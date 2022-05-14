Relationships

The Most Affectionate Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

There's a reason they always go in for a hug.

By Juliana LaBianca
May 14, 2022
By Juliana LaBianca
May 14, 2022

You can probably split most of your loved ones into one of two groups: huggers and non-huggers. Those in the hugger group will greet you with open arms every time they see you, cuddle next to you on the couch, and tell you how much they love and appreciate you on a near-weekly basis. Those in the non-hugger category are a bit more reserved, saving physical and verbal affection for private moments or special occasions. But today, we're talking about the former—and how their unique tenderness could be associated with astrology. Read on to discover the six most affectionate zodiac signs, from the hand-holders to the PDA pros.

6
Virgo

boyfriend giving his girlfriend a back rub in the bed
iStock

This practical and perfectionism-prone sign is more affectionate than you might think. "When they hug you and rub your back, they don't think they're being affectionate," says celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman. "They are totally aware of the medical and psychological benefits." That same level of sensibility also comes into play when they comfort someone in distress. "For a Virgo, telling you that everything is going to turn out alright is literally science," says Honigman. "There's empirical evidence to suggest that things always turn out alright in the end." All of that means they're a reliable friend to turn to in a time of need—whether they realize they're being affectionate or not.

5
Scorpio

couple lying down and having romantic moment on couch
iStock

Scorpio sometimes gets a bad rap. Sure, this sign is occasionally jealous, secretive, and manipulative. But they can also be intensely loving and loyal to the people they care about most—and that goes for showing affection, too. "To a Scorpio, affection is something that is intimate and they keep it very private," says Crescentprofessional tarot reader and astrologer at Crescent Divination. "When Scorpios feel, they feel hard and deep, so it makes sense that they are one of the most affectionate signs." If you're dating a Scorpio, expect lots of couch cuddles and kitchen kisses; however, they're likely to shy away from PDA in bigger groups.

4
Taurus

Two Senior male athletes jogging in the park
iStock

This sign's penchant for affection is truly written in the stars, starting with Venus, its ruling planet. "Named for the goddess of love and beauty, Venus lends Taurus a strong romantic streak," says Andrea Scalisi, astrologer and owner of The Haven Shoppe. "However, Taurus' personality is rooted in the Earth element, which means they display affection in practical ways." So, if you need last-minute advice or help with a project, you can count on a Taurus to show up for you without hesitation.

In romance, a Taurus adores physical contact within reason. "They don't like to feel smothered, so their approach to affection needs to be moderate and is determined by their mood at a given time," says relationship astrologer Anna Kovach. That said, most of the affection you receive from a Taurus will be behind closed doors.

3
Leo

group of friends laughing
monkeybusinessimages/iStock

A Leo's style of affection is best demonstrated by the lion, its earthly representative. "In nature, a lion is at the heart of its pride, and in the same way, Leo feels happiest when surrounded by friends and family," says Scalisi. Leos are openly affectionate with those in their inner circle and are willing to spend enormous amounts of time and effort to make them happy.

This also rings true for their love life. "In romance, Leo loves to wow their partner with over-the-top gestures and shows affection through physical intimacy," says Kovach. Expect unlimited public displays of affection from this sign.

2
Cancer

two young female friends watching movie and laughing
Shutterstock/Photoroyalty

Both physical and emotional affection are key personality traits for a Cancer. "Cancers are known to be the 'mom friend' because of how affectionate they tend to be," says Crescent. "Their energy is like coming home to a fresh batch of cookies—sweet and warm." A water sign that's ruled by the moon, Cancers are emotionally intelligent and know exactly what to say and do to make others feel loved and cared for.

So, why aren't they number one? The only thing holding Cancers back on our list is that they can take a while to let newcomers in. "They may be slow to open up when they first meet new people but their nurturing and protective instincts kick in sooner than later," says Kovach.

1
Pisces

The old man and his son are walking in the park. A man hugs his elderly father. They are happy and smiling
iStock

There's a psychological reason this sensitive and emotional sign is extra affectionate. "Pisces' associated element is water and like water, Pisces has problems defining boundaries," says author and astrologer Lisa Barretta. "They will over-give, over-love, over-help, over-empathize, and over-forgive." Because of that, they're also one of the best signs to visit when you need a shoulder to cry on.

Hugs and cuddles come naturally to this sign, too. "In romantic relationships, those born under this sign love to be able to maintain physical contact as a means of finding reassurance," says Kovach. "They love to hold hands, cuddle in bed, and even snuggle for hours while listening to music or watching television." Sometimes, they might even feel insecure when they're not able to give or receive affection. If you're in a relationship with a Pisces, check in with them from time to time to ensure you're giving them the affection they need.

