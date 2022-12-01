The Type of Smoothie You Should Drink, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Looking for a little morning pick-me-up that you can take on the go? Whether you wake up early or hit snooze a few times, nothing beats a delicious, healthy smoothie to start your day off on the right foot. But unlike more simple things like eggs or toast, there are seemingly endless smoothie combinations, including everything from fruits and veggies to healthy add-ins like chia seeds and protein powder. That's why we consulted Best Life's resident astrologer to find out what type of smoothie each zodiac sign should drink. Keep reading to see if you'll be more green matcha or strawberry banana.

Lauren Ash is a celebrity astrologer and lifestyle writer.

Aries: Ginger Orange Smoothie

Rise and shine! As the first sign of the zodiac, Aries is the bright-eyed, adventurous go-getter. You have a cool confidence and competitive spirit, so you give everything your very best effort—which is why you need a smoothie that matches your level of intensity and passion.

Starting your morning (which will undoubtedly occur before the sun rises) with a drink made of fresh-squeezed orange juice and zingy ginger will have you wide awake and ready to conquer the day. This bright and spicy blend also helps boost your immune system, so you won't miss a beat.

Taurus: Banana Oat Smoothie

Grounded and practical, Tauruses like to keep things simple. Sure, you enjoy life's little luxuries, but you're more concerned with the big picture and getting things done. You're not looking to make your morning more stressful with a complicated breakfast, so a straightforward smoothie is perfect for you.

With just three ingredients—banana, oats, and your milk of choice—this recipe will have you out the door in no time. But, for those days when you need a little something extra, you can add fun extras like cinnamon, honey, or peanut butter.

Gemini: Mocha Protein Smoothie

You're not a morning person, Gemini, but you do get a second wind that keeps you going all night. As the social butterfly of the zodiac, it's easy for you to lose track of time while you're out making new friends. So, your ideal smoothie is easy to throw together when you finally roll out of bed.

This rich breakfast does double duty after a long night—the coffee and cocoa will perk you up, while the protein powder, almond butter, chia seeds, and banana will keep you full and supply you with the antioxidants needed to do it all over again.

Cancer: Piña Colada Smoothie

Though Cancers are known for being sensitive and sweet, you don't always wake up on the right side of the bed. You have a crabby side that shows up if you haven't had enough sleep (or food), so you need to prioritize self-care as part of your morning routine.

And what better way to give yourself a little vacation from the day-to-day than with a piña colada smoothie? This refreshing combination of pineapple, coconut milk, and banana comes together for a creamy treat that feels like a tropical island getaway (without ever booking a flight).

Leo: Chocolate-Peanut Butter-Banana Smoothie

Leos like to make a statement, which also means you hate the idea of being boring. This applies to everything from where you shop to what you eat. Since you enjoy putting on a performance more than anything, you're likely to skip the fruits and veggies and choose a smoothie packed with bold, rich flavors instead.

To achieve this show-stopping recipe, blend creamy peanut butter, cacao powder, banana, and almond milk. For an encore, add dates, maple syrup, or even some dark chocolate pieces. It'll feel more like dessert than breakfast.

Virgo: Green Matcha Smoothie

As the perfectionist of the zodiac, your morning routine is sacred. You like to spend the first few hours of the day doing something productive, so you don't have time to waste on anything that isn't already on your to-do list. Ideally, you'd prep your breakfast the night before.

A delicious and nutritious matcha smoothie can be assembled ahead of time, so all you have to do is blend it in the morning. Matcha is packed with antioxidants and has a healthy level of caffeine. Plus, it tastes great with any leafy greens you might throw in for an added health boost.

Libra: Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Extroverted and charming, Libras love to be where the action is. But as the sign of the scales, you require a healthy balance between your professional and social lives. And constantly striving for harmony can mean you have trouble making decisions.

There's so much out there for you to see and enjoy, so you don't need to waste time on a complicated breakfast smoothie—which is why a nostalgic flavor combination like strawberry-banana is perfect. Just add the fruit (fresh or frozen), milk, and ice, and you'll have breakfast ready in a flash, so you can stop agonizing over your options and get on with your busy life.

Scorpio: Blueberry Pomegranate Smoothie

Scorpios are deep and complex people. There's a lot to your personality that you hide at first, which only adds to your reputation for being hard to read. And while you're not as much of a homebody as your fellow water signs, you do require a lot of alone time in the morning before you face the world.

You tend to gravitate toward flavors that are as layered and dynamic as you. Blueberries and pomegranates have sweet and tart sides that complement each other nicely and provide tons of antioxidants. Blend with Greek yogurt for a filling dose of protein, and you're good to go.

Sagittarius: Pumpkin Spice Smoothie

As the adventurer of the zodiac, you love trying new things and have no problem switching up your routine. And with all your traveling and socializing, sometimes you need to take a step back and have a slow morning to yourself to regroup and refuel.

A pumpkin spice smoothie is both unique and comforting. The recipe is synonymous with fall, but you can enjoy it all year round thanks to canned pumpkin purée. Intensify the cozy flavors with cinnamon and maple syrup, and get your nutrition with Greek yogurt, almond milk, and vanilla protein powder.

Capricorn: Carrot Cake Smoothie

Since you're the practical, focused, and hardworking sign of the zodiac, people assume you don't like to let loose and have fun, but that couldn't be further from the truth. In fact, if there's anything you love more than a classic, it's a fun and unexpected twist on an old favorite.

That's what makes this creamy carrot cake smoothie so much fun. It has all the health benefits of chopped carrots, dates, and bananas, with a spicy kick from the ginger. Blend with vanilla extract and milk, and you'll feel like you're drinking a carrot cake milkshake for breakfast.

Aquarius: Mango Lassi

Free-thinking and analytical, you're not one to follow the status quo, Aquarius. As the most unique zodiac sign, you prefer to experience things for yourself and make decisions based on what feels right to you.

The next time you're making breakfast, why not try an international favorite? Mango Lassi is a creamy drink from Northern India that blends fresh mango, yogurt, milk, a little sugar, and a sprinkle of cardamom. Pro tip: You can swap the cardamom for any of your favorite spices like cinnamon, turmeric, nutmeg, paprika, or even cayenne, so you'll have no trouble creating a recipe all your own.

Pisces: Vanilla Bean-Coconut-Yogurt Smoothie

As the daydreamer of the zodiac, Pisces needs plenty of time to ease into the day after waking up. The chaos and fast pace of the real world can be overwhelming for you, so it's essential to establish a morning routine that helps you feel grounded.

Your sensitive soul will feel relaxed by the sweet, tropical flavors of a vanilla bean-coconut smoothie. Combine Greek yogurt, vanilla bean, honey, fresh mint leaves, and a few frozen coconut water cubes and blend until you reach the ideal consistency. You'll feel like you're starting the day on a five-star beach resort—the perfect place for this fish sign.