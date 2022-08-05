Houseplants have seen a boom in popularity over the last few years, quickly becoming one of the most popular home decor items. And for anyone new to the gardening scene, it can be overwhelming to know which of the hundreds of different plant types are best suited for your skill level and lifestyle. Much like each zodiac sign, every houseplant has its own unique traits and quirks. Some require plenty of attention and affection, much like water signs do, while others are more independent and low-maintenance like earth signs. If you're curious to know which popular houseplant best suits you, why not let astrology be your guide? Keep reading to discover which houseplant you should buy based on your zodiac sign.

Aries: Croton

You like to make a statement, Aries. As the bold and passionate zodiac sign, you would rather lead the pack than follow the crowd. And with Mars, the planet of passion and vitality, as your ruler, you're looking for a houseplant with that same dynamic energy.

There's no doubt that the colorful Croton, with its bright golden, red, and purple hues, is a perfect match. It also has a bit of an independent streak, changing colors and growing in different directions—an ideal fit for someone like you who is always on the move and making things happen. Not to mention, this tropical plant thrives in the heat, so it can withstand all your fire and passion.

Taurus: Heartleaf Philodendron

Taurus, you're known for your green thumb and love of nature. There's a chance your home is already packed to the brim with houseplants that you dutifully care for. While some say you're the stubborn sign of the zodiac, you prefer to see yourself as focused and persistent—qualities that show up most clearly in how you care for your home.

If you're looking for another houseplant to add to your collection, the Heartleaf Philodendron might be just what you need. Also known as the Sweetheart Plant, it's a dreamy and romantic fit for Venus-ruled Taurus. It's an incredibly easy-to-grow and hands-off plant, which fits your casual and low-maintenance vibes. Plus, with the right amount of dedication and patience, the trailing vines can grow up to eight feet.

Gemini: Spider Plant

Light and breezy, Geminis are the kind of people who float through life looking for their next great adventure. Whether you're after a whirlwind romance, a new job opportunity, or a friendship, you like to network and socialize your way through life. Therefore, the best houseplant for you is something carefree that requires minimal maintenance or watering—like the popular Spider Plant.

These plants look fabulous in hanging baskets and are an easy way to get some fresh air circulating through your home. They are known for producing offshoots known as "pups" that can be repotted and gifted to friends. You'll never show up empty-handed to another housewarming party with this plant by your side.

Cancer: Peace Lily

Cancers are well-known homebodies. When you're not spending time with friends or loved ones, you're focused on turning your space into a personal oasis of peace and serenity. As a water sign, you're intuitive and sensitive to those around you, which means the Peace Lily, a normally high-maintenance flower, could be your perfect match.

The Peace Lily has luscious white blooms and deep green foliage, which are sure to add a relaxing aura to your home. But it requires a lot of attention to thrive. For other signs, that would be a deal breaker. But as the nurturer of the zodiac, you actually have the patience to bring this beauty to life.

Leo: Monstera Deliciosa

When it comes to drama, you're the one bringing the heat, Leo! Regal and refined, you have an air of confidence that follows you wherever you go. You don't seek out attention, but your radiant and optimistic energy tends to attract it naturally.

Is there any better fit for the self-proclaimed main character of the zodiac than a Monstera? These plants are unique and easygoing, known for their larger-than-life, heart-shaped leaves. With a preference for bright, indirect light, they're also a bit of a spotlight seeker just like you. There's no doubt about it—the Monstera is sure to draw attention and envy from everyone who steps foot in your home.

Virgo: Majesty Palm

Virgos love simplicity. As the meticulous and eagle-eyed perfectionist of the zodiac, you know it takes time and effort to build something of substance. Thankfully, you're the type who isn't afraid to put in the work. You normally err on the side of sleek and classic for home decor, and the Majesty Palm, with its enormous green fronds, is the perfect mix of stylish and statuesque.

This time-honored houseplant will never go out of style, and with enough attention and care, it will thrive in your home for decades to come. Not to mention that its classically green coloring will work with any design you choose, making it an ideal investment for practical Virgo.

Libra: Ruffled Fan Palm

Nothing can get you down, Libra. Your airy nature makes you more adept at new situations, so you're extremely sociable and like to switch things up before you get too bored. And as the sign ruled by dreamy and romantic Venus, you're not afraid to indulge a little and show off.

You'll want a houseplant that is dramatic in presentation but not more high-maintenance than you are. Ruffled Fan Palms make a gorgeous statement piece that is deceptively easy to care for. You get the best of both worlds with this plant, Libra, and isn't that what it's all about?

Scorpio: Jade Plant

Scorpios can be hard to read at first. Many people mistake your mysterious and aloof attitude as unpleasant. It takes time and patience to get to know you, but once you open up, there's a sweet and sensitive side to your personality that others find surprising. The best houseplant for you will encourage you to embrace that soft side more often.

Jade brings serene energy to any space, adding to the relaxed environment you like to curate in your home. This is also a plant that doesn't need much daily attention—something you can relate to as a cool and collected water sign. And in many cultures, Jade plants represent prosperity, success, and wealth, which might appeal to you considering how you love to spoil your friends and family.

Sagittarius: Cactus

Is there anything that isn't on your bucket list, Sagittarius? You're a mover and shaker who likes to go where the wind takes you. So let's be real—you need a houseplant that you can essentially neglect and it will still thrive. This isn't because you're careless, but rather because you can't be tied down to one place for too long.

Most houseplants require regular watering and repotting schedules that won't work with your wandering lifestyle. Unless you're ready to pay a lot of money to have friends care for your greenery, you'll want to choose a very low-maintenance plant like a cactus. These desert beauties are drought-tolerant (they retain water in their leaves) and require almost no regular watering. You can set it, forget it, and come back to it months later just as beautiful as the last time you saw it.

Capricorn: Money Tree

Capricorns are incredibly ambitious. There's nothing more satisfying to you than seeing your hard work pay off. Traditional and straightforward in your approach to life, you're not easily deterred once you've set your sights on something. And although you believe in the power of a job well done, it doesn't hurt to have a little luck on your side.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The gorgeous Money Tree is known for bringing positive energy and good fortune into your space. But it takes more than luck to keep this fussy plant healthy and thriving. Since you're the type who refuses to take shortcuts, this plant is a natural fit for your methodical lifestyle. You might even decide to keep it on your office desk!

Aquarius: Polka Dot Plant

As somewhat of a colorful character yourself, Aquarians reject anything too mainstream and lean towards more uncommon things. Your choice in everything from clothing to home decor has to have the same unique aura as you.

The Polka Dot Plant is a fun little houseplant that is right up your alley. It's gorgeous but nontraditional, with a funky pattern that will add a pop of unexpected color to any room. It requires a lot of watering and attention, which is quite fitting for the sign of the water bearer. And with a large variety of colors and shapes, you're sure to find a plant eccentric enough to fit your style.

Pisces: Lucky Bamboo

You're known as the romantic dreamer of the zodiac, Pisces, but there's a deeper mystical side to you that others don't always see. Co-ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck, and Neptune, the planet of dreams, you live and breathe by the power of positive thinking. In addition, your water sign energy makes you highly intuitive in your ability to predict and manifest things.

A lucky bamboo plant just makes sense as your ideal houseplant. Not only will it bring good karma and luck into your life, but it also requires a lot of attention, something you're happy to do as a nurturing and caring water sign. With plenty of time and patience, this plant is sure to bring years of joy and prosperity to your home.