The Type of Chocolate You Should Eat, Based on Your Zodiac Sign
Chocolate-covered strawberries or a chocolate martini? Let astrology decide.
When your sweet tooth starts talking, sometimes the only thing that'll quiet it down is some chocolate. Of course, you can grab a good, old-fashioned Hershey's bar, but there are so many other decadent delights out there—which makes it hard to pick just one. That's why decided to look to the stars for guidance. Ahead, astrologers share the type of chocolate you should eat (or drink!) based on your zodiac sign. Keep reading to find out if sipping a chocolate martini speaks to you or if fruity chocolate-covered strawberries are more your style.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Chocolate lava cake
As the bold and daring leader of the zodiac, Aries needs a chocolate treat that brings the heat—which is why Stina Garbis, astrologer and owner of Psychic Stina, says chocolate lava cake is ideal for these fire signs.
"Just as Aries is boiling over with energy, a gooey-in-the-center, warm chocolate lava cake is the extra treat they reach for whenever it's offered," says Garbis.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Chocolate-covered strawberries
It's no secret that Tauruses are lovers of luxury. However, they hate change and aren't going to go for a treat that's outside their comfort zone. Therefore, nothing beats delicious chocolate-covered strawberries for these earth signs.
From the sweetness of the strawberry to the richness of the chocolate, "this combo appeals to Taurus' enjoyment of indulgent, tactile experiences," says Raquel Rodriguez, astrologer and founder of Your Zodiac.
Gemini (May 21-June 21): Chocolate truffles
Geminis love variety and get bored easily, thanks to their curious minds, outgoing personalities, and indecisiveness.
"They'll find a box of assorted truffles irresistible because each piece offers a new flavor to explore," says Rodriguez. "Simply put, it's a chocolate experience that keeps them guessing and engaged, much like their ever-evolving tastes."
Cancer (June 22-July 22): Sea salt-caramel chocolates
Cancer enjoys life's simple pleasures. "Sea salt-caramel chocolates offer a harmonious balance of sweet and salty, which is ideal for Cancer's depth of emotion and complexity," explains Rodriguez.
She adds that this treat feels nurturing, just like these crabs. The hint of sea salt also reflects their connection to the water element.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Handcrafted chocolate dome
Leos don't want a chocolate dessert to just satisfy their taste buds; they want a whole experience. So, it's only fitting that they'd enjoy a fancy chocolate dome.
Rodriguez says the chocolate dome dessert has a special flair that fits Leo to a tee: "The moment of revealing the hidden treasures beneath the chocolate shell mirrors Leo's own nature—bold, generous, and always with a touch of drama."
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Chocolate mousse
With an eye for detail, Virgos don't get distracted by flashy trends. Therefore, these earth signs can't go wrong with an elevated choice like a chocolate mousse.
"The refined simplicity of chocolate mousse aligns with Virgo's perfectionist and minimalist aesthetic," says Rodriguez. She adds that the "smooth texture and rich yet delicate flavor profile" offers a sophisticated experience that fits Virgo's tastes.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Chocolate cream pie
According to Garbis, "Libra loves a well-balanced chocolate cream pie." It's a great fit for them because they appreciate the finer things in life, and this chocolate delight is certainly luxurious.
Romantic and friendly Libra might even be inspired to whip up a pie themselves and present it to their loved ones.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Dark chocolate-covered espresso beans
Scorpio's energy can be a bit dark and twisty. Rodriguez says dark chocolate-covered espresso beans are a good fit because they are a "mysterious treat that aligns with Scorpio's enigmatic and passionate nature."
She adds that the mix of chocolate and espresso represents Scorpio's layered personality. "Besides, this complex flavor experience appeals to their all-or-nothing approach to life," she says.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Chocolate cake
It's difficult to pick just one chocolate for Sagittarius because they like to give everything a try. With that being said, Garbis shares that they can't go wrong with a crowd favorite like a chocolate cake.
"They're the type of sign that believes that every occasion deserves a cake, and why not have it be chocolate," she says, adding that everyone loves a chocolate cake just like everyone loves Sagittarius.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Chocolate martini
A chocolate martini embodies sophistication, which is why it's perfect for Capricorns. They love the classics, but it doesn't mean their dessert order needs to be boring.
"It's a testament to their belief that hard work should always be rewarded with the finer things in life, like a perfectly mixed cocktail at the end of a long day," says Rodriguez. These earth signs won't be able to resist the sleek presentation and rich flavors.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Superfood chocolate bar
For the forward-thinking Aquarius, Rodriguez recommends a superfood chocolate bar. It's not only packed with flavor but also full of nutrients and brain foods like acai and goji berries that can keep these trailblazers going.
"These unconventional ingredients align with Aquarius's love for innovation and their keen interest in wellness and sustainability. This chocolate allows Aquarius individuals to take care of both the planet and their personal health," says Rodriguez.
Pisces: Hot fudge brownie sundae
Pisces are the loving dreamers of the zodiac, so sweet treats are their forte. "The hot fudge brownie sundae, with its layers of warmth, sweetness, and comfort, speaks directly to the heart of a Pisces," says Rodriguez
These water signs are also known for their deep feelings. "This dessert's indulgent combination of hot and cold is a mirror to Pisces' complexity," adds Rodriguez. Eating this is like a comforting hug.