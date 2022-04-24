The Most Adventurous Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer

Whether you prefer exploring the rugged outdoors, jet setting to parts unknown, or immersing yourself in unfamiliar experiences, an adventurous spirit lives in all of us. But while everyone loves to have a little fun now and again, some people find it easier to step outside their comfort zones than others—and this can have a lot to do with your astrological chart. The aforementioned free-spirited folks are the first in line to try something new and throw caution to the wind, while also going with the flow. Read on to discover the most adventurous zodiac signs, from a little unafraid to total daredevils.

6 Aquarius

Aquarius loves sticking out and shaking up the status quo. This open-minded air sign will try anything once and never judges a situation until they've lived it for themselves first. They have a lot of self-confidence and don't seek validation from others, so they never let people's expectations of them keep them from experiencing all the thrills life has to offer. They thrive in unexpected places and often find themselves drawn to unusual people and experiences. An Aquarius doesn't follow the latest fashion trends or hit up a popular, new restaurant just for the bragging rights. They prefers to march to the beat of their own drum. Original and inventive, they couldn't blend into the crowd if they tried. This makes them the perfect friend to call up the next time you're looking to try something new.

5 Scorpio

Scorpios are known for their love of mystery and the unknown. When other signs shy away from a challenge, this brave water sign dives in headfirst. They're not afraid to follow their dreams and explore the deeper sides of their emotions and relationships. Life is full of unexpected situations, and Scorpios would always rather live in the moment than try and plan for the future. That's not to say they're impulsive. Rather, they understand that you can't be certain of anything in life, so they take unexpected challenges as an opportunity to grow and thrive. Nobody knows how to turn a roadblock into a stepping stone quite like this fearless sign.

4 Pisces

No sign goes more with the flow than Pisces. These easygoing dreamers are always down for spur-of-the-moment plans with friends. While some people prefer structure and details in their lives, Pisces know that sometimes the best memories are made when everyone leans into spontaneity. They know how to take any situation and spin it into an unforgettable experience. Whether you're looking for someone to ride along while you run errands or you're booking a last-minute trip, Pisces will rarely turn down an opportunity to tag along. While they may not be the driving force behind creating the plans themselves, you can always count on Pisces to be down for an adventure.

3 Gemini

Extroverted and charming, there's never a dull moment when Gemini is around. These sociable air signs thrive in large group settings and love to keep the party going. But there's more to being adventurous than being able to make friends anywhere you go, which is why Gemini's ability to roll with the punches makes them more free-spirited than others. They never worry about sticking to a schedule or a five-year plan. Geminis look at every challenge as an opportunity to learn something new about themselves and other people. They thrive in social situations where they can meet people from all walks of life and immerse themselves completely in a new culture, country, or community. This air sign would rather spend their time bouncing from place to place than settling down somewhere for too long.

2 Aries

As the leader of the zodiac, nothing gets Aries more excited than the opportunity to be the first to do something. If there's a new adventure to take, this bold fire sign will be the first in line to try it out. They are known to be thrill-seekers because they'll do anything to experience the adrenaline rush of being the first to conquer a challenge. In many ways, Aries are known for being a bit impulsive when it comes to making decisions. They often think about the outcome instead of the potential challenges they may face. Life isn't a spectator sport and Aries will never choose to sit on the bench. They have no problems pushing themselves to their limits and beyond if it means gaining recognition, glory, and fame.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

1 Sagittarius

When it comes to astrology, Sagittarius is almost synonymous with the word adventurous. They are widely known for their risk-taking behaviors, thirst for knowledge, and radical optimism. They don't care about fitting in with the crowd and prefer to stack their social circle with equally carefree people. Part of what makes them so adventurous is their belief that mistakes make the best lessons in life. This friendly fire sign would rather put in all the effort and fail spectacularly than live a life where nothing exciting happens. They feel as though they have nothing to lose other than the chance to be someone great.

