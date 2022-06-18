Relationships

Your Kissing Style, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Find out the unique way your astrological sign likes to lock lips.

By Lauren Ash
June 18, 2022
By Lauren Ash
June 18, 2022

There's nothing more intimate than a kiss. From the first time you peck a partner to the moment you say "I do," a person's kissing style tells you a lot about them and how they feel about you. As with everything else in life, everyone has a different kissing preference—and some of us just aren't compatible. If you're wondering if you'll enjoy the way your crush smooches, or if you're curious about how you measure up, you might want to look to the stars for answers. As it turns out, your zodiac sign corresponds to a distinct kissing style. Read on to find out what astrologers have to say about the way you lock lips.

READ THIS NEXT: The Most Passionate Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer.

Aries

Couple kissing on couch
Shutterstock

Aries are great leaders and initiators, which makes you the more forward partner when it comes to initiating intimacy. As a fire sign, you tend to live and act in the moment, so you might catch your partner off-guard with your bold and forward approach to make-out sessions.

However, there's no denying your skill. As the sign ruled by Mars, the planet that governs passion, you certainly know how to turn up the heat. When it comes to kissing, Aries are hot, heavy, and passionate with lots of tongue activity. You are intense.

Taurus

Woman smiling while man kisses her on the cheek
Shutterstock

Taurus have a reputation for being a bit serious, but you're a totally different person when it comes to matters of the heart. You're incredibly sensual and love taking your time with everything—and kissing is no different.

As the sign ruled by the planet of love and beauty, your Venusian energy makes you an extremely giving lover. Rather than rush through things, you like to work your way up from soft, sweet kisses to passionate embraces and lengthy lip-locks. You prefer slow, passionate, and decadent make-out sessions with lots of caressing.

READ THIS NEXT: The Zodiac Sign Least Likely to Fall in Love, According to Astrologers.

Gemini

older asian man kissing woman on the cheek while holding plant, over 50 regrets
Shutterstock/eggeegg

You love being spontaneous in your make-outs, Gemini. You're a social butterfly known for your gift of gab and linguistic abilities, so it's safe to assume you know how to work your mouth.

"Gemini kisses are quick and punctuated with bits of conversation between kisses that lead up to one big smooch." says astrologer Lisa Barretta. You prefer to play hard to get at first, but if your partner can keep up with your razor-sharp wit, you're both in for a laughter-filled smooch session that will last all night long.

Cancer

Man and woman kissing
Shutterstock

You're very touchy-feely when you kiss, Cancer. There is a lot of nurturing emotion in your sweet and tender kisses. As the sign ruled by the emotional moon, you're sentimental by nature, so it makes sense that you can't help but kiss in a way that completely reflects your feelings.

You're a dreamy and gentle kisser who builds tension up slowly and likes to finish with a long snuggle session. Eye contact with your partner is a definite must, as well as kisses that are sweeping, romantic, long, and deep. Your ideal kiss will have you feeling as though you're in a fairytale.

READ THIS NEXT: The Most Romantic Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

Leo

Couple kissing in bed
Shutterstock

Leos are dramatic kissers. As a fire sign, you're bold, brave, and romantic in your love life; everything you do is filled with passion. Leo is also a very proud sign, so you always aim to please you with your kisses.

Since Leos love to be in the spotlight, you have no problem putting on a show for your partner. You give the kind of kisses that make people see fireworks and leave others wanting more. And when it comes to PDA, you love a public make-out session to show off your latest arm candy.

Virgo

Women kissing outside while holding hands in the sun
Shutterstock

Virgos are great kissers because you're naturally sensual and incredibly thoughtful. Your kisses are practical and sincere. As an earth sign, you love to make your partner feel safe and secure in your arms during a make-out.

Virgos are extremely selfless and love to be of service to others, which makes you excellent at reading your partner's body language. When it comes to your kissing style, you're slow and steady—and you always pay attention to all the details.

For more astrology content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Libra

man and woman kissing
Shutterstock

Libra is a very romantic and generous kisser. Ruled by Venus, the planet of romance and beauty, you live for romance. Libras have tons of admirers, likely because you're so full of energy, charisma, and charm.

You also need constant excitement in your life. Libras are always searching for new thrills, so you like to switch things up. You aren't the type to shy away from a variety of kissing styles, and you love to experiment. Libra's kissing style tends to be very erotic, with a lot of passion, face-stroking, and plenty of tongue action.

Scorpio

kissing foreplay lovers, better husband
Shutterstock

You're one smooth operator, Scorpio. Kissing a Scorpio is a passionate affair—you're the type to attack your partner with kisses and make deep, piercing eye contact. Scorpios are intense and emotional lovers, and your kissing style is no different.

"Scorpio is scorched earth hot when it comes to kissing. Lots of touchy-feely hand action that syncs up with breath taking long lingering kisses," says Barretta. Your kisses are filled with deep passion and have a way of making your partner feel incredibly special.

READ THIS NEXT: This Is the Worst Zodiac Sign to Marry, Astrologers Warn.

Sagittarius

elderly couple kissing each other goodnight

Sagittarius displays some of your hottest moves when kissing; spontaneity and intensity are your specialty. Sagittarius is also known for being the most exciting and appreciative lover, so it's safe to say you know how to keep things fun with your partner. You're a free spirit who radiates good vibes, and as such you don't take yourself too seriously.

When it comes to make-out sessions, you like to start with sweet, light kisses that gradually become deeper and more passionate. Your approach to romance is similar to your approach to life: You set your sights on what you want and you always go after it.

Capricorn

iStock

Capricorns are always striving to be the best at everything, so perfect kissing is always on your list of achievements. Capricorns are strategic kissers: You need the right setting and right intentions to make the moment count.

Being an earth sign, you're a very sensual person who knows how to take charge of any situation. Your kisses are slow, deliberate, and surprisingly powerful. And while kissing may not be something most zodiac signs take too seriously, Capricorns don't throw affection around lightly—you're a deeply loyal partner.

RELATED: The Zodiac Signs Least Likely to Divorce, According to Astrologers.

Aquarius

a man and woman kissing in front a ferris wheel

You aren't necessarily known for your affectionate nature, Aquarius, but that doesn't mean you don't know how to turn on the charm. Aquarius loves feeling the tension that builds when passion builds from mutual obsession; you're a sensual kisser who isn't afraid of getting a little wild. You like to take things to the extreme and give electrifying kisses.

Kissing an Aquarius is an otherworldly experience compared to the other signs. It's unpredictable, creative, romantic, and unique. And one thing's for sure—the experience is always a little bit different.

Pisces

woman kissing man on the cheek while laying down in the foliage - romantic fall date ideas
Shutterstock

When it comes to romance, nobody knows how to set the mood like a Pisces. Dreamy and romantic, you love expressing your feelings through your kisses. Pisces are very intuitive, so the moment you start kissing your partner, you will know exactly what they like and what they don't.

"Pisces kisses can give you an out-of-body experience. Pisces are passionate, soft, romantic and seem to be peppered with a bit of magic," says Barretta. "One of the top kissers to experience at least once in your life."

RELATED: This Is the Zodiac Sign Most Likely to Cheat, Data Shows.

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and celebrity entertainment writer based in St. Louis. You can follow her on Twitter or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and cosmic guidance.

Lauren Ash
Lauren Ash is an astrologer and lifestyle writer based in St. Louis. She covers topics on astrology, dating, pop culture, and celebrity profiles for Millennial and Gen Z audiences. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • 5 Ways You're Ruining Your Gray Hair
    5 Ways You're Ruining Your Gray Hair
    Style

    5 Ways You're Ruining Your Gray Hair

    Silkier, smoother, and shinier strands await.

  • Steven Spielberg at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016; Julia Roberts at the premiere of "Larry Crowne" in 2011
    Steven Spielberg at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016; Julia Roberts at the premiere of "Larry Crowne" in 2011
    Entertainment

    Julia Roberts & Spielberg's Forgotten Feud

    The actor and director clashed making "Hook."

  • couple on bad date
    couple on bad date
    Relationships

    5 Relationship Red Flags Everyone Misses

    Don't worry, you can still turn things around.

  • Telma Hopkins in 1993
    Telma Hopkins in 1993
    Entertainment

    See Aunt Rachel From "Family Matters" Now

    Telma Hopkins is still busy acting at 73

  • Young Beautiful Muslim Woman in Head Scarf
    Young Beautiful Muslim Woman in Head Scarf
    Relationships

    Here's How (and Why) Each Zodiac Sign Lies

    When it comes to lying, these signs are pros.

  • man looking at drink selection
    man looking at drink selection
    Health

    This Popular Beverage Can Slash Your Cholesterol

    Add this heart-healthy drink to your diet.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group