The Zodiac Sign You Should Be Best Friends With Based on Compatibility
Astrologers say these zodiac pairings make perfect pals.
When it comes to a best friend, you want someone who's going to be there for everything—good days and bad days, milestones and mood swings. And if you're lucky, you might even get to call them a friend for life. So, if the stars can help you find your one true love, why not look to astrology in choosing your next platonic companion? Keep reading to hear from astrologers about which zodiac signs make the best friends and why.
Aries (March 21-April 19) and Gemini (May 21-June 21)
Aries is a feisty go-getter who thrives in partnerships that are dynamic and fun. Ruled by Mars, the planet of action, energy, and passion, they approach every aspect of life with a confidence and directness that others can't ignore. It's why Aries and Gemini would make great friends.
Stina Garbis, astrologer and owner of Psychic Stina, notes that both of these signs are vivacious, incredibly driven, and know how to encourage each other: "Gemini is able to talk to Aries and gives them good ideas to act on, while Aries can encourage Gemini to focus on main ideas and help them harness their energy for great things."
Taurus (April 20-May 20) and Cancer (June 22-July 22)
Taurus values comfort and security, and Cancers are known to be the homebodies of the zodiac. Therefore, they're a friendship pairing that's full of warm and fuzzy feelings.
As a fixed earth sign, Taurus is very selective when it comes to friends, and they're mindful of who or what they put their time and energy into. "Cancer provides emotional depth and understanding, and this creates a harmonious and loyal bond based on mutual care and respect," says Raquel Rodriguez, astrologer and founder of Your Zodiac.
Gemini (May 21-June 21)and Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
As the social butterfly of the zodiac, it's hard for Gemini to find someone they don't get along with. But their perfect pal is a person who enjoys both deep intellectual conversations and nights out dancing until the early morning hours. Libras check both boxes since they have as much extroverted energy and social savviness.
"Libra adds creativity to Gemini's intellectualism by opening their favorite twin friends up to exciting new artists and visionaries," explains professional astrologer and author Lisa Stardust. In return, Gemini teaches their lovely Libra friends about higher-minded pursuits, making it a true meeting of the minds.
Cancer (June 22-July 22) and Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
When it comes to building a personal connection, Cancer is in it for the long haul. Sweet and sentimental, they are one of the most supportive and nurturing signs of the zodiac, so it's easy to be their friend.
However, Rodriguez says Cancer and Pisces will connect on a deep emotional level, as they both intuitively know what the other needs to feel seen and heard. "Both of these zodiac signs are empathetic, caring, and sensitive, so their friendship will be filled with mutual understanding and emotional support," she explains.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) and Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Leos are known for their big personalities, so they need a counterpart who can match that energy—someone like a Libra. These two are both fans of luxurious things, don't mind being the life of the party, and will go all out for the people they care about.
"Leo needs Libra to teach them how to balance their lives and not be so selfish, and Libra needs Leo to encourage them to shine their brightest and feel their best," says Garbis. This duo is a force to be reckoned with, that's for sure.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) and Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Virgos have an independent streak, so they don't mind doing things by themselves. Any friendship needs to add tangible value to their life and can't be a source of frustration. As a fellow earth sign, Capricorn is on Virgo's level, and both signs are reasonable and rational which makes for a solid friendship.
"When they talk to each other, they can very clearly see each other's point and nothing needs to be argued," explains Garbis. "Virgo needs Capricorn's leadership ability, and Capricorn can show them how they can rise… and do better in their lives."
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) and Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
It's not surprising that Libra and Aquarius should be best friends, as they both crave freedom. "These lovely air signs become [best buds] right away due to their mutual sense of style and need for autonomy in friendships," Stardust shares.
Their relationship will be balanced with a mix of intellectual stimulation and unmatched social outings.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) and Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Scorpios can get too caught up in their feelings, so they need a best friend who can bring them back to reality. As a water sign, Scorpio's depth and intensity are well suited to Virgo's analytical and practical nature.
"Virgo offers a level of emotional stability that Scorpio admires, while Scorpio provides the passion and psychological insight that intrigues Virgo," says Rodriguez. "Together, they form a bond that is both transformative and grounded."
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) and Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Sagittarius can make friends anywhere they go, but they need a best friend who will stick with them for the long haul. Garbis shares that Sagittarius and Aquarius are very free-thinking, judgment-free, creative, and unrestrained, which is why they make a great duo.
"Sagittarius needs Aquarius for vision and as a sounding board for ideas, while Aquarius needs Sagittarius to help them loosen up and relax, and also encourage their sense of humor," she explains. They'll always see the best in each other and won't hold the other back from success.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) and Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Capricorns don't need a lot to be content in life. The same could be said for fellow earth sign, Taurus, which is why they form such a practical pair.
Rodriguez notes that they share the following traits: respect for hard work, dedication, and practicality. "They appreciate each other's reliability and no-nonsense approach to life," she says. Their bond will continue to grow stronger based on their shared goals and desire for security.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) and Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Aquarius loves to shake things up. As the sign influenced by rebellious and chaotic Uranus, they look for balance with friendships that have an element of faithfulness and loyalty, which is just part of what Pisces brings to the table.
"This idealistic duo celebrates their friendship through creation, opting to pursue artistic endeavors such as art, music, and dance together," Stardust explains. Pisces will help encourage Aquarius to be less rigid and more free-spirited, and Aquarius will help Pisces expand their horizons and dream of a bigger future.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) and Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Trustworthy, supportive, and caring—who wouldn't want to be best friends with a Pisces? They know just how to make other people feel seen and heard and, therefore, need a friend who will put just as much (if not more) energy into the relationship.
Rodriguez explains that Pisces and Scorpio understand each other's emotional depths like no other: "Scorpio's strength provides a protective shield for Pisces' sensitivity, while Pisces' empathy and kindness soften Scorpio's sometimes harsh exterior."
