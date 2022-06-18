Your Kissing Style, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

There's nothing more intimate than a kiss. From the first time you peck a partner to the moment you say "I do," a person's kissing style tells you a lot about them and how they feel about you. As with everything else in life, everyone has a different kissing preference—and some of us just aren't compatible. If you're wondering if you'll enjoy the way your crush smooches, or if you're curious about how you measure up, you might want to look to the stars for answers. As it turns out, your zodiac sign corresponds to a distinct kissing style. Read on to find out what astrologers have to say about the way you lock lips.

Aries

Aries are great leaders and initiators, which makes you the more forward partner when it comes to initiating intimacy. As a fire sign, you tend to live and act in the moment, so you might catch your partner off-guard with your bold and forward approach to make-out sessions.

However, there's no denying your skill. As the sign ruled by Mars, the planet that governs passion, you certainly know how to turn up the heat. When it comes to kissing, Aries are hot, heavy, and passionate with lots of tongue activity. You are intense.

Taurus

Taurus have a reputation for being a bit serious, but you're a totally different person when it comes to matters of the heart. You're incredibly sensual and love taking your time with everything—and kissing is no different.

As the sign ruled by the planet of love and beauty, your Venusian energy makes you an extremely giving lover. Rather than rush through things, you like to work your way up from soft, sweet kisses to passionate embraces and lengthy lip-locks. You prefer slow, passionate, and decadent make-out sessions with lots of caressing.

Gemini

You love being spontaneous in your make-outs, Gemini. You're a social butterfly known for your gift of gab and linguistic abilities, so it's safe to assume you know how to work your mouth.

"Gemini kisses are quick and punctuated with bits of conversation between kisses that lead up to one big smooch." says astrologer Lisa Barretta. You prefer to play hard to get at first, but if your partner can keep up with your razor-sharp wit, you're both in for a laughter-filled smooch session that will last all night long.

Cancer

You're very touchy-feely when you kiss, Cancer. There is a lot of nurturing emotion in your sweet and tender kisses. As the sign ruled by the emotional moon, you're sentimental by nature, so it makes sense that you can't help but kiss in a way that completely reflects your feelings.

You're a dreamy and gentle kisser who builds tension up slowly and likes to finish with a long snuggle session. Eye contact with your partner is a definite must, as well as kisses that are sweeping, romantic, long, and deep. Your ideal kiss will have you feeling as though you're in a fairytale.

Leo

Leos are dramatic kissers. As a fire sign, you're bold, brave, and romantic in your love life; everything you do is filled with passion. Leo is also a very proud sign, so you always aim to please you with your kisses.

Since Leos love to be in the spotlight, you have no problem putting on a show for your partner. You give the kind of kisses that make people see fireworks and leave others wanting more. And when it comes to PDA, you love a public make-out session to show off your latest arm candy.

Virgo

Virgos are great kissers because you're naturally sensual and incredibly thoughtful. Your kisses are practical and sincere. As an earth sign, you love to make your partner feel safe and secure in your arms during a make-out.

Virgos are extremely selfless and love to be of service to others, which makes you excellent at reading your partner's body language. When it comes to your kissing style, you're slow and steady—and you always pay attention to all the details.

Libra

Libra is a very romantic and generous kisser. Ruled by Venus, the planet of romance and beauty, you live for romance. Libras have tons of admirers, likely because you're so full of energy, charisma, and charm.

You also need constant excitement in your life. Libras are always searching for new thrills, so you like to switch things up. You aren't the type to shy away from a variety of kissing styles, and you love to experiment. Libra's kissing style tends to be very erotic, with a lot of passion, face-stroking, and plenty of tongue action.

Scorpio

You're one smooth operator, Scorpio. Kissing a Scorpio is a passionate affair—you're the type to attack your partner with kisses and make deep, piercing eye contact. Scorpios are intense and emotional lovers, and your kissing style is no different.

"Scorpio is scorched earth hot when it comes to kissing. Lots of touchy-feely hand action that syncs up with breath taking long lingering kisses," says Barretta. Your kisses are filled with deep passion and have a way of making your partner feel incredibly special.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius displays some of your hottest moves when kissing; spontaneity and intensity are your specialty. Sagittarius is also known for being the most exciting and appreciative lover, so it's safe to say you know how to keep things fun with your partner. You're a free spirit who radiates good vibes, and as such you don't take yourself too seriously.

When it comes to make-out sessions, you like to start with sweet, light kisses that gradually become deeper and more passionate. Your approach to romance is similar to your approach to life: You set your sights on what you want and you always go after it.

Capricorn

Capricorns are always striving to be the best at everything, so perfect kissing is always on your list of achievements. Capricorns are strategic kissers: You need the right setting and right intentions to make the moment count.

Being an earth sign, you're a very sensual person who knows how to take charge of any situation. Your kisses are slow, deliberate, and surprisingly powerful. And while kissing may not be something most zodiac signs take too seriously, Capricorns don't throw affection around lightly—you're a deeply loyal partner.

Aquarius

You aren't necessarily known for your affectionate nature, Aquarius, but that doesn't mean you don't know how to turn on the charm. Aquarius loves feeling the tension that builds when passion builds from mutual obsession; you're a sensual kisser who isn't afraid of getting a little wild. You like to take things to the extreme and give electrifying kisses.

Kissing an Aquarius is an otherworldly experience compared to the other signs. It's unpredictable, creative, romantic, and unique. And one thing's for sure—the experience is always a little bit different.

Pisces

When it comes to romance, nobody knows how to set the mood like a Pisces. Dreamy and romantic, you love expressing your feelings through your kisses. Pisces are very intuitive, so the moment you start kissing your partner, you will know exactly what they like and what they don't.

"Pisces kisses can give you an out-of-body experience. Pisces are passionate, soft, romantic and seem to be peppered with a bit of magic," says Barretta. "One of the top kissers to experience at least once in your life."

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and celebrity entertainment writer based in St. Louis. You can follow her on Twitter or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and cosmic guidance.