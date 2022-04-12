The Most Toxic Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer

Have you ever spent time with someone who belittles or takes advantage of you? If so, there's a chance you're dealing with a toxic person. Self-centeredness, manipulation, negativity, and bossiness are just a few hallmark traits of toxic people. And through their actions, they tend to make those around them feel insignificant. While everyone has their moments, these zodiac signs have a tendency to regularly behave badly. Read on to discover the six most toxic zodiac signs, from slightly destructive to the energy vampires.

6 Scorpio

Scorpios often get a bad reputation for being judgmental and cold. Ruled by Mars—the planet of aggression—this water sign isn't afraid to be disagreeable. They look at life with a cynical, glass-half-empty mentality common among Scorpios. They may frequently complain, sour the mood, and bring others down with their defeatist attitude. It's not enough for Scorpios to see the negative in a situation, however. They may look for flaws in another person's plans or ideas in an attempt to goad them into an argument. And there's no such thing as a simple disagreement with this sign: For Scorpios, it's their way or the highway.

5 Aquarius

Aquarius is known as the rebel of the zodiac, which means they're not afraid to ruffle a few feathers. Ruled by Uranus—the planet associated with outsiders—Aquarius isn't worried about impressing people around them. In fact, they seem to find joy in shaking up social situations to gain the upper hand. They love to talk over others, put people on the spot, and be combative. Aquarius knows they're smart, and they'll do everything in their power to make sure you know it, too.

4 Cancer

Cancers are known for their sensitive and emotional personalities. This makes them excellent friends if you're on their good side. However, there's a darker side to them that they keep hidden below the surface. While other signs confront their issues directly, Cancers tend to express themselves with moody, angry, and passive-aggressive behavior. And if you think you can call them out on it, think again. A common thread among Cancers is the tendency to play the victim any chance they can get.

3 Capricorn

Known as determined and practical, Capricorns are one of the most hard-working zodiac signs. However, Capricorns are equally stubborn and emotionally cold when things don't go their way. This ambitious sign isn't afraid to throw their weight around to make their opponents feel insignificant. They can be brutal and will cut you down with their words if they feel challenged. So, if you're doing something incorrectly, Capricorns will let you know. Their inflated sense of superiority can lead to demanding behavior, micromanaging, and an inability to admit when they're wrong.

2 Aries

Bold, brash, and boisterous, there's no shortage of fun when you're around an Aries. However, the party just might turn sour if this sign senses competition. Aries pride themselves on being the best at everything they do. Ruled by Mars, this feisty fire sign can be quick with harsh words but are slow to apologize for offending. They expect undying adoration from friends, lovers, and family members. This means they're no strangers to bragging and talking over others in order to exert their dominance. No matter what situation they're in, Aries want all eyes on them. And if they are ever feeling insecure about their position in a group, they'll do anything they can to tip the power balance back in their favor.

1 Sagittarius

Although Sagittarius has plenty of personality and charm to go around, they are notoriously unreliable friends. Don't expect them to help you move or celebrate a major life event: Sagittarius are very selfish with their time. On the off-chance they do show up, it will be on their timeline, and they'll make sure they're the center of attention. If you can't already tell, this sign's jealousy shines through when others stand in the spotlight. So, whether they're regaling their tales of their latest travels or more popular friends, Sagittarius has a need to prove how much more interesting, talented, and cool they are than those around them.

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and culture writer based in St. Louis. You can follow her on Twitter or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and cosmic guidance.