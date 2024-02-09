The Zodiac Sign That Should Be Your Valentine, Astrologers Say

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, you're probably getting ready for a day filled with pink and red outfits, decadent chocolates, and beautiful roses. But, of course, this begs the question of who you'll be sharing these romantic moments with. Luckily, the stars are aligning to help you discover the zodiac sign that should be your Valentine. Keep reading to hear from astrologers about your special someone and how you can win their heart.

RELATED: The Zodiac Sign You Should Be Best Friends With Based on Compatibility.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Aries and Leo make for an exciting and fiery duo. They both understand the need for independence and have "a mutual love of the spotlight," says Raquel Rodriguez, astrologer and founder of Your Zodiac. "Together, they're an unstoppable pair that can turn every day into an exciting adventure."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

So, come Valentine's Day, neither of these signs is going to say no to a spontaneous date.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Tauruses love romance, but they want more than a casual fling. Rodriguez says that as a fellow earth sign, Virgo also appreciates stability and practicality. "As a result, their relationship is both nurturing and grounded," she says.

"Because of this, sharing the most romantic day of the year with Virgo will make all the difference," adds Maria Hayes, astrologer and founder of Trusted Astrology. "The security that they've been craving is now finally theirs to keep."

RELATED: Your Love Language, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.

Gemini (May 21-June 21): Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

No two signs connect better on an intellectual level than Gemini and Aquarius. "Together, they enjoy exploring new ideas, engaging in stimulating conversations, and socializing," says Rodriguez.

So, don't expect their Valentine's Day date to be a quiet, romantic dinner. Instead, they're likely to sign up for a love-themed trivia night or get together with all their friends, both couples and singles.

Sign Up for Our FREE Daily Newsletter Be the first to receive tons of amazing, life-changing tips! Sign up

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Cancers need a Valentine who can handle all of their emotions, and as a sensitive water sign themselves, Pisces is their perfect Valentine, says Rodriguez.

"Cancer's [supportive] nature complements Pisces' dreaminess," she adds. Therefore, when it comes to these two, they're pulling out all the stops—sappy love letters, sentimental gifts, and a night filled with feelings.

RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are Most and Least Affectionate, According to Astrologers.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Tara Bennet, astrologer and spiritual coach at Mediumchat, says Leo and Sagittarius are a match made in heaven: "Leos are bold and adventurous which pairs well with Sagi's free spirit and lust for thrills."

Don't be surprised if these two fire signs spend Valentine's Day skydiving or booking an impromptu overseas trip.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Perfectionist Virgos have high standards and value their alone time, so finding a Valentine can be a challenge. Fortunately, Capricorns also tend to have unrealistic expectations, as well as an independent streak, which is why these two earth signs are a great match.

"They share a dedication to their goals and a deep respect for each other's work ethic," says Rodriguez. So, if one person is running late from work for their Valentine's date, the other is not likely to mind.

RELATED: The Zodiac Sign That Kisses Best, Astrologers Say.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Gemini (May 21-June 21)

As another air sign pairing, Libra and Gemini share a love of socializing, learning new things, and going out for a night on the town.

"Libra's charm and Gemini's wit make them a delightful and engaging couple, always surrounded by friends and laughter," says Rodriguez. These Valentines would probably have the best time throwing a party for all their loved ones.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Scorpios are complex individuals, so they need a Valentine who can provide the deep emotional connection they crave. According to Rodriguez, "Scorpio's intensity and Cancer's nurturing nature complement each other perfectly."

Hayes adds that a Cancer will give Scorpio the attention and understanding to make the day "enjoyable and magical." And if Scorpio gets a bit sentimental over the holiday, Cancer will be ready with a hug and a listening ear.

RELATED: Your Most Lovable Trait, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Aries (March 21-April 19)

As the daredevils of the zodiac, Sagittarians need a Valentine who can match their energy. "Aries will be able to keep up with them and help them get into their feels," says Hayes.

Rodriguez adds that both of these fire signs are spontaneous and love to "embark on exciting adventures." A last-minute couple's rock-climbing excursion? Count them in.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Bennet refers to Capricorn as "a stoic workhorse who revels in the mundane," and to Pisces as someone who "lives in their own fantasy world." While this may seem like a strange pairing, Bennet explains that it allows both signs to step out of their comfort zones.

She adds that Pisces can get Capricorns to lighten up, while Capricorns have the drive to make Pisces' romantic dreams come true. Come the end of Valentine's Day, these two might be believers in the old adage "opposites attract."

RELATED: The Most Incompatible Zodiac Signs, According to an Astrologer.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Aquarius' Valentine should be a Libra because they both "cherish life and place value on intellect," says Bennet.

Rodriguez adds that these signs are "forward-thinking" and "socially conscious." Instead of spending hundreds of dollars on a fancy Valentine's meal, they might choose to cook dinner and donate that money to their favorite charity—or better yet, spend the evening volunteering.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Rodriguez says that Scorpio's strength provides a sense of protection for Pisces, while Pisces' empathy softens Scorpio's hard exterior. She adds that these water signs connect on a deep level thanks to shared "intense emotional intimacy" and "interest in the deeper aspects of life."

When it comes to Valentine's Day, a relaxing evening of getting to know each other is all they need to be happy.

For more astrology content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.