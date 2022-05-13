Each month brings a fresh start, and with it, new opportunities. And while hard work is necessary to chase your dreams, it doesn't hurt to have luck on your side. There are several key astrological events occurring this year that have the potential to change your life in a major way. If you're curious about what the universe has in store for you in 2022, you're in luck. Read on to discover what your luckiest day of the year is, according to your zodiac sign.

Aries: August 18

Though you're no stranger to success and achievement, this year has slowed you down more than you'd like. But you don't allow discouragement to stop you from crushing your goals. And luckily, your persistence will be rewarded on your luckiest day of the year, August 18. This transit will bring about unexpected luck and abundance for Aries when Jupiter and Venus form a harmonious connection in the sky. This day will bring benefits like inspiration for creative projects and manifestations becoming reality.

Taurus: October 25

You're going through a major personal transformation this year, Taurus. Eclipse season will shine a spotlight on your personal finances and relationships, where you'll be forced to reevaluate your relationships, personal values, boundaries, finances, and how you connect with others. These lessons will culminate into a major moment of transformation on October 25. The partial solar eclipse in Scorpio occurring on this day will mark an internal shift in your healing journey. The energy of this day will have you feeling ready to step into the next phase of life with confidence.

Gemini: May 30

Life is moving fast for you, Gemini, and you've been exceeding expectations. No matter what has been thrown your way so far, you're ready for a fresh start. Over the past year, you've been learning how to speak your mind more clearly and fight for what you want. As such, you're ready to leave those people-pleasing tendencies behind when the New Moon enters your sign on May 30. This transit will allow you to visualize your dreams clearly. This is an especially great time period to share your story with the world and create change with your newfound voice.

Cancer: July 17

Your career is taking off this year, Cancer. And while you've welcomed this change with excitement, it can get overwhelming for you at times. Up until now, you've spent the year juggling new responsibilities with old routines and trying to find balance. If life has you feeling like you just can't take a break, you'll want to mark your calendar for July 17. On this day the Sun and Mercury will both occupy your sign and will make it a time where you should really trust your intuition. This is an ideal time to make decisions about a big project or life change that you've been thinking over.

Leo: July 31

You're used to the spotlight, Leo. However, this year has had a bit of a slow start for you. The eclipses that occurred earlier this year cast a bit of a shadow over your creative side. As such, you've felt disconnected from your usual playful self. No need to worry, though: Sunnier days are just around the corner. On July 31, you'll get an extra dose of inspiration when the Sun and Jupiter join together. This is a great time to embrace what makes you feel inspired and wear your heart on your sleeve. If you've been putting off finishing a creative project, now is the time to take action. It's time to put yourself back out there, and shine your light onto others.

Virgo: August 22

This is your year to level up in all aspects of life, Virgo. There's been a major shift in your love life over the last few months, with major commitments on the horizon for some. This year, those of you who have been working hard on relationships will see tangible results. Therefore, it's important to buckle down and take care of the details before you make the jump. On August 22, the Sun enters your sign, shifting the energy toward sensibility and organization. This is an ideal time for planning major events and using your eye for detail to find unique solutions to problems. This is also a perfect time to evaluate how you can express yourself more authentically in your relationship.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Libra: October 22

Money has been giving you trouble this year, Libra. In fact, there's been an increased focus on saving money as you've navigated the changes in life. Your financial situation has been causing you to overthink things. Luckily, the Venus Star Point occurring on October 22 will bring you a financial windfall. You can expect abundance, as well as an exciting new beginning related to your confidence, creativity, and personal funds. Now is a great time to update your resume and network.

Scorpio: November 15

You've been rolling with the punches this year, Scorpio. As such, you've learned how to embrace the unknown and be more flexible in the face of adversity. You'll experience a break from the chaos on November 15 when Venus—the planet of love—and Jupiter—the planet of luck—form a mystical bond. This transit will bring a surprising and welcome change to your love life. You'll find that matters of dating flow with much more ease than usual; so, use this time to let down your hair and have a bit of fun!

Sagittarius: August 17

You've always had a carefree spirit, Sagittarius. But with so much change in your inner world and relationships, it hasn't felt like you've gotten to spread your wings much this year. Although you aren't a big planner, you should make an exception and plan to do something special on August 17. Venus will be activating your sense of wanderlust and desire to travel. If you've been putting off seeing friends in another state or you've got some PTO that needs using, this is the time to pack your bags and get a new perspective beyond your office.

Capricorn: September 25

Career is usually the focus for you, Capricorn. However, your job has been eating up more of your time than usual lately. But all of your hard work will come to fruition on September 25, when the New Moon in Libra brings about new opportunities for you at work. Expect a new idea to go over well, or a possible raise and promotion to take shape during this time. And remember to enjoy a well-deserved celebration with friends and loved ones before you dive back into your work. You've earned it!

Aquarius: June 5

You've never been one to back away from a challenge, Aquarius—and that's a good thing. This year has been a practice in breaking away from the status quo. You've spent the first several months of 2022 redefining what success looks like for you. That said, this new opportunity might've had you biting off more than you could chew. If that's the case, Saturn Retrograde on June 5 will give you the chance to pause and reassess. This transit will allow you to see things more clearly and decide if this new path is one worth continuing.

Pisces: April 12 (and October 28)

There's been a lot of change in your love life, as well as development with your own self-love, Pisces. Your luckiest day of the year occurred on April 12 when Jupiter and Neptune formed a cosmic connection in your sign. The energy of this once-in-a-lifetime transit helped amplify your individuality and filled you with confidence. On October 28, Jupiter will reenter your home sign of Pisces, giving you another chance to tap into that magic. If you've been feeling stuck, having the planet of abundance back in your sign will help you overcome any difficult situations or conflicts you've been dealing with.

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and culture writer based in St. Louis. You can follow her on Twitter or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and cosmic guidance.