A big bouquet of colorful, fresh-cut flowers can do wonders to brighten up your home. But they can also have a big impact on your mood, helping you feel happier and more relaxed. Whether or not you're familiar with astrology, you might find it interesting to know that every zodiac sign is associated with a flower that's said to align with one's cosmic energy. We recently spoke with professional astrologer and best-selling author Lisa Stardust about which blooms best suit your personality. Read on to learn the best flower for your zodiac sign.

Aries: Tulips

As the sign that starts off the astrological New Year, you usher in a breath of fresh air wherever you go, Aries! Your energy is contagious, and you inspire others around you with your daring confidence. It's hard to ignore your ambition and drive when you hit your stride, which is why the bold and vivid tulip is the best floral match for you.

"Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, and tulips represent new beginnings," Stardust says. She also notes that they bloom at the beginning of spring, which falls under the sign of Aries. These flowers are large, showy, and brightly colored—a perfect reflection of your proud energy, Aries.

Taurus: Foxglove Flowers

Sensual and earthy by nature, Taurus is a sign that aligns the most with artistry, creativity, and luxury. You like to take things slow and don't let the little things bother you. While you do enjoy the finer things in life, you don't do it for fame or attention. For you, life is meant to be enjoyed leisurely with those you love most.

Stardust says the foxglove is the ideal flower for Taurus. "Having a big bouquet of these trumpet-like flowers around the house will motivate and inspire Taurus to tap into their innate talents." She notes that foxgloves are also associated with pride, intuition, creativity, and higher energy.

Gemini: Lavender

Witty, charming, and funny, Geminis can easily blend into any situation. As the sign ruled by Mercury, the intellectual and quick-thinking planet that oversees communication, you are a social charmer of the zodiac. You feel the most at ease when you're allowed to express your thoughts openly, and you tend to see life as an adventure waiting to be conquered.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Lavender provides an energetic balance to your non-stop lifestyle. "Lavender is a calming flower and can alleviate stresses in Gemini's lives and minds. After all, Geminis are known to do a million things at once and need a minute to decompress," says Stardust. The scent of lavender is also known to help you sleep better, the reason why you'll so often find lavender-scented bath products and candles.

Cancer: White Roses

As the homebody of the zodiac, you have a discerning eye for all things cozy, comfortable, and aesthetically pleasing. You like to turn your space into a personal sanctuary, cultivating a sense of peace and serenity that feels like a warm hug. And as the nurturer of the zodiac, you're not afraid of a high-maintenance flower that requires a lot of attention and doting.

"Being ruled by the moon and all its glory, Cancers resonate with flowers that take on a luminescent glow and denote their emotional intelligence," says Stardust. White roses symbolize innocence, purity of the soul, and humility, so they will make an excellent addition to your home.

For more astrology content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Leo: Sunflowers

Bold and regal, sunflowers are true showstoppers, just like you, Leo. Everywhere you turn, your exciting and intoxicating aura makes those around you smile. As the sign ruled by the sun, which represents the self and the heart's desires, Leo's energy is all about creativity and self-expression.

"Sunflowers and Leos are inviting, bright, and spirited. Both also represent happiness, joy, and the sunlight, which is the vibe that they give off," says Stardust. Sunflowers bloom during the peak of the Leo season, as well.

Virgo: Daisies

Subtle yet sophisticated, you take pride in how you carry yourself, Virgo. You have a reputation for being calm and bubbly and are known amongst your friends as the most thoughtful. You have a particular eye for details (some may call you a perfectionist), so your style tends to skew sleek and timeless.

Unsurprisingly, the flower that best captures your earthy and reliable energy is the small but mighty daisy. Cheerful and resilient, the daisy reflects your sunny outlook on life. "Daisies and Virgos are both versatile and easygoing in their personality (they are both low maintenance), making them the perfect cosmic and floral match for each other," says Stardust.

Libra: Bluebells

You like to stand out and make a statement, Libra. As the sign symbolized by the scales of equality and justice, you also like to have your cake and eat it too. With a natural ability to charm, persuade, and communicate with others, you've got your sights set on big adventures and even bigger accomplishments. However, thanks to your ruling planet Venus, there's a softer and more romantic side to you.

You're drawn to flowers that represent beauty, peace, and unconditional love. The balanced and bold nature of the bluebell is a great representation of your commitment and loyalty. "The bluebell is a beacon of hope and love, which correlates to Libra's desire for romance. Therefore, the two clearly go hand-in-hand with each other," Stardust says.

Scorpio: Hibiscus

Intense and romantic, Scorpios are typically drawn to darker and more mysterious personalities. You can be hard to get to know at first, since, as an observant water sign, it takes a bit of effort and coaxing to get you out of your shell. But once you open up, you have a fun and playful side.

Similarly, the bloom of the hibiscus flower shows up suddenly and radiantly, dazzling those patient enough to nurture it. "Passion. Power. Transformation. These are all words that don't just describe the zodiac sign Scorpio, but also the flower Hibiscus due to [its] potent energy," says Stardust.

Sagittarius: Carnations

Colorful, vibrant, and a little bit unpredictable, Sagittarians are the type of people who like to tackle life head-on. Your optimistic and fun-loving approach to life keeps you open to new experiences and the possibilities around you.

"Sagittarius is a sign that is known for its desire for adventure and freedom," Stardust says, "They tend to align with carnations because the flower gives them the gusto and tenacity to move forward with all that they do." These bright blooms are commonly associated with curiosity, love, and fascination, which matches your audacious personality perfectly.

Capricorn: Pansies

Known for being hardworking and determined, you enjoy showing off the fruits of your labor, Capricorn. You're not always the first to finish or the most boastful, but your dedication to perfection is what gives you the edge over others. The flower that best emulates your personality is the pansy, which, like you, only seems to get better with age.

"Pansies are the official flower of the zodiac sign Capricorn because they are the first to bloom at the beginning of the new year and use their full energy to bloom," Stardust says. They take a dedicated amount of attention and care to reach their full potential, but the vibrant payoff is well worth it.

Aquarius: Bird Of Paradise

Bold and impressive, there's something unconventional and captivating about the way you move through the world, Aquarius. You don't mind ruffling a few feathers and relish the chance to show off your distinctive way of expressing yourself. Representing all things joyful and eccentric, your best floral match is the stunning bird of paradise.

"Aquarius is known to be individualistic and unique, much like the bird of paradise flower. With its colorful petals, it's a one-of-a-kind flower like the zodiac sign Aquarius," says Stardust. Its tropical hues make birds of paradise just as attention-grabbing as you.

Pisces: Water Lilies

Pisces is an intuitive and loving sign who makes a loyal friend and a sensual, romantic lover. As the sign ruled by dreamy Neptune, you have a lively imagination and a friendly disposition that attracts others to you naturally. It goes without saying that a sign so heavily influenced by its emotional and watery energy would prefer a beautiful aquatic flower like the water lily.

"Many cultures throughout the world believe that water lilies are a symbol of enlightenment and divine beauty, making it align with Pisces," Stardust says. As such a spiritual sign, this is an ideal flower to fill your space with peace and serenity.