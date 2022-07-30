There are certain times of year that, for whatever reason, tend to feel more fortuitous than others. While some people may chalk it up to coincidence, others believe that astrology has a major influence on which months are our luckiest—and which are nearly catastrophic. And while, yes, sometimes things just don't go our way, understanding how the calendar harmonizes with your horoscope lets you use those challenging months as a chance to see life from a new perspective. Read on to learn about your unluckiest month based on your zodiac sign.

Aries: September

As the first sign of the zodiac, Aries desires passion and exploration in every area of life. Ruled by energetic Mars, you love novelty and newness. Spring is your time to shine because it's the season of new beginnings. When you're in your element, there's not a thing in the world that can stop you—which is why the slow and methodical energy of Virgo season always seems to send your plans grinding to a halt come September.

Virgo energy focuses less on passion and inspiration and more on structure and the tiny details. And while those are great qualities to have in building something that lasts, you tend to find it more tedious than it's worth.

Taurus: August

You're the responsible, warm-hearted, and determined type, Taurus. As an earth sign, you're more interested in building things that last and reflect your values. During your season, it's easier to block out the noise around you and get things done. However, you tend to find it hard to focus once the summer turns hot and Leo season comes around.

The fast and loose energy that August brings can be a bit overwhelming for your laid-back approach to life. It's easy for you to feel rushed or overloaded during this time, causing you to retreat until calmer energy returns. Recognizing your stubborn side and trying to work through it may be helpful during this month.

Gemini: March

You're spontaneous and playful, Gemini, and you want to enjoy every moment like it's your last. Always going out and meeting new people, you're a social connector who loves to get outside your comfort zone. As a mutable air sign, the perfect time of year for you falls right between spring and summer when everyone is excited to get out and adventure. This warm weather time of year makes you come alive, unlike Pisces season.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The sentimental and emotional energy of March can leave you feeling more melancholy and weighed down than usual, so perhaps it's best to keep your social calendar a little lighter than normal for those 30 days.

Cancer: October

You tend to positively thrive during hotter times of the year, with the warmth of summer encouraging you to crawl out of your shell and socialize. On the flip side, the cooling down of the seasons can drag your mood down along with the temperature.

Libra season tends to be a tough time of year for you, with the emphasis on balance and refocusing priorities leaving you feeling unstable. As the sign ruled by the intuitive, sentimental, and emotional Moon, you hate to be controlled. You're not one to embrace change with open arms, which is why October always seems to dampen your mood.

Leo: January

The sun is in its natural home in the sign of Leo. You're known for your ability to command attention and easily charm those around you. So it makes perfect sense that your creative and vibrant energy thrives best when it's sweltering hot outside during the summer. You are definitely one for soaking up the energy, laughs, and camaraderie that Leo season offers.

Alternatively, it's harder for you to keep the party going once the brisk and cold winter months sweep through. January in particular—with its focus on structure, building routines, and putting your nose to the grindstone—can put a damper on your free-spirited style. As a fire sign, you find the unwavering pragmatism of Capricorn season to be a bit of a bummer.

Virgo: December

Practical and diligent, you thrive when the air is crisp and cooling down around the start of autumn. After months of lounging around and enjoying your free time, you love the attention-driven, orderly, and focused energy that fall brings with it.

On the other hand, there's something about the chaotic energy of the holidays, and Sagittarius season in particular, that sends you into a frenzy. Maybe it's the fact that you're always the one stuck planning the details, or it could be the non-stop action that leaves you feeling wiped out. Either way, December is a time of year when you tend to feel overwhelmed and underappreciated.

Libra: November

As a lover of all things luxurious and beautiful, you like to have your cake and eat it too. You seek balance and excitement, so you like the start of fall, right around your birthday, when everything seems easy and breezy. As the sign ruled by indulgent and romantic Venus, you like to make sure you're making the most of life.

By comparison, Scorpio season often drags down your mood. This time of year is more emotional than you're used to, and in turn, can put you out of your element. As someone who prefers to float above the fray, the month of November leaves you feeling weighed down and burdened.

Scorpio: February

You're a bit mysterious and hard to read, Scorpio, but under your tough exterior is a softie who follows their heart. You're very loyal, committed, and faithful when it comes to your relationships, and you're not afraid to dig into the deep and dark emotions that help you connect with people. You're looking to build something that lasts, which you understand takes planning. For this reason, you struggle to feel like yourself during Aquarius season.

Aquarius is an intellectual air sign, ruled by the planet of rebellion Uranus, who is constantly challenging the status quo. And although you like the romanticism that February ushers in, you find the unpredictable and shifting energy of the month stressful.

Sagittarius: May

You're an adventurer, Sagittarius. The spontaneous and fun-loving fire in your heart thrives during times when you feel free to express yourself. There's something about the magic of winter and the promise of a New Year that excites and delights you. Sagittarius energy is often big and bold, and you're the type of person who is always seeking out their next big thrill.

The energy of Taurus season, though, can get you down. Taurus requires patience and practicality, two things that you're admittedly not the best with. You'd much rather be chasing whatever new adventure catches your eye, rather than be stuck in one place for too long. So when the month of May rolls around, you tend to roll under the covers and wait for it to pass.

Capricorn: April

Ambitious, persistent, and savvy, you love networking and climbing the social ladder, Capricorn. You're the type who sets your eye on the prize and then works tirelessly to achieve your goals. It seems like nothing can stand in your way until Aries season rolls around.

Aries is bold and direct with their intentions (they're the sign of the stubborn ram), whereas you're more cool and reserved. Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, the planet of wisdom, which might be one reason why you like to reflect before you act. On the other hand, Aries is ruled by passionate Mars, which demands quick action and passion. At the end of the day, you know it takes time to build the life of your dreams. So, although the bold and ambitious energy of Aries season might inspire you to work harder, the non-stop pace of April tends to leave you feeling burnt out.

Aquarius: July

You're a rebel, Aquarius. There's something about the way you move through life that always seems to go against the status quo. When you're in your element, your out-of-the-box approach to solving problems is the stuff of inspiration. However, you need the freedom to flex your creativity to do your best work, and the month of July always feels like a serious strain on your freedom.

The moody and emotional vibes of Cancer season can seem like a drag compared to your normally upbeat energy. While you do love the action-packed social calendar the summer months tend to bring, July can leave you exhausted and overwhelmed if you're not careful.

Pisces: June

Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac, and you're always looking to new horizons and seeking out a fresh start. The end of the year is a refreshing and reflective time for you. However, the mutable energy of your sign can leave you feeling overloaded if you're given too many options all at once.

Therefore, Gemini season and its non-stop whirlwind passion can leave your head spinning. It's common for you to feel a loss of clarity during this time, and you might have the impulse to throw up your hands and quit. Instead, use the month of June to reflect on your goals and find a new path to success.