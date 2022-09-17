The Fruit You Should Eat, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

There's nothing quite like biting into a perfectly ripe piece of your favorite sweet and juicy fruit. Known affectionately as nature's candy, fruit is also great on top of yogurt, baked into a pie, or even blended into your favorite frozen cocktail. Curious which flavorful piece of produce will dazzle and delight your taste buds? We consulted the cosmos to find the best piece of fruit for each zodiac sign. (And we promise, nobody will be getting tomatoes)! Keep scrolling to learn which fruit you should eat based on astrology.

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and culture writer based in St. Louis.

Aries: Bananas

Rise and shine! Another day, another chance to take on the world. As the first sign of the zodiac, you're used to setting trends and leading the way for those who come after you. Maybe it's your fire sign energy that gives you such a zest for life, but once you get going, it's nearly impossible to slow you down. You need a fruit snack that is portable and packed with carbs to keep you going. The next time you're at the grocery store, be sure to add a few bananas to your cart. Simple yet effective, these delicious tropical treats are sure to please.

Taurus: Peaches

Sweet and sensual, you're someone who knows that good things take time. As an earth sign, you're especially patient and appreciate every step of the journey to get where you're going. Your ideal fruit is one that is equally stubborn and a bit slower to fully ripen—like the peach. Some might avoid this fruit due to its short shelf life, but you know better than anyone how sweet it can be to bide your time and enjoy something when the moment is just right.

Gemini: Blueberries

A little sweet, a little tart, and always full of flavor, blueberries were made for you, Gemini. You're both incredibly versatile and can thrive in almost any setting. Whether you're in the mix with a bunch of other people or spending time one-on-one time with a friend, you know how to bring out the best parts of your personality to suit the situation. Likewise, a blueberry works well in savory salads, in buttery muffins, or in sweet cobblers.

Cancer: Cherries

There's nothing in the world that compares to your nurturing and kind nature, Cancer. But that's not all you have to offer. You also have a wicked sense of humor and give some of the best advice of any sign in the zodiac. But since you're quite selective about who you let into your inner circle, few are lucky enough to experience your hidden side—much like sweet cherries. These petite fruits are pricey and only available for a short time, but they're worth every bite.

Leo: Passion Fruit

You like to live life boldly and with no regrets, so is it any surprise that your ideal fruit is full of passion and flavor? Sure, you might be an acquired taste for some, but for others, you're the best and most flavorful person around. With a tough outer rind and a sweet, juicy center, the passion fruit mimics your own tendency to play up drama to protect your inner softie. Don't worry, Leo, the real ones know what a unique delight it is to have you in their lives.

Virgo: Apples

This one is a crisp, refreshing classic—and no, we're not talking about the apples. Some might say you're a bit predictable or boring, Virgo, but why change something that isn't broken? Forget trendier fruits that are displayed to catch your eye; there's a reason you keep going back to the tried and true. An apple fits easily into your daily routine, as it's a healthy and reliable snack on the go. And with so many varieties to choose from, you can always be sure you're getting what you expect (even if you decide to switch it up).

Libra: Strawberries

Strawberries are associated with all things love, passion, and beauty, perfect for the sign ruled by Venus, the planet of romance. No matter what mood you're in, these bright red beauties are sure to fit. Feeling in a rush? Enjoy them blended in a smoothie. Want to spice up date night? Dip them in chocolate. This versatility is important for someone who likes to seek balance in all areas of life.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Scorpio: Pomegranate

Not many people would call you sweet, and frankly, that doesn't bother you. You have a reputation to uphold, after all! Cool and cunning, you like to project a sense of cool ease that leaves people guessing as to what's lurking beneath the surface. And while your prickly demeanor might scare off most, those who are close to you know there's something sweet hiding under all those layers of protection. For this reason, you both resemble and enjoy the taste of a delicious pomegranate. Not to mention, this ruby red fruit is associated with myths of the Underworld, which certainly appeals to your dark and mysterious side.

Sagittarius: Grapes

Finding the perfect fruit is easier said than done for you, Sagittarius. Your unique view of the world and non-stop thrill-seeking lifestyle make you more unpredictable than most. However, there are a couple of things that always remain true: you like to have fun, and you're never looking to slow down. You need a fruit that is easy to eat on the go and can be found in most places around the world (you've got a flight to catch). Whether you're a fan of white or purple grapes, either make the perfect in-flight snack.

Capricorn: Oranges

You're not usually the type to switch up your routine, Capricorn. As the assertive boss of the zodiac, you like to pick your path and stick to it. And because you're so busy all the time, you're looking to streamline your routine so you can make the most of every minute. Oranges are the perfect grab-and-go fruit with a zesty and refreshing kick. They also provide your daily dose of vitamin C, so you won't have to worry about taking a sick day. So whether you're pulling all-nighters in the boardroom or you're packing the kids in the car for a well-earned vacation, make sure you've got a few oranges on hand for when you need a boost.

Aquarius: Plums

As someone who can succeed in the harshest of conditions, you have a lot in common with the humble and delicious plum. This fruit thrives in the dead cold of winter, developing a rich, unique flavor. Sound familiar, Aquarius? Not only is your birthday in the colder months, but as the sign ruled by Saturn, you tend to have a trickier time getting life to bend to your needs than others. However, perseverance and patience are what help you get ahead. And much like a plum, the longer you're left to your own way of doing things, the deeper your flavors develop.

Pisces: Lemons

Pisces is considered the most creative and free-thinking sign of the zodiac. Easygoing by nature, it takes a lot to ruffle your feathers. Your personality depends entirely on the people and environments you find yourself surrounded by—much like a lemon. In the right circumstances, you'll let your sweeter side shine through. However, you have an intense side that can leave people puckering their lips if they're not ready to take the good with the bad. Still, in the right hands, you feel free to let your hair down and share your soft side with the world around you.