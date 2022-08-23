The Phoniest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

You'll hear them going out of their way to compliment a fancy restaurant's steak, even though they may be a vegetarian. You'll see them schmoozing with the neighbor they just got done gossiping about. You'll feel how forced the smile they're giving you is. All of these cues you're picking up are signs that someone is entirely phony. This inauthenticity, however, may be caused by their horoscope. Read on to hear from astrologers about the phoniest zodiac signs, from general people pleasers to seriously specious deceivers.

6 Virgo

Along with Taurus and Capricorn (who are not on this list), Virgo is an earth sign, which are known for being grounded, loyal, and trustworthy. For these reasons, psychic, tarot card reader, and professional astrologer Leah Goldberg says "it's hard to choose an earth sign as a phony sign, as Taurus and Capricorn have no time for games."

However, Goldberg explains that it's Virgo's anxiety and hard-working nature that cause them to act fake. "[They] will be phony and pretend to like others… just so that they are left alone… to their own devices so that they can work, clean, and exercise." So if a Virgo seems to be acting phony, it may not necessarily be you they're reacting to, but rather the mental to-do list that's bogging them down.

5 Aries

Aries are known both for their temper and their wild, egocentric energy—a combination that leads to some questionable behavior, especially in social settings.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"This hot-headed ram typically listens with the intent to respond, not to truly understand," explains Charlotte Kirsten, founder of the astrology blog Typically Topical. "They're quick to interject with off-the-cuff comments that steer the [conversation] back to them, but when it's your turn for advice? Don't expect much more than the occasional nod and fleeting approving glance."

If you do need to have a genuine conversation about yourself with an Aries, it's best to do it one-on-one where they're not fighting to be the center of attention.

4 Leo

Similar to Aries, Leos love partying and having the spotlight on them. "They will pretend to like others, just so that they stay popular and garner more attention from others," notes Goldberg.

And once they've turned on the charm and gotten what they want, they're quick to disappear and display their opportunist ways, says Kirsten. "Leos have a misplaced sense of self-importance, constantly seeking ways to have their needs met. If you can't help them in their pursuit of something, expect to be on the outside looking in very soon."

3 Gemini

The sign of the twins has the reputation of being two-faced, which is sometimes merely a result of their indecisiveness but can also be due to their love of gossip. "Ruled by the quick-thinking Mercury, this mischievous air sign… is eager to [share] your vulnerabilities with others in an attempt to strengthen social bonds," says Kirsten.

Mercury is also the planet of communication and words, something that Gemini uses as "their weapon to portray themselves as what they want to be, not necessarily what they are," says Tara Redfield, a professional astrologer at Another Day Greener Lifestyle & Astrology.

Though she notes that oftentimes Geminis are just having a good time, telling jokes and stories, Redfield says they are also "known to exaggerate and even make up information just because they like the way it sounds and thinks it makes them seem more interesting." The phrase "take it with a grain of salt" may have been made for Geminis.

2 Pisces

The same intuitive, sensitive nature that makes Pisces the hopeless romantics of the zodiac also makes them one of the phoniest. "These fish are born people pleasers and will say or do what it takes to keep everyone happy," explains Tara Bennet, astrologer, clairvoyant, and spiritual coach at Mediumchat. "You can never be sure if they are agreeing with you because you're right or just to avoid confrontation and keep the peace."

This desire to stay away from conflict also causes Pisces to go into preservation mode when they think they've been wronged or hurt, says Kirsten. "Ruled by Neptune, the planet of illusion, Pisces are masterful storytellers, weaving stories about anyone and anything that impacts their life."

Though it may be a natural self-defense mechanism for them to blow things out of proportion or change the truth, "it's easy for fellow signs to see right through this obvious fake play for pity," notes Kirsten. At least with Pisces, you don't have to question their motives in the same way as other phony signs.

1 Libra

Like Pisces, "Libra avoids confrontation like the plague," says Kirsten. The sign of the scales, they are "obsessed with equilibrium [and] will do and say just about anything to keep the peace, even if it means sacrificing their own intrinsic core values," she adds.

In their quest for a truly fair and just existence, Libra will rarely take sides. However, "this can often have the opposite effect, resulting in them being labeled as phony," cautions Kirsten. For example, as author and astrologer Lisa Barretta explains, "They are all about social decorum and will even smile and have a nice [conversation] with someone they don't care for rather than risk a scene."

Compounding their phoniness is the fact that Libras care entirely too much about what others think of them. "They worry constantly that people won't like them or can see their flaws," says Bennet. "For a Libra, not being liked when they are being their authentic self would be devastating." Whether they're trying to fit in, avoiding a dispute, or covering up their true feelings, they'll fake it 'til they make it.