For some people, the act of getting dressed is a mere necessity. For others, it's an opportunity to show off their individuality and creativity, and occasionally, flaunt their designer duds. If you fall into the latter category, you likely plan your outfits days in advance and spend weeks hemming and hawing over your next big purchase. And maybe, you've even stopped to wonder how you became so interested in all things style, glam, and beauty in the first place. If that's the case, look no further: it's probably related to astrology. Read on to discover the six best-dressed zodiac signs, from the subtly stylish to the fiercely fashionable.

READ THIS NEXT: The Most Flirtatious Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

6 Capricorn

Those born under the sign of Capricorn are known for being the most diligent and high-achieving members of the zodiac. But just because they're often focused on their latest spreadsheet or PowerPoint presentation doesn't mean they lack style. "Capricorn strives to express depth and wisdom and will dress their best to show it," says coach and astrologer Linda Berry. "These hard-working, serious, and extremely ambitious individuals build a strong foundation to ensure their success, which also includes how they present themselves." In other words, Capricorns take a calculated approach to everything in their lives—including their wardrobe and style choices.

5 Scorpio

Scorpio is fiercely loyal to their friends, family—and—their fashion sense. "They have style, and they have commitment," says celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman. Interestingly, Scorpios don't lean toward any one particular vibe. Instead, they simply choose an aesthetic and dedicate their wardrobe to it. "There are preppy Scorps, gothy Scorps, glam Scorps, and normcore Scorps," says Honigman. "Their individual styles could be anything and everything—but their commitment to self-expression through fashion is second to none." Because of this, every item in their closet matches everything else, which creates a consistent look that people remember them by.

READ THIS NEXT: The Most Anxious Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

4 Virgo

Similar to Capricorn, another earth sign, Virgo's sartorial smarts come from sheer dedication to the game. Alice Alta, resident astrologer for the Futurio app, notes they're driven by knowledge in this sphere rather than intuition. "Virgos are likely to learn how to combine things by reading various books on fashion or watching TV shows on this topic," says Alta. "As a result, they may look so stylish that all other signs will envy them."

It doesn't hurt that Virgos also have a penchant for luxury, too. "Rich or poor, a Virgo will invest what they can in clothing items that will stand the test of time," says Honigman. "They're not addicted to labels, but they'll wear quality designs." Thanks to their conservative taste, you'll rarely find a Virgo looking like an overly trendy fashion victim.

3 Leo

Ruled by the sun, Leo adores being the center of attention—and one of the easiest ways to garner that is by wearing a fabulous outfit. "Leos always stand out in a crowd either by wearing totally unique outfits or bright colors," says professional astrologer Katherine Metcalf. "Expect bling—the bigger the better."

Their eye-catching look doesn't end with their clothes, either. "Leo energy rules the hair, so not only is the outfit looking great, but the hair cooperates too," says Crescent, diviner and astrologer at Crescent Divination. If you want to steal your Leo pal's look, don't be afraid to ask them for help in putting outfits together. This friendly, warm, and supportive sign will gladly assist and hype you up along the way.

READ THIS NEXT: For more astrology delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

2 Libra

It makes sense that the two best-dressed signs of the zodiac are ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty. "Libras treat fashion like works of art, always focusing on uniqueness and individuality with how they craft their outfits," says cosmic consultant and astrologer Lauren DeGolia. "They are the ones shopping at the bougie boutiques looking for the most unique pieces that will get the most compliments from their fellow fashionista friends."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Additionally, you can always count on a Libra to translate the dress code with ease. "They possess the ability to correctly guess what everyone else will be wearing, thanks to their element, intelligent Air, so they are never over-dressed, under-dressed, or out-of-context-dressed," says Honigman. The next time you're having trouble dressing for a black-tie optional wedding, consult a Libra.

1 Taurus

Also ruled by Venus, Taurus loves all things lavish, beautiful, and aesthetically pleasing. According to Metcalf, this sign is incredibly tactile and is drawn to luxurious fabrics like comfortable silks and breezy cottons. "A Taurus woman can be an example of tenderness, beauty, and femininity; she can create her own unique image," says Alta. "A Taurus man's taste is exquisite. Even if he wears an ordinary business suit, he can add accessories like a handkerchief or a watch to make his image particularly magnetic." You can expect your Taurus friend's clothes to always be perfectly tailored and strike the balance between classic and trendy.

READ THIS NEXT: The Zodiac Sign Least Likely to Divorce, According to Astrologers.