After a long week, the last thing on your mind might be getting home and cooking an entire meal. For moments like these, a delicious dinner is only a few clicks away on your favorite delivery app. However, with new restaurants popping up every day, it can get overwhelming trying to find somewhere that has exactly what you're in the mood for. Next time you're scrolling endlessly, stop and look to astrology for the answer. Keep reading to hear from a professional astrologer about which type of takeout cuisine best fits with your zodiac sign. Whether it's spicy Indian, classic pizza, or comforting ramen, these takeout meals will certainly hit the spot.

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and culture writer based in St. Louis. You can follow her on Twitter or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and cosmic guidance.

Aries: Mexican

Some like it hot, and by some, we mean you, Aries. As the fiery first sign of the zodiac, you're used to bringing spice to every new situation. You like a fast-paced lifestyle and, therefore, are always looking for meals that can be enjoyed on the go. With Mexican takeout, you can grab a taco for a quick bite while you're getting ready for a big night out. And with so much flavor and variety in every menu item, you won't get bored.

Taurus: Italian

You're known for being the chef among your group, so it's likely that you're going to be picky about what you're ordering. If you're not cooking yourself, chances are you're grabbing takeout to celebrate a special occasion or mark a major achievement in your life. Indulge your Venusian senses and order a romantic pasta dinner for two from your favorite Italian restaurant. This hearty meal is sure to please both the senses and your exceptional taste. And don't forget to snag a dessert (or two) for a sweet late-night treat.

Gemini: Pizza

As an air sign, variety and trying out new things are second nature to Gemini, and this applies to your taste in food. But since you're so extroverted and love socializing, you need a cuisine that will appeal to the masses. The next time you're having friends over, why not try out a new pizza place in town and order their house special? You'll get the opportunity to try something new while still indulging in an old favorite.

Cancer: Chinese

Cancer is a creature of comfort. After a stressful week, nothing is better than cozying up at home. As the sign ruled by the emotional and empathetic moon, you require a lot more alone time to recharge than most. And that's alright! (Is there anything more fun than a night in with your favorite glass of wine and a romantic comedy on Netflix?) Complete this relaxing night in with some nostalgic Chinese takeout. You'll love the leftovers that you can enjoy all weekend, not to mention you may get a message from the universe about your love life in a fortune cookie.

Leo: Ramen

You want it all, Leo! As one of the fire signs of the zodiac and the only sign ruled by the sun, which governs the heart and ego, you can't help but express yourself fully in everything you do. Life is about experiences, and when it comes to trying new things, you're looking for something that will leave a lasting impression. A hearty bowl of ramen from your local noodle shop will do the trick. Packed with protein, veggies, and deliciously rich broth, this dish will not disappoint. Plus, you can talk all about it at your next get-together.

Virgo: Mediterranean

You're somebody who likes to run things on a tight schedule, Virgo. Some might say it makes you uptight, but the truth is, you know what you like and want to stick with it. When it comes to ordering out, you want to spoil yourself as much as the next person, but you don't want your cheat meal to leave you feeling weighed down. Mediterranean cuisine is a perfect choice. With rich flavors and delicious vegetarian options aplenty, you can always find something that hits the spot without overdoing it.

Libra: Burger and Fries

This one might seem like a shock for Libra since you're often perceived as someone with elevated tastes. However, as the sign of the scales, you know life is all about balance. For every five-star restaurant you have saved in your "places to go" tab, there's also a small family-run spot you've been dying to check out. And chances are if you're not going out and meeting friends for a meal, something's got you in a funk. Embrace your hermit mode and opt for a tried-and-true classic like a burger and fries. You can't go wrong with this comforting meal, and it'll give you an excuse to try a new spot.

Scorpio: Indian

Unlike other signs that struggle to make up their mind, you're quite determined and decisive. You don't shy away from speaking your mind, however, as a water sign, you tend to use subtle communication and energy to influence those around you. Indian takeout is deep and full of rich, complex flavors that will leave you guessing until the very last bite. Does this mysteriousness and intensity sound familiar, Scorpio?

Sagittarius: Tapas

It's a surprise you're home long enough to order in, Sagittarius! Between your many hobbies, friend groups, and world travels, there are some nights you're barely getting in bed. But you don't mind. You love stepping outside your comfort zone and having new experiences. The next time you find yourself hosting friends, order some tapas for an international snack. These delicious bites are meant to be passed and shared, which gives you the chance to sample a little bit of everything while making lifelong memories with your pals.

Capricorn: Salads and Wraps

For someone like you, Capricorn, ordering takeout is more about convenience than indulgence. You're pretty particular about your tastes, and more often than not, you either cook for yourself or you stick to one of a handful of restaurants. However, if you ever find yourself itching to try something new, chances are you're not going to stray too far. And for a health nut like you, the best choice is a salad or wrap from your local cafe. An added benefit is these can be transported and eaten on the go, giving you plenty of time to get back to conquering the world.

Aquarius: Late-Night Munchies

You love your alone time, Aquarius. It's not because you're anti-social, rather it's due to spending so much of your free time getting involved with the community and your neighbors. Your air sign energy keeps you curious and always on the go, so chances are you're not getting home until very late most nights. And once you finally get your mind to stop running a million miles a minute, you're just looking to kick up your feet. For a night owl like you, late-night munchies from your favorite fast food joint are the way to go. Whether you're in the mood for tacos, burgers, or even cookies–there's an after-hours spot that caters to your mood.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Pisces: Sushi

Pisces, you're the master of going with the flow. Empathetic, intuitive, and sweet, you're always willing to compromise to keep the peace in social situations, relationships, and at work. While this makes you very easy to get along with, it also means you don't get your way very often! As a water sign, your ideal night is one of relaxation and serenity. Of course, your perfect escape would be spending time on the beach alongside the ocean waves. But since that's not always an option, why not do the next best thing and treat yourself to sushi? You'll lose yourself in the flavors of your favorite spicy tuna roll or poke bowl.