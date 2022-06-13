Relationships

The Quirkiest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

These signs are oddballs in the best possible way.

By Margaret Abrams
June 13, 2022
What does quirkiness mean to you? The term might describe an oddball who's always doing something strange or an eccentric person who embraces an alternative lifestyle. Perhaps your brilliant colleague who always offers up out-of-the-box ideas, or maybe your child who won't stop rebelling—there are just some people who are downright quirky. If you're wondering why some people are more unconventional than others, astrology might give you some answers. Read on to find the quirkiest zodiac signs, from the partly peculiar to over-the-top odd.

6
Taurus

a scientist in a lab inspecting a lizard skeleton
Shutterstock

Taureans are known for being a bit different. Forensic astrologer Valerie Evans uses Albert Einstein as an example of their innate curiosity. Einstein was born with Uranus in Taurus, which "gave him a unique vision about the earth" and helped him "shake up the world with this Theory of Relativity." Taurus people are known for being introspective, which can make them appear unusual to those around them, especially if this quirk prevents them from communicating easily with others. Before you write off a Taurus for being odd, consider that it's just their atypical way of looking at the world.

5
Cancer

middle eastern woman looking pensive while holding a journal
iStock

Cancers can be viewed as off-putting by some because they'd rather be at home than out and about socializing. While they're famously devoted to their friends and family, they hold grudges which can also be unexpected. Cancer's have some definite quirks, including being moody, vindictive, and overly sensitive. But luckily, once you see past these idiosyncrasies and befriend a Cancer, you'll have a dedicated pal for life (despite their sometimes weird ways).

4
Taurus

woman closing her ears as man plays guitar
Shutterstock

Taureans aren't always unconventional, but they do "think outside the norm," according to Evans. The forensic astrology author references sometimes controversial rap rocker Machine Gun Kelly, "who often breaks traditional style rules" as an example of the intelligent sign. Taurus folks can be stubborn and impatient, which can make them do unorthodox things in their quest to get what they want. This hard-headed sign comes across as outlandish when they can't lose sight of their goals.

3
Gemini

Two mature African-American women in their 40s, identical twins, sitting on a pool deck, laughing uncontrollably, looking at the camera. One of them is holding one hand up in a stop gesture and is covering her mouth with the other as she laughs.
kali9/iStock

This intellectually curious sign famously has two different sides, which can make them seem kooky. Because Geminis are the twins of the zodiac, they have an innate way of listening to others that is different, says Evans. He says Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen are a good example: Their sun is in Gemini, which "might contribute to their unique sense of selves and need to be different." It certainly contributes to their distinctive sense of style.

2
Pisces

woman in her 50s happily painting
Shutterstock

This water sign is known for being in its own little world of creativity—which can come across as quirky. These at times unrealistic escapists live their lives "without boundaries" and "love to color outside the lines and go with the flow outside of a group," says Evans. These imaginative people often become artists or interior decorators, always looking for inventive ways to express themselves. "Wherever you have Neptune in your birth chart, it may explain the area of your life where you resist boundaries," says Evans.

1
Aquarius

Woman thinking
Shutterstock

No one who has spent significant time with an Aquarius will be shocked to see them top this list! These eccentric folks are what Evans calls "the unconventional people of the Zodiac," citing Elon Musk as an example. "They can be perceived as weird or quirky according to the general public because it's often how visionaries are perceived," says Evans. "Aquarius, and its ruling planet Uranus, represent the eyes and vision. Since Aquarians 'see' so far ahead into the future, the rest of the world believes they have very active imaginations until their forecasts materialize." Aquarians might appear offbeat to others, but their big ideas won't appear quite as off-putting when they come true.

