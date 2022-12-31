The Friendliest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

It's a piece of cake for certain individuals to make friends. They can talk up a crowd with no hesitation and always bring the warm and welcoming vibes wherever they go. It's more than being popular, these people exude friendly behavior in any situation. If you've wondered why some people are extra kind, it might be related to astrology. Keep reading to find out the friendliest zodiac sign from slightly sociable to amazingly amiable.

6 Virgo

Virgos are known for being grounded and observant. They're always seeking ways to offer assistance or provide their expertise to others. Jill Loftis, an astrologer and founder at Nuit Astrology explains that this earth sign tends to be hospitable, genial, and sympathetic. "While not as outgoing as some of the other signs, they are still rock solid there for their people and quick to reach out to those in need," she says.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

5 Aquarius

Aquarians are generally very friendly people who have a unique understanding of social dynamics. They're quite quirky and out-of-the box themselves, so they're able to really appreciate and respect everyone's individuality.

Ryan Marquardt, astrologer and founder of Ryan's Astrology, says they are "masterful at creating a sense of belonging."

"If you're looking for a lunch table to sit at, they'll open up the seat for you," says Marquardt. You can guarantee Aquarius won't ever judge you and will invite you in with open arms.

4 Gemini

As another jovial air sign, Geminis have no problem talking to people and making friends.

"Chatty, communicative, and social; Gemini tends to flit from group to group with a quick-witted joke or a fun quixotic anecdote to spice up the conversation," Loftis tells Best Life.

These people don't take life too seriously and will always be there to listen to you when you're looking for support. As the happiest zodiac sign, it's no surprise that they can boost moods with ease and light up any room they walk into.

3 Sagittarius

Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter, the biggest planet, and they've got big personalities to match. They'll turn heads when they enter a room and you won't be able to miss them. These fire signs have an infectious energy that will pull anyone into its orbit.

Their friendliness stems from their overall optimistic nature, "so they're always happy to get to know other people and they'll make room in their life for you if you show interest in them," says Marquardt. Plus, they'll almost always have something interesting to contribute to the conversation.

2 Leo

Leos may have big egos, but they're also incredibly approachable and know how to make people feel comfortable and welcome in any situation. "Bright and shiny, Leo has loads of charm and oodles of charisma," Loftis says. This fire sign genuinely wants the best for everyone and they'll always make others feel special.

"Leo gets a stigma for being self-centered and always wanting to hog the spotlight, but evolved Leos are actually a spotlight operator—they'll happily shine their light on you so you can experience a glowing moment," adds Marquardt.

1 Libra

Libras social, charming, and charismatic nature makes them the friendliest zodiac sign.

Marquardt explains that even though they're an air sign, they have a sharp understanding of social etiquette because they're ruled by the planet Venus. "They know how to be friendly with virtually everyone, no matter the dynamic of the relationship," he says.

Sometimes Libras are friendly to the point where they put the wants and needs of others ahead of their own, but they're always willing to be there for others, so they don't necessarily mind.