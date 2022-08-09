The Worst Zodiac Sign to Get Attached To, According to Astrologers

There's nothing fun about getting your heart broken. But what's even worse is when you didn't see it coming. You were head over heels and maybe thought you'd found the person you were going to spend the rest of your life with—and then it's over. If you've ever been blindsided like this, it doesn't necessarily mean that your partner "just wasn't that into you." It could be their horoscope that's to blame. Keep reading to hear from astrologers about the six worst zodiac signs to get attached to, from a little commitment-phobic to totally unable to settle down.

READ THIS NEXT: The Most Monogamous Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

6 Leo

Leos love being in love and can be quite over-the-top with how they express their adoration for their partner. But the catch is that "it can take a while for Leo's lust to develop into actual love," according to Tara Bennet, astrologer, clairvoyant, and spiritual coach at Mediumchat. "Getting attached [to a Leo] before love has blossomed is a dangerous game," she warns. Though she says they'll rarely cheat, they "can move on in a heartbeat."

Celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman describes Leo as a "proud, confident, no-nonsense sign." (They are, after all, Lions.) Despite their romantic side, "they also have appearances to maintain, and if you don't fit their vision board, you won't get to stay around," she says. Being in a relationship with a Leo can be a beautiful partnership—just be sure to give things plenty of time before you start hearing wedding bells.

5 Scorpio

At their most extreme, Scorpios can be "master manipulators," according to Bennet. "Although loyal, they are prone to cheating if they feel it's justified or that their needs are not being met in the bedroom," she says. And being that they're the most sexually-charged zodiac sign, this becomes a real possibility. They are also incredibly secretive, which makes them hard to get to know and can veer into controlling territory.

But if you can break through with a Scorpio, there's a good chance it'll last for the long run. They are known for developing intense devotions and being extremely loyal when they're committed.

READ THIS NEXT: What Makes You Fall in Love, According to Your Zodiac Sign.

4 Aquarius

Considered the brainiacs of the zodiac, Aquarians very often see things in black and white. Honigman describes them as "a one-strike-and-you're-out sign," even though they enjoy the comfort of being in a relationship. She warns against testing them in any way or stirring up drama. "If you make the mistake and cause the Aquarian to believe that they'll be happier without you than with you, they will leave," she explains.

Adding to their rashness is Aquarius' rebellious nature. They want to do things their own way and don't want to be challenged on it. If this means exiting a long-term relationship at the spur of the moment, so be it.

3 Aries

Aries is independent, adventurous, and downright wild. "The first sign of the zodiac is also, mentally, the most youthful sign of the zodiac," explains Honigman. "Aries enjoy getting to know people, impressing them, and making them laugh, but for the most part, like a curious toddler, they will find something or someone new to play with very shortly after," she adds. In short: They get bored easily.

Bennet also points to their high sex drive as a potential "curse" for those who get involved with them. "You'll always need to be at the top of your game in the bedroom if you get attached to a Ram," she says. Since they are "ruled by fiery planet Mars," as Honigman notes, "Aries will leave you behind, and won't turn back to check you're all right."

For more astrology content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

2 Gemini

You can get attached to a Gemini, but you better be sure you're not the jealous type. "These twins are born socializers and get a real kick from flirting," says Bennet. "Their need for freedom and independence, combined with their incessant flirting, make getting attached to them dangerous."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Honigman adds that Gemini is ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication. "They spend a lifetime flitting from conversation to conversation. They're here one moment, and poof! Gone the next," she says. In addition to the gift of gab, this sign is very charming, able to adapt to any social setting and fill awkward silences. Even if their intentions are pure, this can be a lot for a partner to handle—especially if you're not the one being paid attention to.

1 Sagittarius

This uber-adventurous sign would rather travel the world than settle down. "Sagittarians will avoid being tied down at all costs. They are thrill seekers and adrenaline is their life's blood," states Bennet. "They find traditional relationships stifling, choosing excitement over stability."

In addition to their nomadic lifestyle, Sagittarians are ruled by Jupiter, "the planet of wealth and good fortune" and are very often self-made, notes Honigman. "They have no reason to hold on to attachment. Possessions, property, and even money are totally meaningless to them because if they lose it all, they'll wake up tomorrow morning and make it back," she explains. And this applies to relationships, too. "They have no fear of being lonely, and they don't really need a love connection to thrive," Honigman adds.