The Most Monogamous Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

Throughout your life, you've probably met a few serial monogamists (or maybe you are one yourself!). These people crave the stability and comfort of long-term relationships and tend to jump from one committed partnership to the next. While they're coupled up, they luxuriate in everything their relationship has to offer, from romantic vacations to cozy nights on the couch. And, no, they would never even think to cheat. So, what makes these monogamists different from everyone else? It could be their horoscope sign. Here, astrologers tell us the most monogamous members of the zodiac, from those who thrive in relationships to those who practically require them.

6 Leo

This sign has a unique relationship with monogamy. "Leos are fiercely loyal and would never cheat on someone they care about, whether in love, business, or friendship," says Tara Bennet, professional astrologer and spiritual coach at MediumChat. However, there's a catch—and it's that this sign is always on the lookout for the next best thing, which means their partners are often on edge. Regardless, "they would end their relationship before entering the next," says Bennet. "If you have a relationship with a Leo, you can guarantee you will be their one and only, for however long it lasts."

5 Aquarius

You likely know your Aquarius friend as an innovator and experimenter. And while these traits apply to many aspects of their life—including how they behave in the bedroom—they don't apply to the sign's approach to monogamy. "Aquarians are a very monogamous sign because they're faithful and moral," says celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman. That doesn't mean they don't have their share of relationship drama, though. "Often, they become single quite suddenly because the black-and-white way they view life isn't that big of a hit with their romantic partners," Honigman adds. "But cheating is not their way at all." In a committed relationship, this sign will remain open and honest—sometimes to a fault.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

4 Scorpio

The two words that define this sign's approach toward relationships are passion and possessiveness. Because Scorpios are so honed in on their partners—often watching their every move for signs of dishonesty and infidelity—they don't have time to cheat. "Scorpios are intense lovers who often become obsessed with their partners," says Kelly Grayson, astrologer, spiritual health practitioner, and co-founder of Crystal Digest. "However, once they find a partner they trust, they will be fiercely loyal and devoted." Wandering eyes just aren't a thing for this sign.

3 Cancer

This sign takes great pleasure in creating a warm and welcoming home, complete with a doting partner who they adore equally as much. "Cancers are ruled by the Moon, which is associated with emotions, intuition, and stability, making them good at reading their partner's needs and meeting them," says Grayson. "Cancers also thrive in long-term relationships because they need time to develop a deep emotional connection with their partner." Suffice it to say, once you're a fixture in a Cancer's life, you can consider yourself permanent. They'll use their top-notch emotional intelligence skills to ensure your relationship lasts for the long haul.

2 Taurus

This easygoing earth sign is naturally monogamous due to their distaste for instability. "They love being comfortable, and monogamy is the perfect backdrop to having a takeaway dinner straight from the carton, in your velour pants, in front of the news," says Honigman. "Keep your sexual escapades, says Taurus. I'm happy here with my one main squeeze and I'm not leaving." If you're a fellow homebody who craves routine and order, you'll get along great with a Taurus partner.

1 Virgo

This traditional, serious, and routine-oriented sign can hardly even fathom the idea of non-monogamy. "They're earthy and prefer to know where their next kiss or the next hot dinner is coming from," says Honigman. "For a Virgo, the real thrill isn't the chase, but the privilege of safety, and building a substantial relationship afterward." In their younger years, a Virgo may be a serial monogamist, jumping from one long-term relationship to the next. Once they've found their person, though, you can expect them to be teamed up for life.