here. When someone is slower to dive in, maybe it's because it's not a priority or previous relationships have altered their mindset. Or, perhaps it has something to do with their personality traits altogether. If you're looking to understand why a person isn't necessarily ready to take the next step, astrology can help. Read on to see the zodiac signs least likely to fall in love, from the almost open-hearted to the real skeptics.

6 Pisces

Because Pisces are the most sensitive and intuitive of the zodiac signs, they "can become easily overwhelmed by their emotions," says celebrity astrologer Lauren Ash. But the mutable water signs can still make exceptional partners in long-term relationships. "Getting a Pisces to fall in love with you is one thing, keeping their attention and affection, in the long run, takes serious commitment," It's important to note, though, that if a Pisces has had their heart broken one too many times, they're less likely than others to trust again once they've been burned.

5 Taurus

Ruled by Venus, Taurus is one of the most romantic and sensual signs of the zodiac. But as the fixed earth sign, don't expect a Taurus to make the first move when it comes to love. According to Ash, a Taurus "will often choose a long courtship with the object of their affection." This means that "once a Taurus sets their mind to something, it's nearly impossible to change it." "When they do get in relationships, they are incredibly loyal and emotionally steadfast," adds Ash. "The trick is getting them to open up enough to show you their secret romantic side."

4 Sagittarius

If you can get them to commit, Sagittarius placements love loud and love big. Known for being adventurous and fiery, Ash says this sign "is more likely to have multiple love affairs at once rather than a single soulmate." "It's not that a Sagittarius can't fall in love, their struggle is focusing all of their sappy, romantic, and passionate energy on just one person," says Ash. Astrology consultant Sofia Adler echoes that sentiment saying "as soon as things start to feel stagnant, they're onto the next." The key to keeping the affection of a Sagittarius? "Be flexible, be spontaneous, and always have your passport up to date," she adds.

3 Scorpio

When it comes to romance, Scorpios are one of the most sexual and confident signs. After all, they're magnetic, passionate, and loyal. "As the fixed water sign, Scorpios know just what to say to flatter and impress their date," says Ash. However, they can have "an edge of possessiveness and jealousy if they're feeling unappreciated." Truthfully, it takes Scorpios many years to fully feel comfortable enough showing their darker side to a romantic partner. Translation? "Their love is one you'll need to earn," says Ash.

2 Gemini

Known for their duality and charm, Geminis are social butterflies. You can often find them juggling multiple friend groups, side hustles, hobbies, and possibly even lovers." Truthfully, Adler says, they find their "thrill" in the myriad of partners they meet along the way. There are also other challenges, too. "Dating a Gemini can be difficult due to their constant need for intellectual and verbal stimulation," says Ash. "Geminis need to be assured that any relationship they commit to in the long run won't grow stale or boring in a few years." FYI this isn't a zodiac sign that will enjoy staying in to watch a movie at home.

1 Virgo

Virgos are known for being picky and having high expectations in love, meaning they are extremely critical of their partnerships. They also can be their own worst enemies. "Virgos hold themselves back from love because they're so focused on what isn't working instead of what is," says Adler. And while they might not be "the most vocal about their affection for others, they always show their love for others through acts of service or quality time." When a Virgo makes the jump and says "I love you," rest assured they mean it.

