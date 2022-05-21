What You Should Watch on Netflix, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Choosing a new show on Netflix can be a bit overwhelming. With so many options and new titles being added every day, narrowing down your next pick is easier said than done. Rather than waste another minute in the endless scroll of your feed, why not turn to astrology for some guidance? Make your Netflix binge session a bit easier and read on for a list of the what you should watch according to your zodiac sign.

READ MORE: Your Love Language, According to Your Zodiac Sign.

Aries | Action & Adventure

Passionate, fiery, and fierce–Aries prefers movies that are larger than life. You like to be fully immersed from start to finish and prefer films with an element of drama, adventure, or suspense. Since, you yourself are always living life to the fullest, you thrive on high drama action thrillers. And with Mars, the planet of passion and aggression, as your ruling planet, it's no surprise action movies are among your favorites.

Your weekend watchlist: Uncut Gems, Inception, Top Gun, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, and Red Notice.

Taurus | Cooking & Baking Shows

Few signs are in touch with their senses as much as you, Taurus—you have an appreciation for aesthetics and the finer things in life. Because of that love of flavor, beauty, and indulgence, Taureans love all things food. Cooking shows allow you to indulge the visual and sensual pleasures of creating your favorite meals without doing any of the work. And if you're looking for something a little more high-stakes, there are plenty of competitive cooking shows to heat things up.

Your weekend watchlist: The Final Table, Salt Fat Acid Heat, Nadiya Bakes, The Great British Baking Show, and Nailed It!.

READ MORE: The Most Extroverted Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

Gemini: Period Dramas

Don't play coy, Gemini–you're a lover of all things scandal. As the social butterfly of the zodiac, nothing piques your interest more than a good bit of gossip. And is there anything better than knowing all the tea about drama you're not a part of? If you're looking for a new show that promises to serve up extravagant parties, scathing insults, longing glances, and a side of scandal, the period dramas on Netflix have everything you're looking for and more.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Your weekend watchlist: Bridgerton, Downton Abbey, Reign, Versailles, and Anne with an E.

Cancer | Romantic Comedy

Cancer, it's no secret that you're obsessed with love and romance. You are known for your nurturing aura and are always looking out for others. You love a good story with highs and lows, perhaps some tears—really anything with lots of emotional drama and a few laughs along the way. Romantic comedies are the perfect way to spend a cozy night in. That said, Cancers are also lovers of the classic Nicholas Sparks type love stories.

Your weekend watchlist: To All the Boys I've Loved Before, Destination Wedding, The Half of It, Always Be My Maybe, and Good on Paper.

READ THIS NEXT:The Funniest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

Leo | Reality TV

Leo, you are the performer of the zodiac. You are known for your love of all things extravagant. It takes a lot of star power and quality entertainment to keep you interested in a movie or television show. Oftentimes, slow burns or period pieces are too dull to keep your attention. If you're looking for over-the-top entertainment with plenty of good drama and snappy comebacks, Netflix current reality tv rotation has just what you need. They offer up an endless collection of ready-to-binge reality shows, including a show where people marry a complete stranger and a series about professional match-makers.

Your weekend watchlist: Selling Sunset, The Ultimatum, Bling Empire, The Circle, and Are You The One?.

Virgo | Mystery Thrillers

You're known as the perfectionist of the zodiac, Virgo. And as someone with an eye for the details, nothing gets you thinking like a mystery thriller. You love a plot with a twist, as well as characters that play mind games. There's nothing more satisfying to you than trying to solve the crime before the detective on screen. However, if you do not find the plot interesting, it is very hard for you to focus or care. Virgo prefers movies that have an element of suspense and make them think.

Your weekend watchlist: The Woman in the Window, The Weekend Away, Secret Obsession, Crooked House, and The Girl on the Train.

For more astrology content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Libra | Independent Movies

Libra, you are known for your love of equality and balance. With Venus as your ruling planet – you have a bit of a romantic and endearing side. As a champion of the underdog, you prefer to support independent artists and unsung creatives. Indie films tend to catch your attention for this reason. Nothing excites you more than finding a new independent film from an up-and-coming director, and the chance to see a unique story told excites your more creative side.

Your weekend watchlist: Grizzlies, ROMA, Uncorked, Really Love, and Ride Like A Girl.

Scorpio | Horror Movies

Scorpios are known for being mysterious, intense, and a bit dark at times. You tend to have a dark sense of humor and a very dry wit. When it comes to finding a film that will keep you engaged, you prefer movies with a psychological twist. You love the thrill and intensity of horror movies, and aren't afraid of a good jump scare. Whether you're into classic slasher flicks or modern day hauntings, Netflix has a great selection of scary movies for you.

Your weekend watchlist: A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Conjuring, The Exorcist, You, and The Privilege.

READ MORE: This Zodiac Sign Is the Biggest Backstabber, Astrologers Warn.

Sagittarius | Cult Classics

While it's true that you're the adventurer of the zodiac, Sagittarius, you're also a bit of a class clown. You are extremely extroverted and your goal while watching a movie is to have fun. And between traveling the world and picking up a dozen new hobbies, you don't usually have time to binge watch new Netflix content; which is why you tend to go for a cult classic that you know and love.

Your weekend watchlist: Arrested Development, The Craft, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Starship Troopers, and Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

Capricorn | Documentaries

Capricorn, you're the more serious type. You're smart and intellectual, and the kind of person who has a thirst for knowledge. Capricorn is always down to earth and practical, and so you would prefer a movie that allows you to indulge your cerebral side. Documentaries, biopics, and movies that are based on true stories are a personal favorite of yours. While there's nothing wrong with a fictional story, documentaries offer a rare glimpse into another reality.

Your weekend watchlist: Miss Americana, We the Animals, Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond, Homecoming: A Film By Beyonce, and Knock Down the House.

RELATED: The Zodiac Sign Best at Lying, According to an Astrologer.

Aquarius | Sci-fi & Fantasy

Aquarius, you love to live life on the edge. You thrive in new and exciting situations and often have an eccentric personality. It's difficult to know what really gets your mind going. However, given your daring and open minded nature, it's safe to assume sci-fi and fantasy films suit you best. Although you tend to be a realist, you love to explore a new universe or alternate realities via movies and media. And as the rebel of the zodiac, there's nothing you love more than a crew of outcasts venturing out on an epic quest.

Your weekend watchlist: Stranger Things, The Magicians, Stargate SG1, Black Mirror, and The 100.

Pisces | Tearjerkers

Pisces, you're an emotional sign that knows the value of a good crying session. And because you're so intuitive, you tend to understand what others are feeling easily. You are known for your empathy, but you also love a bit of escapism. You love to get lost in the world of the show or movie you're watching and really experience the full range of emotion. Tearjerker films are the perfect way to indulge your sensitive side in the comfort of your own home.

Your weekend watchlist: Selena: The Series, Marriage Story, Grey's Anatomy, My Girl, and Dear John.

READ THIS NEXT: The Zodiac Sign Most Likely to Never Be Single, Astrologers Say.

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and culture writer based in St. Louis. You can follow her on Twitter or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and cosmic guidance.