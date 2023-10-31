What Candy You Should Eat, Based on Your Zodiac Sign
Whether you're sweet, sour, or nutty, there's a candy out there to satisfy your cosmic cravings.
Whether it reminds you of trick-or-treating, stopping by the general store after school, or visiting your grandparents' house, it's hard not to feel a bit nostalgic when eating a piece of candy—assuming you indulge in the right one! Are you more of a chocolate person? Or perhaps you love the lip-pursing tang of Sour Patch Kids? That's where your horoscope comes in. Keep reading to hear from astrologers about which candy will best satisfy your sweet tooth, based on your zodiac sign.
Aries: Red Hots
As the feisty first sign of the zodiac, Aries is always looking to leave their mark. Whether they're making moves in the boardroom or attracting attention on the dance floor, nobody does it quite like them.
"There is no spicier sign in the zodiac than the ram, and everyone knows that Aries loves to get fired up," notes astrologer and author Desiree Roby Antila. So, when it comes to choosing the candy that best represents their zest for life, spicy Red Hots fit the bill.
Taurus: Godiva Chocolates
It's no secret that Tauruses are lovers of luxury. Some might say their taste for the finer things in life makes them stuck up or materialistic, but they won't apologize for knowing what's good.
"They're the connoisseurs of the zodiac and believe in quality over quantity," explains Alice Smith, astrologer at Alice Smith Astrology. And that's why rich and decadent Godiva chocolates are the perfect match.
Gemini: Sour Patch Kids
Of all the zodiac signs, there's no one more misunderstood than Gemini. They like variety in life and enjoy the freedom to change their minds (and change it again). Some might see this behavior as a little duplicitous, but they prefer to think of themselves as flexible.
"Let's be honest, most Geminis are both a little sour and sweet," says Antila, recommending Sour Patch Kids as their go-to candy. No matter what mood they find themselves in, these colorful gummies will hit the spot.
Cancer: Strawberry Bon Bons
Cancer is the nurturing caregiver of the zodiac. They love tradition and anything that reminds them of fond memories with loved ones.
"Cancer's love for nostalgia is bound to be delighted by Strawberry Bon Bons—those hard, foil-wrapped strawberry Grandma candies," says Smith. They're a blast from the past, and this sensitive sign will love reminiscing about their childhood when eating one of these.
Leo: Ferrero Rocher
"Ferrero Rocher sounds fancy, are covered in gold foil, and they even come in glitzy packaging," says Smith, which means they're the obvious candy for the regal lions of the zodiac.
These fire signs are confident, live their lives boldly, and love to be the center of attention. The luxurious presentation of the candy appeals to Leo's flair for drama, and the chocolate hazelnut combo is rich in flavor. Leos are well-liked, so it's only fitting that their candy of choice is a crowd-pleaser.
Virgo: M&Ms
Well known for their perfectionism, Virgos like things done in a very particular way. Practical and health-conscious, they don't often step outside their daily routine or overindulge in sweets.
But when they do need a sugar fix, the ideal candy will be portable, delicious, and easy to enjoy without disrupting their usual way of doing things. Enter M&Ms. "A tidy candy that you can organize by color. The perfect candy for this focused and systemized sign," Antila explains.
Libra: Twix
Libra is a person of refined taste. For this sophisticated sign, it's all about the quality of whatever they're enjoying, not the price tag. However, their difficulty in making decisions can get in the way.
The marketing behind a Twix bar asks you to choose between Left and Right Twix. "It only makes sense that the most indecisive sign in the zodiac is assigned the candy bar that has you make a decision," says Antila. Luckily for fair and balanced Libra, both candy bars are the same.
Scorpio: Tootsie Pops
Scorpios have a mysterious, deep, and seductive way of moving through the world. A lot of people are put off by their tough exterior, but those close to them know that their aloof personality is just a front to protect their inner sensitive and sweet side.
So, what better candy for this secretive sign than Tootsie Pops? "How many years does it take to really get to know a Scorpio? No one really knows," says Antila. "Just like this sucker, Scorpio is hard to crack on the outside with a surprisingly soft inside."
Sagittarius: Pop Rocks
Sagittarius loves having fun, exploring new places, and meeting new people. Because of this adventurous spirit, Pop Rocks are right up their alley.
"As a fire sign, they love drama, so the dynamic popping and sizzling is so enjoyable to them," says Smith. Sagitarrians are also far from quiet, so they'll love that their candy makes noise in addition to being fruity and delicious.
Capricorn: Kit Kat
Capricorns have a natural leadership streak that's hard to ignore. As an earth sign, they like when things are predictable and consistent, so they know exactly what's expected of them and how to deliver.
Their commitment to being the best will get them far in life, but "no one needs a break more than a Capricorn," explains Antila. "This hard-working sign could use an excuse to break them off a piece of that Kit Kat bar."
Aquarius: Milky Way
Aquarius is one quirky and out-of-this-world sign. Rebellious and always ready to question the status quo, it can be hard for them to relate to others, which is why they're affectionately referred to as the "alien of the zodiac."
"Aquarius knows that life is better out in the Milky Way because life on Earth is never as exciting," says Antila. The balance between the rich chocolate outside and pillowy soft inside is the perfect vibe for their unusual but sweet personality.
Pisces: Skittles
Pisces are very emotionally in tune with other people, which means they often find themselves playing mediator and mentor to their friends. This only works, though, if they have time to recharge and give themselves that same level of compassion back.
"The escapists of the zodiac would love nothing more than to be somewhere over the rainbow, where their troubles can melt away," Antila says. Colorful Skittles remind them of their bright outlook on life and provide a sweet boost to get them back out there.
